Is this the Jeremy Corbyn who sat in the House of Commons listening to Xi Jinping, master of China’s concentration camps, address the quislings?

Jeremy Corbyn, the communist leader of the Labour Party and celebrated anti-semite, is refusing “on principle” – a strange phrase, coming from him – to attend a Buckingham Palace banquet given by the Queen to mark the state visit of President Trump. Corbyn claims the US president had used “racist and misogynist rhetoric.” That’s rather rich, coming from such a champion Jew-baiter. He added that it would be wrong to “roll out the red carpet.” I was under the impression that all Corbyn’s carpets are red?

Meanwhile, the aptly-named John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, who had already indicated his opposition to Mr Trump’s giving an address to parliament, let it be known that he too would not be attending the banquet hosted by the Queen. It’s one thing to put up two fingers to Donald Trump, but it’s a right Berk-O to snub Her Majesty. And the feeble Vince – pronounced wince – Cable, alleged leader of the Liberal Democrats, has also turned down the Queen’s invitation. When it comes to Labour Mayor of London, Sad Eek Khan, the Queen has got her revenge in first by not inviting Khan to her supper – owing to an embarrassing feud he has long carried on with Donald Trump. Proving that he can be just as rude as Berk-O, Sad Eek said, “I would have refused to go anyway.”

What will Mr Trump think of these discourtesies? I suspect he will comfort himself with the knowledge that the character of a man can be indicated by the quality of his detractors. In any case, it’s certain that, whatever his faults and shortcomings, Donald Trump is a far more substantial character than two of his recent predecessors in the job: the effete Bill Clinton and the garrulous, posturing, signal nonentity Barak O’barmy. This latter was the first person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize before he was out of his diapers.

Whereas Trump has produced full employment in the USA, lowered taxes and doubled economic growth. He is closing down illegal immigration and effecting policies which will make the Chinese think twice about their habitual trade-cheating. He is also strengthening nuclear non-proliferation.

What are we to say of the US president? I'll leave it to his friend Conrad Black: "The denigration of Donald Trump abroad, especially by such nauseating mountebanks as Jeremy Corbyn, John Bercow and Sadiq Khan, along with the home-grown human wave of Democratic kooks and re-treads running against him, is a badge of honour."

