Corona Virus Legislation: The Gagging of Parliament.

What do the new abortion laws in Northern Ireland, the new mental health sectioning laws, the new local authority disability benefit rules and the £10,000 fine given to Piers Corbyn have in common? Not a lot one would think, but of course they do – they were all passed under new Corona virus legislation without Parliament ever voting on any of them.
The Corona Virus Act is the most far reaching and draconian legislation ever introduced in this country. Steve Baker MP, a leading Brexiteer, is reported to have cried as he read each page but he still went on to ‘ reluctantly support the bill but said that it was ushering in a “dystopian society” and urged the government not to allow the measures to continue “one moment longer” than necessary.’ (Wiki).
Without a vote, with almost no one noticing, practically no debate and without any protest, the majority of MP’s in the House of Commons and all the Lords lost their ability to scrutinise, debate and vote on much new legislation. Government ministers can now bring in legislation under the Corona Virus Act, even if it has absolutely nothing to do with the virus – can in theory, stay in force forever even though it was never voted on. A glaring example is the restriction, without any debate in Parliament, on more than gatherings of six people.
Before the Corona Virus act, two doctors one of whom had to be a qualified psychiatrist and a social worker were required to section anyone. Now just a single doctor (how about a Harley Street cosmetic surgeon ?) can send you to a mental hospital for ever. Perhaps when the police have finished pursuing Piers Corbyn around the country to rough him up and arrest him every time he appears in public, or violently arresting the veteran who had the nerve to protest against illegal immigration in Dover, they can find a ‘friendly’ doctor to say that they are both mad. How convenient for the government.
This tome of a document, some 370 pages of dense text, changes how we are ruled. We have not only lost our liberty but also a great part of our democracy. Whilst it remains in force, we cannot vote – and those we previously voted to be our representatives, however bad, themselves cannot vote. General elections, by-elections and local elections are all cancelled. Even during the height of world wars one and two, local elections were still held and we had general elections whilst we were still fighting Japan and during the height of the Spanish flu epidemic when 228,000 people died, the equivalent of over 400,000 people today.
What is worse is that it is almost certain that this draconian document had been planned well in advance. It is impossible that such a large legal text could have been written and agreed upon between 13th March when Boris went into a panic and the 24th March when it was rolled out. In that sense, if in no others, Piers Corbyn is right in that the Corona virus is an excuse for a major undemocratic power grab by governments across the world.
One prominent lawyer compared it to legislation produced in the Weimar: ‘Most of what Hitler did was legal – the only area he had more powers was over the death penalty but Germany already had a legalised the death penalty’
We assume that we have an adversarial system with Labour and Conservatives fighting each other, but we would be wrong to think this. What we now have – with the agreement of both parties with almost no murmur of dissent – is government against the people.
Sadly we see this coming through everyday in violent, rough and political policing – anyone who is seen to be the organiser or a leader of a protest or just a member of the awkward squad gets dragged to the ground, roughed up and bundled into a police car.
Where are those politicians who believe in freedom and democracy? Are you going to support your brother, Jeremy Corbyn? What about Steve Baker, Andrea Jenkins, John Redwood, Mark Francois and many others who said freedom was important. Where are all 650 MPs and every member of the House of Lords?
Eight hundred and five years after Magna Carta are we going to let democracy just fade away?
The burning question here is “what the hell are we going to do to combat this tyranny from Boris and his henchmen”? We need to say no, we will not COMPLY. WE need to get out onto the streets as around 20,000 of us did on 29 August in Trafalgar Square and others did in Germany and around the world and most importantly, keep up the momentum in spite of aggression from the Government. We won two world wars and voted to leave another oppressor, the EU – we cannot allow this country to be enslaved by our own treacherous politicians!
I’d like to be told more about “the new mental health sectioning laws”.
(We conservatives aren’t evil, of course. We merely need professional help to solve the problems that exist inside our silly little heads.)
Calling Jeremy Corbyn. Isn’t it about time you surfaced out of your bunker and support your older brother Piers . You may even, in the process, change your legacy from “mouse to “man”.
It’s a sign of the times that the nearest thing we can find to a conservative martyr is Piers Corbyn (99% of whose opinions are surely odious).
First there was St Charles, King and Martyr. Then there were the non-juror bishops and priests. Then there was Enoch Powell. But now our hero is Piers Corbyn. Can we really do no better?
If Piers is not to your liking, you have Prof Dolores Cahill, Prof Montangy, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Vernon Coleman, Dr Rashid Buttar, Prof Johann Giesecke, Dr Simone Gold to name just a few.
But having said that I have found Piers a thoroughly decent chap.
Hows about a dose of living and let living.
Prof Dolores Cahill
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/education/ucd-school-of-medicine-disassociates-itself-from-professor-s-views-1.4283774
Once Nigel Farage bent his knee abd stood down the Brexit Party candidates to a handful in order the gift Al Boris a sizeable parliamentary majority for 5 years then this is the dismal result.
With hindsight a smart move by the author to quit and time now to reinvigorate genuine adversarial politics ie have another go Catherine!
I can envisage the frustration and fear in 1933 when the Nazis were facilitated by a weak polity in ‘lawfully’ grabbing untrammelled powers over Germans and to witness it happening in 21st century Britain is not just depressing but terrifying. So much for restoring Parliamentary power from Brussels when Parliament has meekly sat on its hands and allowed marshal law by a so-called ‘Conservative’ government to make a mockery of a free society. The crazy logic of limiting numbers of gatherings to 6 people in your own home is the same ‘junk science’ as limiting 1 person per car to reduce road deaths/serious injuries which are in the order of over 26,000/year. That will no doubt be on this government’s agenda soon to have us all, including grandma and grandad, on bloody push-bikes or perhaps roller-skates with ‘executives’ wizzing by on electric scooters whilst in a Zoom conference on their mobile phone. The 1940s/’50s holds memories for me of unheated homes, chilblains, rationing, the ‘utility mark’ on furniture and clothing, and tiny spending power but we did enjoy an uncrowded free life with an accessible bureaucracy that served rather than ruled, and, above all, a respect for privacy, a respect for the judiciary and the police, and no surveillance in public spaces and buildings because we lived in a confident nation state monoculture that we felt privileged to have been born into. Fifty years after that misjudged but truthful speech in Wolverhampton, John Enoch Powell’s prediction has been largely vindicated.
Like the parson’s egg this piece was good in parts.
’tis true, we are currently living under a fascist dictatorship.
What is not true is that Nigel Farage has been silent. On the contrary, given the fact that he is given zero time on the media, apart from the odd slot as cannon fodder on the TV show presented by a Mr. Morgan.
He railed against the legislation on his former radio show on the day that it passed, swore that he would do everything he could to ensure that it is repealed at the earliest possible moment….
… and his (until he was kicked out by LBC) radio show was daily niggling at one aspect of the Covid Confection or other.
One thing that he has no time for is conspiracy theory, and it seems to me that if he missed one thing, it would be the co-relation between the “Event 201” conference on how to respond to a pandemic that led to an actual pandemic that arrived about a month later. The information that came out of that is fascinating. There are videos of the conference, but one in particular was a bit of a giveaway… namely that an overwhelming quantity of misinformation, rumour and scaremongering would be at the front of government’s plans for damage control…
… Never let the public act as one.