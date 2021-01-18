A virtual world of one’s own

Following Trump’s demise, the question is this: Can some semblance of a shared political space be recreated in which civilized debate can be carried on, and appeal made to sources of evidence judged by common consent to be impartial?
Or does the rise of the worldwide web and social media, and the accompanying fall from grace of the mainstream media, the scientific community, and all forms of established authority in the West, condemn us to a new politics: a politics in which rival sides, each convinced they possess the absolute truth, scream abuse at the other, and trade conspiracy theories that prove the enemy has been comprehensively brainwashed?
We have seen the trend toward the latter develop with the issues of climate change and Covid, where rival sides inhabit parallel self-contained virtual worlds. Appeal to reason, or to an authoritative body of evidence or factual data, has been replaced by appeal to multiple websites that promote the opinions one agrees with, that select the evidence that would confirm those opinions, and reinforce each other through elaborate cross-referencing. The loop is complete, the reasoning circular, the echoes pitch perfect.
Any evidence that might support a different opinion is dismissed as fabrication, the work of those brainwashed by sinister dark forces. Indeed, any opinion or belief can be verified by appeal to the corresponding virtual world of confirmatory websites: aliens on the Moon, the flat Earth, the Elders of Zion – you name it.
But the phenomenon has reached a new level with the US election. What is startling is that there is no middle ground. Either you believe the election was stolen from Trump, who would otherwise have won a landslide, through systematic fraud masterminded by the Democrats, the liberal establishment, the mainstream media, Big Tech, and the Chinese (as thousands of websites testify); or you believe that it was basically a fair election, and that Trump’s diehard supporters are the deluded followers of a cult, who believe every word of their leader (as thousands of other websites testify).
Now, no-one associated with the Salisbury Review is in any doubt about the threat posed to our cultural inheritance, to our liberties, and to free speech by the liberal establishment, the mainstream media, Big Tech, and the Chinese.
All contributors have written tirelessly on these subjects, as a momentary glance at past articles will testify. Indeed, so far as free speech is concerned, conservatives of all hues – Tory, liberal, and libertarian – are agreed.
Whatever one thinks of the liberal-leaning Spectator, its crusade for free speech has been admirable. Many of us will be members of Toby Young’s free speech union, set up to defend those victimised for exercising their legal right to voice an opinion.
But the US election highlights as never before the specific problem of web-based virtual worlds, complete with self-contained, self-reinforcing bodies of evidence. Of course, one or other side might be right. Conspiracies, plots, and secret organisations have existed through history.
The problem, precisely because there is no shared ground, no common point of reference, is knowing which side. Or as Lionel Shriver writes in the Spectator this week, ‘How can you be sure which of us is living in [the] delusional, self-reinforcing bubble?’
We cannot appeal to the ballot box, or electoral officials, or impartial observers, or the judges, or mainstream news and opinion, because they are all implicated in the conspiracy. So, we must choose by other means: either find a convivial virtual world to inhabit – or trust that there is still some semblance of shared common ground, of political or democratic bedrock, that we can take our bearings from.
There used to be two worlds: the everyday world of Plato’s cave, that is, the public world of shared experiences; and for the philosophers, an objective world of universal forms and truths outside the cave. Now it seems, there are not only multiple caves but multiple universes. Where do we go from here?
Actually, the relevant question is: “To what lengths will Big Media/Big Tech go to pretend that all is well, and getting better every day, when the new Democrat-controlled US Big State dismantles police forces and the economic mechanisms by which wealth is created, while letting in violent anti-Westernists from certain Islamic precincts, and also letting in millions of nett cost people and drug cartel forces from Mexico and Central America. And when it becomes apparent, yet again, that re-distribution of wealth and affirmative action by Big State edicts cannot fix black violence and uneducability/untrainability/non-productivity.”
“Can some semblance of a shared political space be recreated in which civilized debate can be carried on, and appeal made to sources of evidence judged by common consent to be impartial?”
The hindrance to recreating civilized debate based in evidence, impartiality, facts, rational thinking, reasoned argument, logic, scientific findings and so on, is that the woke-progressives regard all these as part of the philosophical tradition that has delivered the modes of thought and action supposed to have created ‘white supremacy’, and put whitey on top, with every other race down below.
For that reason, all these methods of conducting civilized debate and arriving at reasoned conclusions will come to be condemned and eschewed by woke-progressives. In their view, these are the ‘white man’s’ way of conducting inquiry and conclusion, and are therefore designed not to get to the best answer, but to keep coloured people and minorities under his thumb.
The alternative is of course demagoguery, the mob, the incendiarist, and the bullet. This, as we have seen recently is much approved by the left progressives and wokes. They see themselves as the biggest mob, with the loudest megaphones and the most practised demagogues, and will happily abandon reason and civilized debate if these hinder them on their journey to power.
Valid summary -excellent.
More ya- boo! The more you point out to bubble dwellers the faults on both sides the more they become entrenched in their illusions. The origins of war are always to be found among parliaments of fools
Shriver asks how we might be sure which side lives in the delusional bubble. The answer is simple: ask who is doing all the silencing, sneering, bullying and de-platforming. They are the leftists or politically-correct, the ones with something to hide, afraid of being dethroned from their privileged position over the dumb plebs. As Dennis Prager informs us, there is no historical example of a leftist regime which, on gaining power, did not seek to limit or end free speech, its greatest enemy.
How many times have I being taken aside by fanatics of various religions to be told virtually (pardon the pun) the same thing? All Protestants /Catholics/ Shia/Sunni/Buddhist/Hindu have got it so wrong they must know it and are doing it because they are very wicked. The phrase you may be in need of is confirmation bias. Usually ends in war and millions dead until everybody comes to their senses
In terms of killing the innocent, Atheists like Hitler, Stalin and Mao make those of most other faiths look like beginners.
Who are these Catholic fanatics ? I think we should know.
Wikipedia: The French Wars of Religion were a prolonged period of war and popular unrest between Catholics and Huguenots (Reformed/Calvinist Protestants) in the Kingdom of France between 1562 and 1598. It is estimated that three million people perished in this period from violence, famine, or disease in what is considered the second deadliest religious war in European history (surpassed only by the Thirty Years’ War, which took eight million lives).[1].
Also The Crusades? Catholic Spain
Claiming that ‘rival sides’ are ‘each convinced they possess the absolute truth’ is a caricature. Critics of climate ‘crisis’, or the theory that climate change is dangerous and only caused by humans, are not absolutists, just sceptical that the alarmists have absolute truth. The same is true with sceptics of government policy on covid. It is the government that adopts an absolute position, impervious to all critical feedback, and thus incapable of science and progress. Note that the critics rather than the absolutists get deplatformed and intimidated by the absolutists, never the reverse.
THE JOURNEY OF LIBERAL SENTIMENTS
A Play in one act of Treason.
Nationalist Lodger: I see, Alistair, that the council has prevailed upon you to shelter refugees in your basement.
Landlord Alistair: Yes, but I had not really noticed. Anyway, we all have a moral duty to help our fellow human beings in their time of suffering.
(One day later)
Lodger: I see, Alistair, that the council has moved in more refugees to your basement and put a family of them in your attic and in the spare room, too.
Alistair: They are all my brothers, and together we will make a fairer, kinder world without the stain of discrimination.
(One day later)
Lodger: I see, Alistair, that the council has coerced yet more refugees on you, and given them equal title to the property.
Alistair: Just because we were here first does not mean we own it. These suffering souls have as much right to this house as you. Anyway, I won’t have any truck with those who want to return to a mythical white past.
(One day later)
Lodger: I see, Alistair, that the council has doubled the number of refugees in the house. Now there is drug-dealing in the garden. Your son is in hospital with a knife-wound and your daughter has a suspiciously large number of foreign boyfriends.
Alistair: I will not tolerate white racism in this house.
(One day later)
Lodger: I see, Alistair, that the local councillor and some of the refugees have been in my room and thrown my Shakespeare plays and classical music collections in to the waste.
Alistair: All signs of colonial oppression and white supremacy must fall. Black Lives Matter.
(Later that day)
Lodger: Just as a matter of interest, have you ever given any thought whatsoever to your own family?
Alistair: I have reported your hate speech to State Security.
Bloomin’ Brilliant.
It is a bad error to omit from the list of threats to our cultural heritage, liberties, and free speech the obvious element of Islam. The nett costs of having fast-growing numbers of Muslims reside in the West, esp the Anglosphere, are many: tangible and intangible, direct and shadow, and all in perpetuity. To omit Islam from the threat/cost line-up is to contribute to the anti-Reality campaign that is now succeeding across the Anglosphere. Yes, in the short term, non-mention of threats/costs imposed by Islamic forces reduces the bombings, beheadings, and slaughter-by-van. But longer term -Bad.
We prepare and we go to war…and about time too. The socialists wanted this to descend to a fight from day one. It’s the only way they know, but they will lose eventually, as they always do.
An excellent example of a virtual bubble dweller. He must marvel how he or she came to be born among the enlightened . ‘I am not as other men Lord, I am of the elect’
Alisdair,
There is no equality of moral and intellectual standing between the parties. One seeks destruction, the other life. One hides from debate, the other seeks it. Why so?
Well, we are living in the time of the death of the European race. This is not a bubble fact. This is a demographic fact and a political fact; and this is not a natural death. It is politically generated, and the philosophical roots of those politics are found in liberalism, modernity, Christianity, and Judaism. The angels of this death of whom it is possible to speak at all are, in the main, the political internationalists, banking and corporate elites, security agencies of the Western states, and hyper-individualists and hyper equalitarians everywhere. Obviously, some of these are first-order actors and some are tools, but all are straining to advance their own agendas (which are congruent if not identical), and to do this without having to answer to their victim’s rage. Indeed, their typical response is to dehumanise and exclude any who articulate that rage.
Now we can answer your question with a more pressing question. How, then, are the European victims of those actors and tools to secure the existence of their peoples and a rightful future for their children?
Btw, you are welcome to try to avoid the question by claiming, Biden-like, that there ain’t nuttin’ goin’ down. It won’t work, obviously; but you can always try.
Where to from here? In the West? Increasing conflict in all theatres of human activity. Increasing anti-Reality proclaimed by the Big State and all its apparatus, which will cause greater incidence of mental illness in the general populace. There will be all sorts of experiments by people opposed to the Big State to see how it can be fought against. These endeavours will throw up new leaders and new volunteers for the fightback. And I think the most likely scenario re post-president Trump is that he will be an even bigger problem for the Big State over the years to come, if his health holds up. And the scale and degrees of conflict will continue to grow. Where and when this conflict will stop -no one can know.