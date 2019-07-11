The Creeping War on Christian Civilisation

There is a creeping war against everything that symbolises Christianity: attacks on mountain summit crosses, on sacred statues by the wayside, on churches and recently also on cemeteries.

That is the conclusion of a comprehensive report by PI-News a German press agency which has gathered its information from scores of Catholic and Protestant churches, their priests and pastors. Many hundreds from their congregations were interviewed and they revealed shocking stories of abuse, vandalism, desecration and arson; crucifixes smashed and sacred vestments defecated upon. All these accounts have received independent verification.

In France, two churches are desecrated every day on average. PI-News documented 1,063 attacks on Christian churches in 2018 alone. This is a 17 per cent increase over 2017, when ‘only’ 878 attacks were registered.

Here is a selection from the countless incidents contained in the official report:

In February, vandals desecrated and smashed crosses and statues at Saint-Alain Cathedral in Lavaur, France, and mangled the arms of a statue of the crucified Christ. An altar cloth was burned.

In March, vandals plundered Notre-Dame des Enfants Church in Nîmes and daubed a cross in human excrement on the floor of the chancel. Consecrated bread was stolen from the tabernacle and thrown into the dustbin.

Arsonists torched the Church of St Sulpice in Paris soon after midday Mass on Sunday 17th March. Similar reports are coming out of Germany where four churches were vandalised or torched in March.

Do the authorities know who is responsible for these continuing and increasingly fierce attacks on churches in Europe? ‘Yes,’ said an official spokesman: ‘when crosses are broken, altars smashed, Bibles set on fire and baptismal fonts overturned, the church doors are often smeared with Islamic expressions such as Allahu Akbar.’

It has been going on for a long time. Another German news report from 11 th November 2017 reported that, in the Alps and Bavaria alone, around 200 churches were attacked and many crosses were broken: ‘Police are currently dealing with church desecrations over and over again. The perpetrators are often immigrants, mainly militant Young Islamists.’

Frequently in European regions with large Muslim populations, there is a concomitant rise in attacks on churches and Christian symbols. Before Christmas 2016, in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of Germany, where more than a million Muslims reside, over fifty statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary were

Also in 2016, following the arrival in Germany of another million mostly Muslim migrants, a local newspaper reported that in the town of Dülmen, ‘Not a day goes by without attacks on religious statues – and that in a town of fewer than 50,000 people.’

In France it is the same story: where the number of Muslim migrants increases, so do attacks on churches. In January 2017 a study showed that, ‘Muslim extremist attacks on Christians in France rose by 38 per cent from 273 attacks in 2015 to 376 in 2016; the majority occurred during the Christmas season.’

A typical example: in 2014, a Muslim man committed massive acts of vandalism inside a historic Catholic church in Thonon-les-Bains. According to a contemporary newspaper report, ‘He overturned and broke two altars, the candelabras and lecterns, destroyed statues, tore down a tabernacle, twisted a massive bronze cross beyond recognition, smashed in a sacristy door and even broke some stained-glass windows. For good measure, he also trampled on the Eucharistic elements.’

So how do the police and the courts respond? In virtually every instance of attacks on churches, they hide the identity of the vandals. In those rare instances when the Muslim – or, euphemistically, ‘migrant’ identity of the destroyers is leaked, the perpetrators are presented as ‘suffering from mental health issues.’

Indeed they are, and there is a name for this particular mental issue: the effect of a fundamentalist medieval doctrine on deranged 20 th century minds.

On 24 th of March 2019, PI-News commented, ‘Hardly anyone writes and speaks about the increasing attacks on Christian symbols. There is an eloquent silence in both France and Germany about the scandal of the desecrations and the origin of the perpetrators. Not a word, not even the slightest hint that could in any way lead to the suspicion falling on migrants. It is not the perpetrators who are in danger of being ostracised, but those who dare to associate the desecration of Christian symbols with immigrant imports. These truth-tellers are accused of hatred, hate speech and racism.’

Are Muslims being falsely accused and scapegoated? Decide for yourself. Bear in mind the fact that these monstrous sacrileges never used to happen before the current massive Muslim influx. Neither German neopagans nor French leftie secularists go around shouting ‘Allahu Akbar!’ Meanwhile, in pursuit of their social and sexual agenda, they wish for nothing except the extirpation of what remains of European Christianity.

So they make all possible excuses for the outrages perpetrated by Muslim fanatics.

Peter Mullen is a retired Church of England Priest and a writer.

This article first appeared in the summer edition of The Salisbury Review

