The Extinction Rebellion movement hit a new low this week when its East Midlands branch printed posters announcing, “Earth is healing. The air and water is clearing. Corona is the cure. Humans are the disease!” Many of its members hold the idea that humanity operates as a cancer on the Earth. If that were not bad enough, the hashtag “BoomerRemover”, (referring to people born between 1944 and 1964) is now all over Twitter.
Tell that to the relatives of Madalene Mitchell, an 80-year-old mother of five who died after catching the virus this week in Belfast, or Jane Jay, a 75-year-old retired social worker and mother to three, or Marita Edwards, an 80-year-old mother of two who died after contracting the coronavirus in a hospital ward following routine surgery. If you did you would likely receive a swift uppercut to your chin, and rightly so.
Revolutionaries often camouflage their moral corruption with the virtues of their idealistic mission – the death of a few thousand doily lovers is a price worth paying for a greener planet.
Extinction Rebellion HQ tried to remedy this PR disaster by condemning the comments but failed. Just as well they did fail as the eugenics cat is now out of the bag. The old, many young people think, must be swept away, and like a Maoist Army, they hope to celebrate the death of their ideological enemies.
Society’s enemy is not the old but a generation of ignorant, selfish young consumers, playing at ecology, trying to destroy the fragile networks that make up our tolerant British way of life.
Last week, men and women in their 20s and 30s stockpiled toilet rolls, ignored advice about social distancing and massed in huge crowds to revel in their hundreds on the sticky floors of dingy nightclubs.
One has to wonder, if the pandemic continues to spread and bring the demise of thousands of boomers, what state will conservatism be in with most of its followers in their graves? The traditional class divide no longer defines voter segmentation; the new divide is age. If you are 60 or above, and conservative you are likely to be sort of person who takes an extra few weeks more than recommended in isolation. If you are young you get out on the streets and dance.
You started by rightly condemning a regrettable comment (although with some basis in reality as we are poisoning the atmosphere that we depend on) by a single branch of extinction rebellion. Then you reveal your own prejudice, that society’s “enemy” is an entire generation who are “ignorant” and “selfish”, in your view anyway.
Such hypocrisy. How sad.
I can only hope that when this is all over the world has had a big enough shock to deal with the bigger crisis, alongside which this one will look like the merest blip.
What are we poisoning the atmosphere with. I ask this real question because I have yet to meet a single climatist who has any knowledge of science at all.
You’ve never met a single climatist who has any knowledge of science at all? Any? Where do you find these climatists (whatever they are)? The benefit of having scientists specialising in different fields of study is that nobody needs to be an expert in everything.
Fe3O4, CO2, CH4? I’ll let you do your own googling. Perhaps you think we’re not poisoning our atmosphere.
There you go. Avoidance. The atmosphere is 4/1 nitrogen/oxygen with less than 1% other gases of which CO2 is a trace – though without it it’s goodbye veggieburgers as it’s a plant food not a pollutant. Without that 1% the earth would be like the Antarctic is now. Our ancestors bag in cave days survived carbon monoxide so I think we’ll do okay. You can’t even die from car exhaust these days.
Obama, the most useless president of the last 50 years, was fond of this non-problem but even his chosen scientific advisor has recently said the IPCC report has little in the way of good science and an executive summary that is a travesty of the contents. (He also said the Trump, who he found scientifically literate, has accepted that there are no votes in climate realism and given up.)
No one has shown that the earth getting a little warmer – and a fraction of a degree is all it’s managed in the last 100 years – is harmful. Not one of the predictions over the last decades has come true: no rising sea levels, no droughts, starvation, or dead polar bears and the 4c rise forecast for 1980 didn’t happen. My university shared a generous grant to catalogue the flora of the Maldives that were meant to go under the sea last century. Since then they reclaimed more land from the sea, built two airports and building three more.
I am often amused , in a grim way perhaps , at the parallels between the ruthless reverence for nature that the Greenies display . Reminds me so much of the Nazis and their famously vegetarian leader. A fantastic role model for us all . Now how did that end ???
Millions of young people losing their lives to defeat fascism perhaps?
What an absolutely ridiculous parallel to draw by the way. Well done!
60 million lost their lives and they were not all young. And not all young people supported the war. The dockers union, among all other unions, organised strikes and on D-Day refused to load armoured cars to support the invasion until ordered to do so. To show they were not defeated one third of the vehicles were deliberately dropped in the sea. Next time you board a roll-on-roll-off ferry thanks the dockers: the army, fed up with their obstruction, opened their own port and invented that means of getting tanks and cars aboard.
Rays parallel is perfect. Nazis (who now dominate Labour) and Greens share a purist ideology, an intolerance of dissent, a cowardice in the face of reasoned opposition that they silence by brutishness and they make allies with grievance-minded fascists abroad: the Nazis hooked up with Ukrainians, labour kiss up to Islamic and commie fascist like Iran and Venezuela.
You need to do some reading boy.
This ‘we beat the fascists and now they’ve elected Boris’ idea is a very tired and deluded one. The British generation that defeated Nazi Germany would be appalled at the feminised, crime-ridden, socially polluted country that England is today.