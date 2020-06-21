BLM want your house, your bank account and your job

Aims of Black Lives Matter: Dismantle capitalism which means they will take your house. Abolish the police force meaning the abandonment of law. Close our prisons which means anarchy. They will almost certainly open our borders to unlimited black only immigration

Remember the above when cornered at some dinner party you hear yourself mumbling about inequality in British society. You ain’t seen nothing yet.

And remind your children if they are white and as they set off for a BLM protest what exactly they are calling for; a life of poverty, unemployment and access to all but the worst universities denied.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine