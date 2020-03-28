The Extinction Rebellion movement hit a new low this week when its East Midlands branch printed posters announcing, “Earth is healing. The air and water is clearing. Corona is the cure. Humans are the disease!” Many of its members hold the idea that humanity operates as a cancer on the Earth. If that were not bad enough, the hashtag “BoomerRemover”, (referring to people born between 1944 and 1964) is now all over Twitter.

Tell that to the relatives of Madalene Mitchell, an 80-year-old mother of five who died after catching the virus this week in Belfast, or Jane Jay, a 75-year-old retired social worker and mother to three, or Marita Edwards, an 80-year-old mother of two who died after contracting the coronavirus in a hospital ward following routine surgery. If you did you would likely receive a swift uppercut to your chin, and rightly so.

Revolutionaries often camouflage their moral corruption with the virtues of their idealistic mission – the death of a few thousand doily lovers is a price worth paying for a greener planet.

Extinction Rebellion HQ tried to remedy this PR disaster by condemning the comments but failed. Just as well they did fail as the eugenics cat is now out of the bag. The old, many young people think, must be swept away, and like a Maoist Army, they hope to celebrate the death of their ideological enemies.

Society’s enemy is not the old but a generation of ignorant, selfish young consumers, playing at ecology, trying to destroy the fragile networks that make up our tolerant British way of life.

Last week, men and women in their 20s and 30s stockpiled toilet rolls, ignored advice about social distancing and massed in huge crowds to revel in their hundreds on the sticky floors of dingy nightclubs.

One has to wonder, if the pandemic continues to spread and bring the demise of thousands of boomers, what state will conservatism be in with most of its followers in their graves? The traditional class divide no longer defines voter segmentation; the new divide is age. If you are 60 or above, and conservative you are likely to be sort of person who takes an extra few weeks more than recommended in isolation. If you are young you get out on the streets and dance.