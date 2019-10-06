Peter Simple: A glance at better times.

Peter Simple ‘Haggard’s Journal‘

Oct. 17: Gales. Mortalities: Stoppage of the Blood, 3; Reticulation of the Loins, 28. The Intelligencer reports a speech by one Thos. Paine, who promised that soon Jack wd. be as good as his master, every man would have ﬁve acres and a cow and there would be pensions and schooling for all from the Publick Purse.

Oct. 19: Hail. Nathaniel Blastoff d. from Excessive Fornication. This a.m. Grunge (my servant) asked to borrow The Intelligencer. Shortly afterwards I rang the bell and asked for another bottle of Madeira as I had dropped one on the ﬂoor and was too drunk to pick it up.

‘Perhaps, sir,’ he replied.

I demanded to know what the devil he meant by ‘perhaps, sir’ and he said the speech reported in The Intelligencer had affected him greatly. I told him I would affect him greatly if he paid attention to such nonsense but he answered, ‘Man is born free but is everywhere in chains.’

The Madeira never came and when I rang for more coals the maid told me Mr. Grunge said, ‘Would I mind putting them on myself as he was engaged in readg. the works of Jean-Jacques Rousseau.’

I sent the girl to the village with a message for Common Kate, the whore, to come as usual but she returned with a note from Kate saying Mr.Grunge had advised her not to come unless I paid a penny extra and gave her a paid vacation at Christmas. I turned to drink but Grunge refused to bring anything from the cellar. ‘Then you are dismissed!’ I shouted but he merely replied, ‘Thank you sir, I have not been paid for four years in any case.’

Oct. 24: Rain. Grunge has been spreading his evil philosophy all week with the result the labourers say they will not work more than ﬁfteen hours a day and even little Nellie Nobody, the scullery maid, refuses to satisfy my wants just for a new ribbon but demands an orange as well.

In p.m. I therefore addressed Grunge. ‘I have been deeply impressed by your newfound convictions,’ I said, ‘and have decided to yield to your views. I wish to make you a present of the estate.’

His bovine face glowed and I went on, ‘Unfortunately, the estate is mortgaged heavily. There are debts and unpaid taxes of 1,000 pnds, I expect a writ any day and in default I shall go to the County Gaol. All this is now yours.’

He gave a wail and fell to his knees. ‘Please, sir,’ he cried, ‘Do not let me go to gaol. I will do anything.’

‘Good,’ I replied, ‘then bring in dinner for a start. And stand near in case I wish to kick you,’ with which he scurried away and I settled back to enjoy myself with the Old Order restored.

Oct. 14: Mist. Virtue Goodbody died from the Putrid Exhalations. This being the shooting season I invited a party to be my guests for a few days’ sport, hoping some of them might lend me money. At dawn we repaired to Ghoul’s Field and waited for Mellors, my gamekeeper, to send over the birds. But nothing happened for some time and then a solitary pheasant rose before us and observing the guns pointing at it sank back to the ground.

I asked Mellors what the damned was happening. He said it had been a bad year, what with the lack of rain and the poor harvest and the fact I hadn’t paid his wages and he had raised only a few birds and most of them were too weak to ﬂy.

I apologised deeply to my guests for this unfortunate lack of sport but a young Corinthian, The Hon. Fortescue Molehurst, suggested we could shoot the birds and have them for supper.

‘Shoot a sitting bird!’ I ejaculated. ‘Only a Frenchman would do such a thing. No, we will save powder and shot and hit them on the head.’ But this proved easier said than done as the birds showed unusual agility considering their sickness and the attempt was abandoned after somebody smote Sir Jas. Card on the foot with the butt of their fowling piece, causing him to swoon with pain.

Oct. 15 Rain. Jeremiah Barnwood died from the Black Eruptions. Still no pheasants so in a.m. the party went out and shot anything in sight, returning with a bag of three crows, one wood-pigeon, a rat and Blind Billy, who strayed across the line of ﬁre and received some pellets in his back. With shooting curtailed in p.m. we were forced to amuse ourselves by holding an Expectoration Contest as to whom could spit the best, using Grunge as a target. This was won by the Hon. Fortescue Molehurst who struck Grunge on the cheek from a distance of nineteen paces to thunderous applause. I thanked Grunge for his pains but he said it was an honour to be spat upon by a gentln.

The guests will return home disappointed unless Mellors can do something and I fear they will be angry with me. I called upon Mellors but he said matters were no better and I therefore had to resort to a Stratagem.

Oct.6: Gales. Arose early and the guests took up positions near Ghoul’s Field while a whistle was blown for the signal to start. For a moment there was silence and then a loud rustling was heard in the undergrowth and a vast feathered creature, full six feet high and waving its wings desperately ran across the line of ﬁre.

It was Mellors, whom I had commanded to dress in feathers and provide some sport for the guests. For a moment they were stunned and then with loud cries of exultation emptied their barrels at the creature which dodged this way and that, emitting shrieks of pain and Roderick and Fanny fear, before it jumped over a hedge and was seen no more.

Thus my guests went home happy declaring it was the best day’s shooting they had ever had and Mellors escaped with nothing worse than a few pellets in him, in recompense of which I gave him a handsome present. item: To Handsome Present for Mellors, £0 0s.2d

Michael Wharton wrote for The Salisbury Review

The Peter Simple Diaries were originally published in the Daily Telegraph but deemed too offensive for modern sensibilities

