A Diversity of Penalties

The highlight of Sunday’s match probably came in the 88th minute when a ‘streaker’ (actually, a topless man) invaded the pitch and evaded capture by officials for almost a full minute to cheers from the crowd. He showed excellent movement off the ball and rode several attempted tackles with sudden bursts of speed. But viewers at home were left mystified what was happening because BBC cameras cut away and showed none of the fun.

The coverage was worthy of the East German Socialist Broadcasting Corporation, a far cry from Twickenham in 1982 when, in full view of the cameras, young Erika Roe ran topless onto the pitch, cigarette still in mouth, sporting a huge pair of tits, and cheered up the nation. Feminists were unhappy, but Erika was unapologetic and later commented, ‘Who gives a damn that I turned a few men on anyway – that’s what women should do’. Such sentiments, it should quickly be added, are now ‘completely unacceptable’.

Unfortunately, we did get to see the penalties last night. The BBC reporter later tried to put a positive spin on events. This heroic and unified England team was, he informed us, ‘more representative’ than some teams of the past. He meant that by having several black players (though no Asians), by bending the knee and ‘fighting racial inequality’, they symbolised a diverse inclusive multicultural society – as opposed to the England of old. But these cathartic unifying and diversifying effects seem to have been short-lived, with general outrage being expressed within hours at the racist abuse directed on social media at England’s black players, who coincidentally missed their penalties.

It is difficult to comment on the abuse since there is no way of discovering what it consisted in, all of it apparently having been removed and none of the mainstream media daring to repeat it. The outrage of those like Boris Johnson and Prince William, who have condemned it, must therefore been based on hearsay – unless they spend their evenings on social media sites.

Presumably the ‘N’ word was involved, though not even the letter ‘N’ has been alluded to. All we know is that the abuse was ‘vile’, but since all racism is vile – David Starkey, for example, is a ‘vile racist’, according to current norms – and all whites are racist one way or another, it is difficult to ascertain what we are dealing with.

More interesting are the comments on some of the right of centre news sites which suggest that the choice of a nervous teenager with no first-class experience of taking penalties to take England’s fifth penalty, when more experienced players were available – poor Saka was clearly a bundle of nerves – was motivated by the manager’s desire to have England’s winning penalty taken by a black player. Sadly, it backfired, and Saka ended as the sacrificial victim.

Nor can it have escaped the notice of viewers that although the England team was mixed race, the crowds of supporters were overwhelmingly white, both in the stadium and at venues in Central London, which is supposedly a beacon of multiculturalism. To echo Jon Snow, I have never seen so many whites gathered in one place. Were blacks scared to turn up, for fear of being racially abused, or did they generally not give a toss about supporting England? And where were the Asian supporters? Again, we are none the wiser. So much for the unifying effect of our new age England team.

But then what does one expect? Working class whites have been pilloried for years for being deplorables, and yet despite being labelled the beneficiaries of white privilege, condemned as unconsciously racist if they are not openly racist, they have been relegated to the bottom of the socio-economic and educational pile while select groups of non-whites – Chinese, black African, Indian – race ahead. Are they too supposed to ‘bend the knee’? More likely, they will ‘take the piss’.

Such is the poison of critical race theory, the doctrine of white privilege and black victimhood, and the sad state of a diverse inclusive multicultural society where apparently all that matters is the colour of your skin.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine