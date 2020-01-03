Boris Johnson’s Nemesis: Non EU Immigration.

When was the best day to bury bad news over the New Year ? Just after 7.am on New Year’s Day on BBC Today when most of us were asleep or hungover.

A border force official was asked why there had been a six fold increase in illegal migrants crossing the Channel last year and why so few illegals were returned to France under the Dublin Agreement that stipulates migrants must ask for asylum in the first European country to which they arrive.

She did not answer this absolutely fundamental point and the incompetent or partial BBC interviewer did not press her.

The official then went on to describe how Border Force Officers had learnt that illegal migrants are given special packs by gangsters briefing them how to lie to immigration officials so they can stay in Britain. She also described how, if illegals see a patrol boat flying the French Flag they are told by the gangsters not to call for assistance or pretend they are in danger, but if they spot a British patrol boat they should make for it sending out distress signals.

The official made it clear that the primary job of the border force was to save lives in the Channel.

This would explain why with an increase in Border Force patrol vessels there has been a huge increase in ‘successful’ illegal crossings. She was not asked, nor did she volunteer, why it was that British patrol boats took those they rescued to Britain instead of returning them to France.

The Border Force and Immigration service is a creation of the Whitehall that Dominic Cummings wants to reform. Whoever formulated these rules for the border force is no friend of any of us.

What stinks is the contempt Whitehall holds all of us in, for how else can this policy and many other totally incompetent plans like it on health, transport, industry etc, be explained ? It would be justice if under any Cummings reform the Mandarins got not a penny in redundancy but that is a dream too far.

