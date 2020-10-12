And in the beginning were the Beatles and God said, ‘let there be Lennon,’ and there arose a low whining sound.

John Lennon is the greatest miracle-worker since Maggie Farnley from Huddersfield who taught tadpoles to fly. Actually, Lennon exceeds her as he contrives to be both eighty years old and dead.

If you don’t believe me, just look. It’s there in all the papers: JOHN LENNON AT 80 – singing Imagine in his shroud and either with a peg on his nose or much in need of a nasal spray.

I haven’t space to pay adequate tribute to Lennon’s magnificent oeuvre, so I’ll limit my appreciation to the unlyrical lyrics for which he is most famous. Here they are:

“Imagine there’s no heaven

It’s easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people

Living for today… Aha-ah…



“Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace… You…



“Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world… You…



“You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live as one.”

It’s hard to do justice to the profound ethics and the sublime aesthetics of this most excellent doggerel, but I’ll try. First perhaps I should point out that it contains more contradictions than a Logical Positivists’ tea party. We are asked to imagine there’s no heaven and no hell.

Well, anyone who is not a cloud-cuckoo fundamentalist knows that heaven and hell are symbols of good and evil. So, remove the picture language of heaven and hell – and thus the realities of good and evil – and at a stroke you abolish all morality and with it all the significant decision-making which we derive from our moral freedom. But Lennon advertised himself as a great campaigner for freedom. You see what I mean when I mention his contradictions?

The next line is entirely consistent with such nihilism, “Imagine all the people living for today.” No ethical purpose beyond instant gratification. Yes, that’s come true according to Lennon’s hedonistic prescription. We don’t need to imagine that pig philosophy, as Nietzsche called it, for that’s the stench of our culture today.

Just read the papers, turn on the telly or go online and there you will find Lennon’s narcissistic sewer where people live only for today: mindlessness, tawdry entertainments, instant gratification and me-ism – all orchestrated into a “music” that makes you wish you’d been born deaf. It’s Yeats’ “rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouching towards Bethlehem to be born.”

We must imagine “there’s” (sic) no countries. What is to take their place – global communism? Mere anarchy loosed upon the world? “Nothing to kill or die for” means – in the real world, as opposed to the world of Lennon’s diseased fantasy – that tyrants and genocidal dictators must not be resisted.

Wouldn’t we hope to have the courage to die to save an innocent child – as many did in the queues for the gas chambers? Of course, we must have no religion. Did Lennon never emerge from his drug-crazed vacuity for long enough to consider the condition of the millions living – and being massacred – by states where religion was officially prohibited: the USSR and Mao’s China, for instance?

George Bernanos said, “Grace is everywhere.” And indeed it is – even towards the end of a nasty little dirge such as Imagine. For here is a great joke, intended or not I can’t say. This man who became a multimillionaire out of the production of malign trash concludes, “Imagine there’s no possessions.”

Does nobody laugh?

