At last; right wing bias declared official by government. Will there be grants ?

I was amused to come down this morning and find my ten-year-old son sat glued to the wrestling on cable TV. My wife was less amused, and my argument that it was the natural occupation of healthy young boys to be interested in wrestling did not appeal to her French sensibilities.
Yet this evening, she called him down (as part of her efforts to culturally appropriate him) to watch Miss France and ogle beautiful girls in swimsuits, which of course these days is tantamount to sexual assault mixed with child abuse.
Incidentally, the girls were spectacularly beautiful with incredibly toned figures – something unlikely to be seen nowadays on the equivalent Miss Great Britain, for which we have McDonald’s to thank, though admittedly it was banned from television years ago as sexist – and the red thigh boots were a nice touch.
Yet wrestling used to be a staple of mainstream television sporting schedules. Big Daddy (fans included Margaret Thatcher and the Queen) and Giant Haystacks were the star turns, the crowd booing Giant Haystacks and cheering Big Daddy, women seated in the front row, knitting like the tricoteuse at the guillotine, egging them on and screaming for blood – and it was all great fun.
All pantomime of course, except on the one occasion that the two charged at each other and the referee got caught in the middle, crushed, and had to be carried off on a stretcher. Boxing was big too and we all stayed up late to watch the British contender fight for the world title – John Conteh, Alan Minter, Charlie Magri, and even Joe Bugner come to mind. And, of course, there was Muhammad Ali. Then there were the beauty contests, hosted by smooth presenters dressed in velvet jackets, with girls competing to wear the most revealing clothes.
These were one’s formative experiences, and like so much of our shared cultural heritage, now lost to the brave new world of unisex, multi-culture, and protected minorities. Speaking of which, Liz Truss, the ‘Women and Equalities minister’ (our next woman prime minister) played a blinder the other day with her announcement that equalities policy will be reset to move away from ‘fashionable’ race, sexuality, and gender identity issues and towards an approach based on ‘freedom, choice, opportunity, and individual humanity and dignity’.
She castigated quotas, diversity targets, and unconscious bias training as ‘tools of the Left’ that were ‘ultimately destructive’, criticised the 2010 Equality Act’s ‘narrow focus on protected characteristics’, and argued that small groups of ‘self-selecting activists’ had hijacked the agenda. Apparently, the Cabinet Office ‘Equalities Hub’ will be moved from London to the North – hopefully to a disused oil platform in the North Sea.
The logical next step would be to abolish the post of Women and Equalities minister. Then we could reinstate Miss GB (beautiful biological women only); aggressive biological men could beat each other to a pulp in the ring; and more ambiguous men could dress up as women and say ‘Ooh … you are awful’. But we must take things one step at a time.
Anyway, well done, Liz! You have given us a glimmer of hope in these dark days.
At last, at last…the Equalities Act, which I have opposed as the chief problem in removing the woke pathocracy’s grip on the “White British” since its inception, is recognised for what it is.
As for TV there are still plenty of hot babes – young, blonde and leggy. The real “sexism” problem is not only the cult of disability, ugliness and freakery, but the gross levels of BDSM, violence, torture porn and horror nihilism. “I Spit on Your Grave” is the woke view of England, my England that “The Guardian” tells us “never existed”.
Liz Truss is emerging as a (relatively) fresh and appealing prospective leader for the Conservative Party. But let us never forget that she and all Conservatives belong body and soul to political Conservatism, which is right liberalism or economism before it is in any sense conservative. As such, they are wholly signed up to the millenarian technological futurism to which global corporate power cleaves. They have nothing … absolutely nothing … to put in place of the unversalism, immigrationism, anti-white nativism and the politics of anti-Nature which underpin the technological futurist ideology, and which Western governments are expected to deliver or lose all privileges (ie, party funding and future post-Westminster careers).
Thirty years ago, at the beginning of the Thatcher era, I harboured hopes that political Conservatism might change history in an epochal sense. I thought that perhaps Maggie Thatcher did not really belong to the individualism and the neoliberal ideology she was ushering in, and that she had sufficient powellism and traditional conservatism in her to do the right and needed thing by the native British people. It was a bitter lesson to learn otherwise, and I am not going to make the same misjudgement of the lovely Liz now!
Yes GW, it will be more productive to halt harbouring hopes, and instead directly to direct one’s energies to generating resources, and creating organisational oomph, by which to save white/Western Civ.
To mobilise key anti-Leftist forces, in all walks and all station of life, and to maintain them with the necessary resources and victuals, and to general them with all due purposeful and effective generalship-
-that is, what is required to save the Good Folk- those Folk with the capabilities, attitudes, and the willingness, to devote their lives to the defence of Proper Western Civ.
The parasites and rebels with and without causes will always be with us -just that we must reduce their numbers by orders of magnitude.
Must be done:
Ruthless reductions of the anti-white/greenist/anti-free enterprise Big Staters who favour global govt by the Chinese and/or the UN.
Casualties must be accepted, I’m afraid, hard as that is.
If no rise to the ramparts, and if no offensive flow to follow, then sure, we will have surrendered -if we admit it to ourselves or not.
And we note that no non-European system of politics-economics-public admin-education/training-law has produced as much civil security, personal freedoms, material wealth and well-being for the non-productive classes in the West and non-West, ever, in all human history.
The white West did it for 500 plus years -no thanks to any other precinct on Earth.
And non-Westerners and anti-Westernists -of all colours, creeds, and degrees of parasitism- in the universities, in the school systems in the news/opinion media, in the civil services, and now also in business, are now well-advanced in pushing out non-elitist whites-
-not only entirely out of the governing systems but also out of access to any public line of self-defence.
And such is life eh.
Or shall we fight, with the extreme ruthlessness required to save ourselves?
Of course it was 40 years ago when Maggie swept in to Downing Street – the flight of time never ceases to surprise!
Yes, Harry, we have to create historical movement; it has to be broad-based. But there you and I part company somewhat. I do not believe that such it can simply be ordered up. Movement away and movement towards require, respectively, a critique of this benighted age, which critique has to account for all the pathologies which Time and the moral failings of men have delivered, AND a vision of the future grounded, for my money, in the human fundamental of a vivifying state of authentic being and belonging – an estate of conscious truth, therefore, and one of existential freedom.
It has to be this way. There has to be revolutionary content, and that can only come via the constantly evolving and emerging understanding of our people’s natural politics of nation.
GW, I approach this challenging and centrally important project not as a matter of your and my “parting company”, even somewhat.
Rather, I regard it more that you have hold of one part of the beast, and I another.
I’ve been analysing the matter of political moves -the big-picture and the nuts-and-bolts of the tasks of implementation of measures to reduce/eliminate the power of our enemy-
-an enemy that is a marxist-inspired/entirely-materially-motivated/anti-self-sufficiency/re-distributionist enemy.
This enemy must be removed from their positions of overwhelming power-dominance within the Big State system comprising elective politics, the civil services, other various “government” agencies that use/abuse tax-payers’ funds in support of anti-white goals, the education systems, the news/opinion media, and the “law” industry.
By contrast, I see you as defining/elaborating/explaining/describing the content-understanding that the good folk must hold in their heads and in their hearts by which to mobilise themselves toward the goal of freedom and rule by proper law. This content of understanding includes their living in a state of authentic being and belonging, of being in conscious pursuit of truth -and in all of that residing in freedom.
And I think we will agree that “multiculturalism” of the varieties now being attempted in the West can only result in never-ending power-wars in the polity, and in casualties, as denizens of the non-white sub-cultures that are prone to violence, and to hatred of the host culture, and their envy of the possessions of whites, and their hatred of white-beingness, continue to bomb, skittle by truck, hack and mug, and demand vast transfers of power and wealth from whites to themselves, all the way across the land.
Please alter the words I have used here -to better capture your intended statement of the matter, so to improve my comprehension.
It could be that I will fully accept your views on these matters when I understand them more.
I will just add at this point that I have been studying human psychology and sociology for these many decades now, researching in such fields modern and ancient, material and spiritual, West and East-
-these matters along with how to mobilise, organise, resource, and general groups of people who can be encouraged to fight back against the marxist-inspired, deconstructionist, anti-white/anti-English forces.
Note that I do see this as “ordering up” such forces -but rather it requires putting out the call, far and wide, for volunteers.
Now, the call to the volunteers must include the Holy Grail, so to say.
What is the Great Boon that, when described to the Good Folk, will have them volunteer for the Front -this is what you have been working on, I believe.
And I surmise that I have ways different to yours of expressing/describing the Boon/Grail -and it is on that matter that I will explore further in your body of scholarship, to find new expressions, and perhaps to see how mine and yours have overlaps, using different words.
And finally here, my working assumption is that to start, the volunteers will amount to fewer than 0.01% of the populace, and perhaps never grow from that.
We seek The New Few.
All best, Harry.
Stop pretending to be the bigoted, rabid right-winger of your delusional imagination, Harry the tr oll. Your sneering tone and ridiculous, pompous prose fool and persuade no-one possibly except yourself.
Gee thanks Nick.
Yes, I will delve deeply into your deeply-considered response to me.
Meanwhile, I will simply suggest that you man-up.
And in that regard, perhaps consider the causes of your own sneering?
Then go on, in efforts to see things in the full, while seeking to deal with troublesome, conflicting details, and bringing in the feminine (a word I use here in the mytho-poetic sense) care and concern for underprivileged people -oh say young, white heterosexual males- right here at home-
-instead of Others far, far away, whose saving from terror could only occur in yer fantasies.
All best to you Nick -Harry.
I like writer Ben Irvine’s view on our current political plight: “Be under no illusions about this. There are two major socialist political parties in the UK. The Labour Party and the Conservatives. The Labour Party progresses socialism. The Conservatives conserve socialism. Socialism is a con, of which conservatism is an integral part.”
https://twitter.com/BenIrvineAuthor/status/1339034877442863105
Wrestling?
The wonderfully choreographed humpin’ and thumpin’ and dancin’ and whackin’ and slammin’ variety, as seen on TV?
Look, if white boys do not fight back -for real, ruthlessly, and for keeps- they will be enslaved.
That is, enslaved in even more ways and to far greater degrees than they already are.
Emasculation of white males -in intellectual, emotional, and physical terms- this is the goal and purpose of woke-ism, BLM-ism, deconstructivism, multiculturalism, the education dumb-down, the BBC and 90% of commercial media output, and almost all aspects of feminism-
-all of which are marxist-inspired, and promulgated by parasitic, guilt-ridden, white, naive idealist ingrates of all genders, in all walks and stations of life.
And it is working very well.
Clever eh?
Include in your power-grabbing ideology that resistance by white heterosexual males to their own enslavement and emasculation is simply a core aspect of the evil nature of white heterosexual males.
Then there’s the problem that so many white heterosexual males buy this suicidal trash-
-and/or just get drunk or drugged up on other drugs.
Hippin & hoppin, rappin &rapin, jumpin & humpin, steamin & stabbin, muggin & fuggin, pushin’ & dealin’, jivin’ & shankin’….”an empty existence which has brought in Negro dancing to perform the Dead March for a great Culture” (Oswald Spengler)
David Ashton, thank you for this link/ref to Spengler -I shudder at the truth of it.
And I think:
Yes, spend my remaining days helping to build robust, effective programs to help young white men find their way during this long period of anti-white-male Idiocy.
Forward with Liz Truss ! We need another Maggie to save our soul.