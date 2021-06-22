Are Poldark and Downton Abbey dangerous to Europe’s diversity health?

According to the Telegraph , popular television serials like The Crown and Poldark could be ‘scythed’ from European TV screens because Brussels regards them as a threat to European ‘cultural diversity’. Telegraph readers are, quite naturally, apoplectic.

Well, it is a bit rich for the EU to complain about cultural imperialism since they have been busy deconstructing European civilization in the name of ‘cultural diversity’ for years. They even rejected the Hungarian city of Székesfehérvár’s bid to be European ‘capital of culture’ because its promotional video was ‘a propaganda film of white Christian Europe’ – according to the city’s mayor.

But then it is just as absurd for us to complain since we are engaged in precisely the same project, namely the deconstruction of our own national culture (or what’s left of it) sacrificed on the altar of cultural diversity.

It is surely only a matter of time before Downton Abbey and Poldark are pulled from our own screens for their unicolour portrayal of Old England, or else consigned to Talking Pictures (Freeview channel 81) and prefaced with a public health warning. Where are the black aristocrats and Cornish squires of colour?

According to the Telegraph, the EU ‘audiovisual media services directive’ insists that 30 per cent of streamed programming and most terrestrial programming must be ‘European works’. Even more shocking, the French set ‘a 60 per cent quota on streaming services’.

Well, good on the French! Admittedly their experiment in mass immigration, connived in by the mainstream Left and Right, has been a disaster. Even Macron seems to be waking up to this. But at least the French have the balls to defend their national culture, their history, their industries, their language.

Go to a French hospital and you’ll be treated by French doctors and nurses. Go to a French restaurant and you’ll be waited on by French waiters and waitresses. Switch on the electricity and the power will come from a French-built French-owned nuclear power station.

Our own neoliberal globalists accuse the French of being statist, bureaucratic, inefficient, stifling innovation, not attracting foreign innovation etc. Maybe they are all these things. But where has the global market and its digital revolution got us? A nation of fatties fed on fast food, glued to our screens, watching costume drama kitsch, and ministered to by Amazon, Facebook and Google, who now manage our lives and meet our every need.

Meanwhile, foreign money snaps up undervalued British assets in a feeding frenzy – the AA, Vectura (biotechnology), G4S (security), John Laing (infrastructure), Codemasters (computer games), Spire (private hospitals), and Asda are recent examples – described by the Spectator’s business correspondent Martin VanderWeyer as ‘a giant corporate car-boot sale’.

But rest assured, it was announced last week that the Jeff Bezos (Amazon) backed Canadian outfit ‘General Fusion’, whose research is described by Canadian particle physicist Erich Vogt as ‘pie in the sky’, is to receive unspecified amounts of taxpayer money to build a demonstration nuclear fusion plant in Oxfordshire. The Science Minister Amanda Solloway (ex-head of training at Baird Clothing) heralded it as ‘a clear vote of confidence in the region and the UK’s status as a global science superpower’. It is enough to make you cry.

