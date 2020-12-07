And though they found no cause of death in him, yet desired they Pilate that he should be slain. Acts 13:28 King James

It’s not often that the police find themselves called in to deal with disputes within the church. Last month, however, they were. Ben John of Christian Concern, a traditionalist ginger group, issued a 15-minute video attacking the C of E’s 2020 initiative Living in Love and Faith (Living in Love and Faith), a substantial publication whose professed aim is to make the church more welcoming to those espousing non-traditional sexuality.
His thesis was that the message of Living in Love and Faith, while well-meaning, was misguided. In his view it condoned sexual immorality and undermined Biblical teaching, and it threw doubt on the idea that a person could not in God’s sight validly change their birth gender.
It followed, he continued, that anyone who affected to do so and then “married” someone of their original gender was living in an immoral same-sex relationship, and that this was something the church should condemn as sinful.
A transgender nonconformist minister who happened to be in this position, and who had been featured in Living in Love and Faith, complained that the video made him feel excluded and unsafe. As a result, Mr John is now under a criminal police investigation for hate speech.
Whether or not you agree with Mr John, the immediate comment is obvious. It is outrageous to attempt to use the criminal law to silence him. It’s not as if he is yelling foul-mouthed insults in the street, or for that matter breaking up services or brawling in church. All he has done is produce a video on a non-mainstream website in which he argues in a cool, collected way from scripture and the Prayer Book that Living in Love and Faith is theologically wrong.
Indeed, while we obviously must await the outcome of any investigation, it is highly unlikely that on the basis of this he could be convicted of any hate crime as such. It would have to be shown that there was an intent to stir up hatred against same-sex couples, which seems pretty unlikely (though he might be convicted under the Communications Act of posting material “grossly offensive”, a vague, unpleasant and thoroughly illiberal provision already recommended for repeal by the Law Commission).
But there are more important points to make here. Living in Love and Faith was produced by the Church of England in an attempt to deal with long-standing complaints (backed by a number of bishops, notably the vociferous Paul Bayes of Liverpool) that it had traditionally been excessively hostile to non-traditional sexualities, and LGBT people in particular, and that it owed them an apology and a rapprochement. However, if one looks more closely, neither the original attacks, nor the church’s rather plodding reaction to them, are enormously convincing.
The difficulty with the attacks by LGBT Christians – which, summed up, are that the church by its insistence on no sex outside marriage, and marriage being limited to a lifelong union between one man and one woman, has excluded those who do not accept these ideals and nullified their experience – is that they are largely misguided.
True, the church has said, and at least for the moment continues to say, that sexual relationships outside traditional marriage, including all same-sex relationships, are sinful. True, also, that it expresses disapproval of them.
But at least as regards the Church of England (we say nothing of the wilder Christian outliers like the Westboro Baptist Church), that isn’t the same thing as excluding people who practise them. On the contrary: the very point of the church is that it takes everyone. It doesn’t exclude sinners, however heinous their sins.
We are, after all, all sinners; and provided he is penitent, the mass murderer or serial child abuser is as welcome to worship as the rest of us. Indeed, except in very rare cases canon law makes it clear that a priest cannot even refuse communion to an open sinner. Some exclusion.
Whatever they may say, the real difficulty with the church as regards the LGBT activists isn’t that it excludes or marginalises them. It is rather, that it refuses to adjust its doctrine to say they aren’t sinners at all; that it is unwilling to commend all relationships, sexual or otherwise, provided they embody a vague warm sense of love and commitment, and for that matter to allow those unrepentant about their sexuality to be priests.
Put another way, their real beef is that the church remains obstinately ecclesiastical and refuses to adopt the essentially secular doctrine that all relationships are OK provided they are truly consensual, and that if this is the case what people get up to in the privacy of the bedroom is no business of anyone apart from them.
To which the short answer is that, whether or not you personally believe the secular doctrine to be right, there is no reason whatever why the church should adopt it. “My kingdom,” said Jesus after all, “is not of this world;” the very point of being a Christian is the sidelining of worldly values.
You may of course disagree strongly and sincerely with this. But if you do, then it is you who should draw away from the church, not the church that should change its revelation so as to accommodate your beliefs.
What of the church’s answer? Living in Love and Faith is certainly a substantial production: the book alone weighs in at over 400 pages, with index entries on everything from “discrimination, and intersex people” to “slavery, sexual”; and there are a good many other resources beside. But what comes out of it is actually surprisingly little theology.
We have extensive coverage of issues of consent; of the difficulties faced in society by LGBT people, and of scientific developments in the field of sexuality; we have considerable emphasis placed on arguments that sexual orientation may be innate and unchangeable, and gender dysphoria at times very real.
But when it comes to what to do about this there is less substantial argument. The overall impression put forward is that Living in Love and Faith regards doctrine as less important than inclusiveness, morality than sensitivity to feelings. We are fairly constantly nudged towards the idea that if a change in rigid church doctrine might make people welcome, then perhaps we ought to water down the Christian message to a general rule acceptable to secular society that all you need is love and sympathy. It is this that gets the traditionalists’ goat, because it is essentially allowing the church to be taken over by easy-listening secular political morality. That is the essence of Ben John’s criticism.
The pity of it is that there was no reason for the church to go down this road. A more principled answer would have run as follows. First, however abhorrent you think someone else’s practices or lifestyle, you must show sympathy and decency on a personal level.
To this extent Living in Love and Faith is entirely right. But it needs to go further, and accept that, secondly, the church must make demands, including sexual demands, that society as a whole doesn’t. It must be prepared where necessary to go against deep human instincts and stick to its position. Being a church based on revelation it demands higher standards from its adherents, and integrity demands that those demands be non-negotiable.
However, there is an even more important point third point to bear in mind. We are all sinners, and there is every reason to think that there are far more serious sins than sexual ones. Selfishness, ignoring of those in serious need, and self-righteousness come to mind. The church has long had to reconcile itself with prioritising the sins that are really important, and not getting too tied up with those that are less so: sermons quite rightly spend more time on such things as the need to avoid cruelty than on the fact that a number of the congregation may be living in sin.
The real difficulty is that, like the church’s LGBT detractors, Living in Love and Faith is too much obsessed with sex. The beauty of Christianity, properly understood, is that it draws a proper balance between virtue and human frailty. A bit of balance of this kind from the Church of England, as much as from a shrill minority within it, would have done a great deal to avoid this debacle.
In any case, the discussion isn’t about what homosexuality is or what causes is. It is about what you are allowed to say about it.
Dear Guessedworker.
Your point is very well put and coincides with my views on the subject.
Thanks Derek. But what I really want here is bring our Human friend to an examination of his own mechanical assumptions; and that does not seem to be working.
GW, thing is, not all persons holding anti-empirical/anti-human-flourishing assumptions seek to have such assumptions revised to fit Reality.
This topic is well-explored in all schools of the study of human psychology and all schools of psychotherapy.
I say this not to deter you in your work -but simply to say what is known about such persons.
Understood, Harry; and of course you are right. But I am not willing to give up on any of my own people. They all deserve our best parenting efforts, albeit in some cases delivered with a firm slap on the political hand! Also, I don’t think it does the casual reader any harm to see such folk called to account, or to see that no meaningful account is forthcoming.
Yes GW, agreed -it is useful here to correct/attempt to correct all thinking, talking, doing that is anti-empirical and/or anti-human-flourishing.
Others can benefit from your observations and corrections.
Part of my Christian Faith is this.
Were Jesus here today, talking to us, he’d make points along these lines:
Steady. Steady. Important things first.
First, save all the little children who can be saved.
Break yer backs in efforts to halt the slaughter of the little ones -by insane refugee persons in London parks, of babies by their mothers’ boyfriends, by their mothers, by Muslims and blacks and whites too.
Stop all the enslavement of children -if it be for sex, for manual labour, for brainwashing in marxist-inspired Big Statism and in the associated ideology of anti-self-sufficency, or for indoctrination into anti-empirical ideas that humans are changing the climate by burning fossil fuels -just stop the physical and intellectual enslavement of the little children.
And don’t stop at the borders of the West -get out to all the World, and do what must be done.
Now listen.
Yes, children are best raised in heterosexual nuclear families, in which pornography and violence are not streamed into kids’ minds by TV and the internet and rap. And in which the commissars who control education and mainstream media systems do not force kids to be regendered and/or made to hate themselves because they are white, and esp white male.
But pick yer battles.
And then fight, expending yer lives dearly.
That Jesus would talk along these lines -that’s part of my Christain Faith.
I find homosexual acts repellent and generally avoid homosexuals because I am a normal and not remotely marxised (aka “woke”) heterosexual male. Is this against the law or is the human necessity to discriminate according to one’s non-elected and unchangeable nature still allowed?
You’re not normal in any accepted sense of the word in a civilised society. And the answer’s simple, if you find things repellant just stop doing them.
It is simply slavish to deny human nature, little one, because the hating left insists upon it. For very clear evolutionary reasons sexually whole and normal men and women avoid deeply maladaptive sexual practises and reject those who engage in them. There is NOTHING “civilised” in denying nature and pretending to be down with the boys in the bath-house. It isn’t moral. It isn’t decent. It’s just neo-Marxism.
Btw, diversity boy, you didn’t answer my question. Here it is again. Are men and women acting rightly when living by their natures, even when that produces contempt and derision for male and female homosexual practises and a preference for the company of other heterosexual men and women? If not, why not?
Please don’t skip this question because it is difficult for someone as marxised as you to answer. Let’s examine your thinking. You do think, don’t you?
In my view homosexuality is largely biological in origin, the result of hormone dosage in the womb plus genetic factors in some cases. It is not a “sin” so much as a reproductive disability with somewhat forlorn social consequences and in some cases medical problems. There are sharp differences between lesbian and gay practices precisely because of the female and male differences. I do not like the flaunting public display of some gay behaviours such as BDSM nor the politicisation of the “community” as a battering ram against family values. As a rule I believe in freedom of speech and of association – all round. There are male homosexuals among my acquaintances and relatives, all of whom happen to be conservative in other respects, and I admire the work of e.g. Noel Coward and David Starkey. There is no doubt that the large number of gays in the entertainment world has an intimidating effect on the family values essential to the survival of a civilisation. Balance is needed, but not police persecution of religious people.
David, I’d say that homosexuality, male and female, and hermaphroditism are produced through errors of gene coding and/or switching. They are all forms of disability, homosexuality being a reproductive disability. Of course, the appropriate response from the reproductively whole and normal is compassion and tolerance. As with any disability, the former should be given unreservedly. But the latter should apply only in return for behavioural discretion in public in order that it is not abused (as it now is).
The political exploitation of these most unfortunate conditions by the hating left is another matter entirely, and rests on a malignant desire to bring down the pillars of the European racial nature and existence and, thereby, European civilisation. Like the other ex-Frankfurt School examples of radical equalitarianism, it is NOT to be tolerated under any circumstances.
What do you mean, “not normal”? Don’t you know normality is an evil male white heteronormative invention? Your statement of call him “not normal” caused him to feel excluded and threatened and is reported to the local authorities as a potential hate crime.
The human norm is the same as the norm in for all organic life, namely it is dictated by Nature’s singular imperative to transmit genetic information unto the morrow. Where that transmission is practise impossible then that is outside the human norm.
Political activists from the radical left may well hate that, but its truth is oddly unaffected. Might be something to do with the limits of neo-Marxist culture war.
Opinions about homosexuality and the homosexual lifestyle (chemsex, felching, barebacking, daisy-chains, seduction of minors) shoul not be a police matter at all.
Anyway he did it all wrong. He should have claimed to be a Muslim. Then, he would be celebrated as a wonderfully moderate religious leader – he didn’t call for beheading gays, did he? – and invited on all the nice talk shows.
“It makes me feel unsafe and excluded.” Well, so does the “progressive” movement make anybody who isn’t some sort of “victim” feel. White males in particular. Perhaps we should outlaw it.
Similarly, if a man proposes a date to a woman and she declines, she can always claim she felt unsafe, and he that he felt excluded. Perhaps both should be arrested.
Ah, the hell with it, let’s go the whole hog. I will feel unsafe and excluded unless I win the lottery. I expect the money by Monday. The lottery doesn’t want to be a *bigot* or doubt my *feelings*, right?
Since when do total wimps get to arrest people by claiming they made them feel bad?
I must repudiate my last comment. The only possibility to defeat the current cultural mindset in society is for it to decay from failure as did the Bolshevik revolution in Russia and fall readily to reform. It took nearly eighty years for Communism to collapse from its contradictions to reality but big-business and commerce appears to be thriving under a rehashed brand of statism so a return to cultural Christian conservatism is unlikely unless something unforeseen happens and, by that time, Chinese communism may have engulfed us all. The danger is that consumerism has its limitations for human satisfaction and a collapse in that could open the way for a repressive religion like Islam and is why the Chinese government fears its religious minorities.
There is no milage in trying to reason with an orthodoxy that has captured the law of the land. The nature to effect change in society has changed from parliamentary argument or noisy street demonstrations of the 20th century and the fight to restore freedom of thought and expression can only be gained by the method employed by the Gramsci inspired Marxists who now hold the levers of power in Britain after four decades of effort. Despite the curb on free thought and expression, the only possibility of success is to court the young with reasoned argument and for them to covertly infiltrate and eventually retake the institutions. This requires a Herculean long-term effort not only against the incumbent orthodoxy in Britain but across the western world. Unfortunately, conservative values no longer appeal to the thinking young and big business so relinquishing the fake freedoms of statism that facilitates them both is all but impossible. Although the leaders in Hungary and Poland may not share all our values, they are pushing back at the liberal-left hegemony of the E.U. and should be some encouragement for true conservatives in Britain.
Aiming at independent and intelligent young minds is part of the answer. Adolescents do not like being taken for a ride. Ohers like challenging orthodoxies. Some will resent being exploited by old men with destructive agendas. I well remember the Young Communist League pamphlet “The trend is communism” not long before the USSR collapsed. We need a civilised and legal version in the UK of Generation Identity. The task is not easy: hedonism and illiteracy are obstacles – but not impossible.