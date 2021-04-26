Are the statistics of the Indian pandemic being ‘adjusted’ on our TV sets to prepare the UK for a new lockdown?

‘Scenes from Hell.’ screams the Daily Mail: India had 2812 Covid deaths in a single day.
Despite these headlines and deaths in the Covid stakes, India is doing rather well or terribly badly.
She has a population of 1.4 billion. Britain has a population of 70m, twenty times smaller. For a country with a crowded, teeming mass of human life India has relatively few Covid cases to date on a per capita basis. Britain had a peak Covid death rate of 1820 people on the 19th of January 2021. If India had the same per capita death rate as Britain it would need to have 56,000 deaths a day.
Maybe the death rate in India still has to rise to reach a peak of 50,000 to 60,000 deaths a day. God help the poor souls of India if it does, because already the country cannot cope with the statistical equivalent of 90 deaths per day in Britain
India is still a mess despite rapid development ; a lot of luxury apartments and many many super rich: 90 deaths a day would not cause the mortuaries in Britain to overflow on to the street and for the world to have to airlift in supplies. India is one of the biggest manufacturers of drugs and medical equipment in the world yet is woefully unable to help it’s poor – often because of a rigid caste system and a fatalistic religion.
One would also like to know if the manufacturers of vaccines and equipment in India have stopped exporting to lucrative export markets and switched them to their own poor. If not we would then have the ludicrous situation of western countries flying in vaccines while India’s are flying out by another door. Surely not!
It is time rich Indians started to have some Christian charity and make the equivalent of the Victorian reforms which transformed the lives of the poor in Britain.
Ivermectin replaced by vaccines. Just sayin….
Absurd another chloroquine delusion .Invermectin decreases loss of taste and smell in a Spanish trial and a small decrease in certain protein IgG. Also decreases cough. Lancet. As a treatment for loss of taste etc perhaps , but as a substitute for vaccination that would be like using tonic water instead of aviation fuel in an aircraft. You won’t however convince the tin hatters because any adverse or inconclusive findings in the medical press have been put there by the Bill Gates et al.
Dear Catherine,
You make very good points, is the Indian case being used by the BBC to soften up the British public for further restrictions, and should the Indian wealthy do more for the Indian poor. The latter question has a straightforward answer “Yes” with the caveat that India is a huge and complex country with a vast population, simple solution aren’t avaailable. The Former question affects the whole western world, and its close allies:
There are several lenses through which the risk to western democracy, caused by the response to the Corona virus created in a laboratory in Wuhan can be viewed.
• Medical: the response to the virus is WHO led across the world, SAGE led in the United Kingdom, and an NHS cult created, to prevent any public criticism of their behaviour.
• PsyOps: Exaggeration of risk presented by the virus, emotional blackmail, a co-ordinated single story from all the main news outlets, and internet sites. The use of India (and formerly Italy) to frighten other countries. More behavioural scientists, and psychology of public health witch doctors, than experts on viruses in positions of power. Imposition of pointless masks (to create fear, not to prevent infection), lockdown to create an air of unreality.
• Financial: The pushing of ‘contactless’ and ultimately a state/global controlled digital currency, so there can be no private financial exchanges, beyond barter, for ordinary folk in the future.
• Technocratic/Globalist: Frightened by Brexit and the election of President Trump, the globalists (some of whose names we know, many that we don’t) have been trying to limit democracy, and impose technocracy wherever they can. The good people of Greece had this clearly demonstrated to them, when the EU employed Goldman Sachs to wreck the Greek economy, and thus force Greece into the eurozone.
• Spiritual: All the people doing this to us, have fallen from God, they believe in scientism, and take a mechanistic, materialist world view. This can be seen in their weird beliefs which include eugenics, and that man’s ability to colonise other planets is imminent.
• The Green Fraud: The illusional and existential threat of uncontrolled temperature rise, and uncontrolled rising seas. The linking of this threat to our driving of a Morris Minor twice a week, and the decoupling of this threat from China building a new coal fired power station every fortnight. They wish us to feel guilt for what we did not do, whilst they drive their horrible Teslas to their private airports, where their private jets are waiting.
• Digital: The digital technology companies, have increased their grip on the world’s population during lockdown, their profits increase, they gather more data, the control and limit ease of access to alternative views. 5G is being imposed upon us, but the benefit will be all theirs, more surveillance, more digital controls, more digital interference in every aspect of our lives.
All these things have cross-weaving between them, but all are part of what is happening.
Ultimately this is a fight between good and evil. Like the estimable owner, of the Nottinghamshire Mustard Seed tea room, we must remain on the side of good, frustrate them were we can, keep our heads and hearts pure, stay true to our friends, and support those like us where we can.
“The simple act of an ordinary brave man is not to participate in lies, not to support false actions! His rule: Let that come into the world, let it even reign supreme — only not through me.” Solzhenitsyn
Events like Kumbh Bela could have contributed to the Indian death-rate, but to make a point of this could be “racist” as currently defined.