Tory Race: Let me have men about me that are fat.

Three Conservative Prime Ministers have now fallen victim to the schism in Conservative Party over Europe: Thatcher, Cameron and now Mrs May. This is because there are two conservative factions in the House of Commons, elitist and populist. Elitists have no time for the ordinary voter, whom they regard as stupid, fat and uneducated, while populists regard central government as a continuing conspiracy by lean and cunning men against the common man.

All that is needed is for seducer to appear, causing this shaky conservative marriage to break apart. Nigel Farage is that seducer. Only one faction of the conservative party, the populists, will survive the split – the elitists are hated – but to do so the populists must be prepared to do a deal with Farage and form a government of Brexiteers and Tories at the next election which will come soon. Otherwise the country will fall to the chaos of a Corbyn administration.

