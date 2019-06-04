On Monday ‘the guvnor’ touched down in Britain again, this time for a state visit. Welcome back Mr President.

There are lots of things to like about President Trump. He’s a patriot and has a real affection for Britain, his mother’s birthplace. He was a wild kid who liked to challenge authority so his father sent him to military school. It worked, he learned about discipline and how to channel his aggression.

Business school followed, and then, like his father, real estate. Money, he says in The Art of the Deal was never a big motivation except ‘to keep score’. The real excitement was ‘playing the game’.

In his early days, he drove around in an Austin Healey and was never without a beautiful girl on his arm. He comes over as driven but likeable.

You wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of him, but he talks straight and everyone knows where they stand. And he’s loyal to his friends. In short, he’s what Americans call ‘a regular guy’.

Above all, he says what most ordinary people in Britain and America think but dare not say. Almost everything he says is ‘unacceptable’ and ‘inappropriate’ by prevailing liberal norms, by the standards of the new secular religion of multi-culture and diversity. In other words, everything he says is a counter blow to those who would destroy our Western civilization.

So, when Trump dared to suggest that Muslim immigration should be curbed (I thought he expressed himself with some sensitivity in the circumstances), he was immediately condemned as racist and Islamophobic. No-one in public life dared to defend him, not even his friend Nigel Farage, for fear of being similarly condemned. But according to a 2017 Chatham House Survey, he voiced what more than half of Europeans think about the matter.

My favourite moment of the last visit came during the press conference at Chequers when Trump turned to May mid-speech and told her what a shame it was that we were losing our culture under a deluge of immigration. May shuffled nervously and in response came out with the standard spiel (perfectly memorised) about valuing diversity and multi-culture. But Trump is his own man, unbeholden to any party machine or establishment caste, and speaks freely.

Let’s hope that the President speaks his mind on this visit, no holds barred, and with a bit of locker room chat thrown in for good measure. The more establishment liberal apparatchiks he upsets, the better. Let them be outraged. Let the protestors stew in their own bile and self-loathing.

And let the self-serving global liberals of the British Conservative Party take a lesson in putting the nation first from a patriotic American.

Welcome back Mr President.

Subscribe

The Salisbury Review needs your help

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

