‘A snippet of the reality we could have.’ The Guardian

Black Lives Matter and other protestors have created their own police free mini-state in the US. Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, formerly six blocks in the central district of Seattle is now the site of a new socialist Utopia.

After nine days of nightly protests and rioting, the East District police quietly boarded up their precinct and left, ceding control to the protestors. As the police retreated, hordes of the oppressed moved in – college professors, feminists, white kids…more white kids. It would appear BLM was nothing more than an unwitting Trojan horse.

Establishing their headquarters in the East District Police Department (now daubed The People’s Department) the left-wing ideologues unfurled a blueprint for Utopian vision and set about making it a reality.

Overnight an open-air cinema sprang up in the middle of an empty intersection, bands played, people read poetry, and topsoil was imported for an agricultural project.

“In four months, we should be self – sufficient”; boasted a resident. According to several articles, there is feasting, free food and dancing in the street. Sounds great doesn’t it? The Guardian reported it as ‘A snippet of the reality we could have’.

Four days into the project and all is not sunshine and rainbows. Not only have its citizens had to erect a border, but they have also deployed armed checkpoints and patrolling youths with AK47s.

Neither police nor journalists can enter the new state, so who knows what is going on in Little Utopia. Yesterday, Police Chief Best announced, “Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area, and we have not been able to get to it”.

However, this won’t tap the protestors moral conscience; they maintain that being able to ring the police for assistance to begin with was a product of white privilege. You never deserved to be safe.

It only takes one look at what the protestors call their farm – a thin spread of soil on some sheets of cardboard, upon which sits a salad’s worth of potted greens – and the disparity between the a fantasy world and grim reality is laid bare. The farm would not sustain an anorexic vegan. The free food they’ve been consuming while the farm grows it’s pizza toppings was donated. The government removes their trash at the expense of the taxpayer, who also foots the bill for the portaloos kindly donated by the Seattle Department of Transport, so the residents of the Autonomous Zone don’t end camping in their own excrement as they did during ‘Occupy Wall Street’.

Day two and Raz Simone, a charismatic young black sound cloud rapper, who happens to have a lot of big guns, filled the power vacuum. His twitter profile shows him cast against a sunset with an AK-47 slung over his shoulder. It wasn’t long before he began throwing his weight around, solving at least two disputes with a punch. So much for police brutality.

More disturbing scenes emerged overnight – a video of a circles of white kids squatting, listening to a supposed native American on a microphone, repeatedly telling them they are worthless destroyers, racists, the soulless ruination of everything wholesome.

It’s disturbing, not merely because of the vitriol of the speaker, but because the crowd are wholly taken in, clearly purging themselves of ingrained original sin. They nod, clap and ‘amen’ him, as he yells directly in their faces how white liberals insist on taking over every movement, fucking it up and subverting it to their own cause. He will not get through to them, unfortunately. The look in their eyes suggests they see themselves as atoned. It isn’t them the speaker is referring to. It isn’t their crappy garden and revolutionary poetry that hijacked George Floyd’s death.

Except it is them. It’s always them. This isn’t Black Lives Matter, this is White Liberal Guilt matters. In another video, a speaker demands every white person in the crowd to, ‘right now go and give ten dollars to a black person,’ No doubt the giving of money will absolve more of that instilled shame. It works for other religions after all.

If this all ends in violence, it will do so when the autozones by then minority black population gets tired of these white kids taking over. Which was why the black residents were probably glad when this morning a crazed, homeless man armed with two broom handles trampled the farm, (this drew gales of laughter online) challenging anybody who tried to stop him to “Mortal Kombat”. Oh, well, there goes the harvest, time to shake down some businesses for cash. It’s all starting to take on a familiar pattern. A snippet of what reality could be like indeed.

So, what is to be done about a far-left territory in the middle of America? Trump labels such zones as terrorist areas, but sending in forces will only worsen the situation. Perhaps we should leave them to it. If they want to entertain the world with a live experiment of a policeless, community-led state, then let them.

They have already embarrassed themselves with their hypocrisy. For all their globalist, woke rhetoric, it is clear they never wanted a borderless, raceless world to begin with. They are the nationalists they claim to disdain, and the police they claim not to need. They are becoming the interrogators, segregators and oppressors of free people, doing all of it with the firearms they want to ban other people from owning.

You know where this will lead.

