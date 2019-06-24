Britain’s youth, a nation of blubbing, entitled narcissists.

About ten years ago I first sensed something was changing in modern manners when I brushed passed a seated woman as I groped for my seat in a tiny London cinema. She became extremely angry, I hadn’t pushed or shoved her, just brushed her arm as I sat down, but she made it clear that she was seriously annoyed. Her friend sided with her by asking, ‘Are you alright?’ with huge, phony concern.

I now often hear this, ‘Are you alright?’ forced sympathy, in situations where there is no real threat. In the absence of Christian duty or social deference, it seems to be a new way of signalling respectability and virtue. But this is not a polite, passive thing; the fury of the woman and her friend was real. There is an element of angry hysteria in this collective ‘concern’ for victims, deliberately imagining injury where it doesn’t exist.

The new height of modern virtue is to insist that individuals, particularly women and girls are extremely, are almost ridiculously fragile in any of what are now termed, ‘shared spaces,’ and now it seems even when alone in private, quietly reading a book, or in an exam room writing about one.

AQA exam board, based in the University of Manchester, has just apologised after one Hadiatu Barry, a school girl from Lowestoft, Suffolk, wrote to them saying she had been ‘horrified’ by a passage in a short story by the gentle, bucolic HE Bates, author of The Darling Buds of May, Uncle Silas, and Love for Lydia. His short story, The Mill, published in 1935, includes a character called Alice who is raped.

Barry claimed that the extract they had to read, might have acted as a, ‘trigger’ for underlying mental health issues and could have thereby undermined their performance in the exam. She demanded that, ‘appropriate measures’ were put in place so that such a thing wouldn’t happen again. She was supported by her friend Alana Kingsley, who said that, ‘Some people were disturbed and worried by the extract.’

There was also a problem with the paper because some of the students sitting the paper, fifteen- year olds, didn’t know what chrysanthemums were, even though the word was carefully explained on the paper.

Their complaints were supported by adults such as Sarah Leigh, on Twitter ‘@writingtuition’ who complained that not only was the piece inappropriate because of the assault, which she described as ‘graphic,’ but because it was written by a man, and one born in 1905!

AQA meekly apologised and replied that the rape only appeared much later on, and, ‘no one had to read the whole story.’

Perish the thought that they might! One can only hope that no school girls in future are ever induced into reading Greek myths, Richardson’s Pamela or his Clarissa, W.B Yeat’s poem, Leda and the Swan, (that story is also dangerously depicted in many oil paintings, along with other ‘rape metaphors,’ so best to avoid art galleries.) They better not try Tess of the D’Urbervilles and Jane Eyre is also decidedly dodgy. Young women used to love it but now they know better.

‘I decidedly preferred these fierce favours to anything more tender,’ says misguided Jane. Her chosen man, Rochester often seems to be on the brink of violence. He has also, unforgivably locked his mad wife, (driven insane by him no doubt) in the attic. Then there’s Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, by sister Emily. Better not go anywhere near him, even if being played by Cliff Richard in a musical.

In the modern age, books for girls to avoid must include A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess which recalls a real-life war-time rape, and even, The Colour Purple, in which a black man rapes his young black wife.

They will of course still be willing to read To Kill A Mockingbird as its racial message trumps rape, at least if what we’ve seen in cases of male migrants raping young white girls is anything to go by.

They’d also better avoid going to the opera to see Tosca or Don Giovanni, but they are hardly likely to do that. State education eschews high culture, which is not surprising as it tends to be all about risk, nuance and complications caused by wrong thinking in the past.

This passive aggression acting as repression, has inspired educationalists to invent new structures to prevent people becoming ‘victims,’ even if they are not noticeably threatened. The University of Sussex has just introduced a clause into its teaching policy which states that, ‘Any materials within relevant courses and modules will positively represent trans people and trans lives.’

Discussion of factual biology, criminality, mental illness or the right of vulnerable women to be protected will not be allowed. At least not without a mighty, ten-gun trigger warning first, so that all virtuous, right thinking students can escape well in advance.

