Are the statistics of the Indian pandemic being ‘adjusted’ on our TV sets to prepare the UK for a new lockdown?

‘Scenes from Hell.’ screams the Daily Mail: India had 2812 Covid deaths in a single day.

Despite these headlines and deaths in the Covid stakes, India is doing rather well or terribly badly.

She has a population of 1.4 billion. Britain has a population of 70m, twenty times smaller. For a country with a crowded, teeming mass of human life India has relatively few Covid cases to date on a per capita basis. Britain had a peak Covid death rate of 1820 people on the 19th of January 2021. If India had the same per capita death rate as Britain it would need to have 56,000 deaths a day.

Maybe the death rate in India still has to rise to reach a peak of 50,000 to 60,000 deaths a day. God help the poor souls of India if it does, because already the country cannot cope with the statistical equivalent of 90 deaths per day in Britain

India is still a mess despite rapid development ; a lot of luxury apartments and many many super rich: 90 deaths a day would not cause the mortuaries in Britain to overflow on to the street and for the world to have to airlift in supplies. India is one of the biggest manufacturers of drugs and medical equipment in the world yet is woefully unable to help it’s poor – often because of a rigid caste system and a fatalistic religion.

One would also like to know if the manufacturers of vaccines and equipment in India have stopped exporting to lucrative export markets and switched them to their own poor. If not we would then have the ludicrous situation of western countries flying in vaccines while India’s are flying out by another door. Surely not!

It is time rich Indians started to have some Christian charity and make the equivalent of the Victorian reforms which transformed the lives of the poor in Britain.

