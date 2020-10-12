And in the beginning were the Beatles and God said, ‘let there be Lennon,’ and there arose a low whining sound.

John Lennon is the greatest miracle-worker since Maggie Farnley from Huddersfield who taught tadpoles to fly. Actually, Lennon exceeds her as he contrives to be both eighty years old and dead.
If you don’t believe me, just look. It’s there in all the papers: JOHN LENNON AT 80 – singing Imagine in his shroud and either with a peg on his nose or much in need of a nasal spray.
I haven’t space to pay adequate tribute to Lennon’s magnificent oeuvre, so I’ll limit my appreciation to the unlyrical lyrics for which he is most famous. Here they are:
“Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today… Aha-ah…
“Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace… You…
“Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world… You…
“You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live as one.”
It’s hard to do justice to the profound ethics and the sublime aesthetics of this most excellent doggerel, but I’ll try. First perhaps I should point out that it contains more contradictions than a Logical Positivists’ tea party. We are asked to imagine there’s no heaven and no hell.
Well, anyone who is not a cloud-cuckoo fundamentalist knows that heaven and hell are symbols of good and evil. So, remove the picture language of heaven and hell – and thus the realities of good and evil – and at a stroke you abolish all morality and with it all the significant decision-making which we derive from our moral freedom. But Lennon advertised himself as a great campaigner for freedom. You see what I mean when I mention his contradictions?
The next line is entirely consistent with such nihilism, “Imagine all the people living for today.” No ethical purpose beyond instant gratification. Yes, that’s come true according to Lennon’s hedonistic prescription. We don’t need to imagine that pig philosophy, as Nietzsche called it, for that’s the stench of our culture today.
Just read the papers, turn on the telly or go online and there you will find Lennon’s narcissistic sewer where people live only for today: mindlessness, tawdry entertainments, instant gratification and me-ism – all orchestrated into a “music” that makes you wish you’d been born deaf. It’s Yeats’ “rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouching towards Bethlehem to be born.”
We must imagine “there’s” (sic) no countries. What is to take their place – global communism? Mere anarchy loosed upon the world? “Nothing to kill or die for” means – in the real world, as opposed to the world of Lennon’s diseased fantasy – that tyrants and genocidal dictators must not be resisted.
Wouldn’t we hope to have the courage to die to save an innocent child – as many did in the queues for the gas chambers? Of course, we must have no religion. Did Lennon never emerge from his drug-crazed vacuity for long enough to consider the condition of the millions living – and being massacred – by states where religion was officially prohibited: the USSR and Mao’s China, for instance?
George Bernanos said, “Grace is everywhere.” And indeed it is – even towards the end of a nasty little dirge such as Imagine. For here is a great joke, intended or not I can’t say. This man who became a multimillionaire out of the production of malign trash concludes, “Imagine there’s no possessions.”
Does nobody laugh?
Lennon’s drug-induced lyrics reflects perfectly the society in the book he probably never read: Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’. Had he done so, he might have recognised the end of humanity depicted in his song and dumped the rubbish ditty. His juvenile tosh makes Rambling Sid Rumpo’s songs sound profound. I always refer to ‘Lennon Airport’ in Speke as ‘Lenin Airport’.
Yes, Lennon is an example of one the prominent characteristics of the Cultural Morass, let’s call it an Unnavigable, Undrainable Swamp, that now characterises Western Civ, namely:
The thoughts and ramblings on the civil order and geopolitics expressed by severely ignorant artists, whose intellects have had no exercise with matters beyond their art, are treated as important, significant, valid, and actionable.
In World War II when Britain was up against it George VI called the nation to prayer. For him, and for those who queued to get into churches, God must have been more than a symbol. I guess that makes them cloud cuckoo fundamentalists.
Not fair to Lennon. He was a political naïf, yes. But he explicitly rejected violentlyrevolution and hatred (“you say you want a revolution”). He was no Marxist.
Also, “living for today” and “nothing to kill or die for” is obviously meant against killing or dying for abstract utopian ideologies, not that one should not save a drowning child or think nothing about the future.
As for being a crap philosopher, yes, he was, but when did he ever claim to be one in the first place? Our problem isn’t that John Lennon was a crap philosopher, it was that Karl Marx was a crap philosopher.
It is like the man who complains his son-in-law doesn’t know how to play poker. So what? Well, the problem is, he plays. Both Marx and Lennon were bad philosophers; the problem is, Marx actually wrote philosophy.
Then there was that tribute-in-song to Lennon and McCartney that someone wrote and was performed by Monty Python, among others.
The song’s title?
“How Sweet To Be an Idiot”.
White Culture, let’s call it that, urgently requires A Big and Thorough Reformation.
But that cannot be done, mainly because so many white-created resources must be spent, and all white-created institutions must be corrupted, in the campaign to attend to the special needs of blacks, and other groups of colour incl Muslims from everywhere.
And add in the Western/white resources and institutional efforts/twistings that now must be deployed to deal with China.
No Exit?
A communist dirge which ignores the realities of human nature.
Imagine an airport named …Imagine. Oh well…..
My respect to Father Peter Mullen for these keen and valid points, so elegantly put.
Far as I can see, all the world’s Religions and Mythologies have the underlying aim of helping the plain folk, and others not quite so plain, to deal with the disappointments, demands and terrors of Life-on-Earth.
And again, as far as I can see, all these systems of belief ask the individual person to take full and final responsibility for developing and/or assimilating beliefs that indeed assist the person in dealing with her or his own personal disappointments, losses, and tragedies.
But we are now in a passage where the majority of peoples of the West, and some peoples in some non-Western precincts, are fueled by wishful thoughts -sourced in extreme naive idealism, of fully anti-empirical/anti-logical nature- such as those presented by Lennon and many other influential persons who make their many millions in the various industries of popular culture.
These industries now include mass education in the schools and in the colleges/universities and the “news/opinion” media, in addition to the entertainment/arts industry, and elective politics.
The consequence is that the majority of folk now expect/demand that all their woes, indeed the sources of all disappointment and unhappiness, be rectified by “the government”.
And of course, this is exactly the condition inspired by marxism and its forebears that can be seen even in the earliest of written records of cultures that developed the written word-
-many people, then and now, want saviours, secular and/or super-natural, to save ’em.
But now, might not the Christian Church, or parts thereof, get smart and organise and deploy their many resources to do a more effective job in the Long Rear-Guard Action as Western Civ continues its decline into The Abyss?
And that inertia and the incapacity to organise and mobilise resources to regain proper ground -the condition of “Why bother, it is all too hard, esp the part that
requires one to sacrifice the comforts and safety of one’s secular life in the Cause of the Greater Good and anyway, the life-long slog of providing proper leadership to the masses just ain’t worth it”- now permeates the personal belief system of the very large majority of all denizens of all the West, in all walks and stations of life.
I say this not to cast blame or to shame any person -I like comfort and safety myself and blowed if I will sell my own life to fix the lives of those who will not shift for themselves.
Lennon was a good musician and singer, but a crap philosopher – agreed.
There, I’ve said it all without wasting my time writing an article.
This is far from the first critique of that tawdry song that I have read online; but it is one of the most memorable. I first encountered the song in the mid 1970s, shortly before I became a Christian; and even then I thought it was a load of twaddle — like almost all the quasi-philosophical musings that poured out of the variegated realms of hippydom.
It rests just about at the top of my hate list of songs. It jostles for first place with “My Way” — though my hatred of that song is for very different reasons. “My Way” is one of the most popular songs for performance in Karaoke, and for playing at funerals. That popularity is a tragic comment on the human condition. Can’t you just imagine Adam singing it to Eve as they walked out of the Garden of Eden?
My hatred of “Imagine” is much more visceral. For a start, its popularity is not tragic, for it has none of the musical or intellectual strengths of “My Way”; and its claims for universality are utterly provincial. The strengths of “My Way”, slight though they might be, have a certain power to engage — even as I hate it — especially if they’re sung by a singer as fine as Sinatra.
No, “Imagine” is pure bilge-water, and an appalling comment on our times. I remember someone saying that a world of the kind that Lennon speaks is not a world worth fighting for — whether the fight was physical, intellectual, cultural or anything else. No wonder we’re in such a mess, when half the world reckons that this stuff, straight from the “narcissistic sewer” of Lennon’s imagination, is wholesome and prophetic.
“it contains more contradictions than a Logical Positivists’ tea party” HeeHee! I’ll remember that!
Thank you, Father Peter.
Marxism-Lennonism, the ideology of western decline.
