BLM. The revival of the medieval plague pilgrimage and other wonders and signs from heaven.

In Tudor England you could wake one morning feeling perfectly well, eat breakfast, take a walk by the river and be dead from cholera or the sweating sickness by four in the afternoon. There was every variety of infectious disease. Bubonic plague, anthrax and typhus stalked the land for centuries, sweeping like fire through cities and carrying off so many that it was impossible to decently dispose of the dead.

Until Pasteur and Koch stared down their respective microscopes, the only explanation for these and many other afflictions was that we had annoyed a God by too much feasting, sex, drunkenness or greed. God was appeased by huge penitential processions through towns and cities, the participants whipping themselves with metal flails or burning their possessions in huge pyres.

An alternative explanation was that plagues were the work of witches, Satan or foreigners. Nearly everybody believed that Jews and witches were constantly carrying off our children for sacrifice or transforming them so they could be returned to society unrecognised to carry on Satan’s work.

Which is why during such processions at intervals the cry of ‘witch’ would go up and some in the procession would leave the crowd in order to beat up a passerby, perhaps somebody who dared to laugh at them, fitted the description of a demon in disguise, or unfortunately happened to be a passing Jew. And God help any oriental sailor the crowd might catch sight of. The devil was supposed to have the eyes of a Chinaman.

After such processions people went home to a world of curses, spells and forbidden words in which they implicitly believed and which guided their lives. Utter a taboo word and you might be marked out as a witch. Fail to make an offering to the corn doll next to the chimney and your harvest might die. The church ? The priest and his building, the only learning people had access to – were no more than an embassy of the crown there to keep rational order – witches were the thing.

Well that was all a long time ago and we live in more enlightened times. We are a sophisticated, rational society.

Are we so?

In the last month standing in Parliament Square you might see coming down Whitehall, a huge procession of penitents, freed after being locked in for fear of the plague by the government for three months, and comforted by being in a large crowd after such a severe and lonely fright. At the cry of ‘racist’ some dash from the crowd to beat up the occasional passerby; banners imploring the population to give up their racist ways are raised, the statues of past witches attacked, daubed in paint or overthrown. The police, knowing they were witnessing a religious procession, stand aside, some kneeling in sympathy.

Then there is the belief in the secret workings of witches. Which is why following such processions it is so important to discover these witches in society, many of them in positions of authority, in our universities, the arts and science whose aim is to enslave black people, women, children and the sick in the service of Satan’s familiar, discrimination. Only when all are equal will Satan be vanquished. Almost every day famous artistis, academics, scientists, and society’s benefactors are swept from office following the cries of the ignorant mob.

There are also a sizeable number of people who believe the current pandemic is fake, there is no virus or it is no more than flu, but a part of a plot by sinister secret organisation of very rich and powerful people to enslave the world through the use of vaccines. They latter meet in heavily guarded covens usually on remote mountain tops. The vaccines they plan contain all manner of poisons including parts of dead babies.

Expiatory rituals extend to our goods. Today no Savonarola urges us to burn our treasures in the market place in Florence to prevent the plague. Instead the myth of global warming is a bigger fire into which we are eager to throw all that we treasure, holidays, cars, good food, fine clothes; if we go about in sackcloth and ashes, if we give up our cars , walk and ride bicycles, shiver in the winter God will not rain down fire from the heavens.

In the seventies I spent two years working in the mountains of New Guinea, where for 10,000 years people were entirely cut off from the outside world and where the ideas above were deeply embedded, if not hard wired into people’s brains.

The tribes believed that there was no such thing as natural disease or death; both were the work of witches and if every witch on earth was killed man would live forever free of sickness and pain. They believed it with a passion and up to the day I left were enthusiastically killing rival ‘witches’.

Standing in Whitehall watching BLM and its banners passing, or reading about vaccine plots, secret societies and global warming, we have advanced very far in our understanding of our primitive instincts. Covid 19, real enough – enter an ICU last April and see it packed with people on respirators – has outlined those instincts in bright letters for all to see.

