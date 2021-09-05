“Afghanistan — where empires go to die.”

Extract in this week’s Salisbury Review..…….Instead we should concentrate on what must be to western eyes the incomprehensible philosophical differences between two groups of middle class, reasonably prosperous, young urban Afghan women who outwardly look the same but think so differently that they end up having nothing in common and would probably kill each other for their respective beliefs.

Twenty per cent of 200,000 Afghan college students were women. These were women trained to think like the dominant paradigm in the UN and the West: Women are not only equal to men but probably superior to men. Women can do anything a man does and are the same as men. Patriarchies need to be overturned and fought. The extreme end of this view is that all men are inherently nasty and sexist and all sex is rape.

A few Afghan women became fighter pilots, the governors of big cities, members of Parliament, soldiers, doctors, lawyers, journalists and NGO workers. Except for a headscarf these women often wore modern clothes and were little different from their American counterparts. Which was why the ‘Feminist Majority Foundation’ was so thrilled when Kabul University launched its first ‘Gender and Women’s studies’ graduate program in October 2015. (I wonder how they are faring this last week).

On the other side of town a large and increasing number of girls from wealthy, traditional, conservative households were taken out of ordinary school at puberty and sent to madrassas. Ordinary government schools hold classes for five hours a day, madrassas are open ten to twelve hours a day.

Pupils are covered from head to foot, not in the blue Afghani Burka but the black Burka of the Gulf States. Even in the heat, they wear gloves and socks. Male teachers take classes from behind a screen or curtain. To the horror of NGO’s and Western liberals, these schools have increased dramatically in number and size over the last ten years. The women they produce think in exactly the same way as jihadi men.

Did these girls rebel? Quite the opposite. They ended up preaching to all their old ‘immoral’ westernised friends that they should join them. Their main ambition in life was to worship and respect God, learn the entire Koran by heart and be, as one put it, ‘An employee of their husband.’

It did not take the barrel of a gun for these young girls and women to believe every word of the Koran literally – they were shown and they wanted to respect their parents and God. They wanted to worship God as their primary purpose in life. Some will say they are brainwashed. Others will say they are moral and will go to heaven.

The left cannot understand this. How can a woman choose to be subservient and covered up? The right cannot understand it either. How could people reject individualism, materialism, science and rational thought and above all money?

Such beliefs are incomprehensible to a materialistic west. Which is why TV pundits are now bleating about a newer, kinder Taliban who we can do business with. We may as well do business with a crocodile…….