Boris will be on the side of free speech, of causing offence, of uttering heresies: Thank God!

This morning’s Telegraph headline ‘New Prime Minister to be announced as further resignations expected,’ captures neatly the immediate political dilemma of the new prime minister.

One’s immediate reaction is ‘good riddance!’ The advent of Boris may finish off the Tory Party, but then a ‘continuity May’ Prime Minister is just as likely to finish off the Tory party, only in a different way.

There are so many imponderables, ‘Will we leave on 31st October?’ ‘How will we leave?’ ‘Can we leave at all given the parliamentary arithmetic?’ etc – that speculation concerning the result of a forthcoming general election, which, depending on the former, may or may not see the vote split four ways, seems pointless.

For Tory Brexiteers, he is the only hope. Will he ‘deliver’ on his promises? No-one can tell. And even if he does ‘deliver’ Brexit, will it usher in a golden age that true conservatives could welcome – the rebirth of our nation state; or will it usher in global liberalism in an even more virulent form, the continued selling off of our national assets under the mantra ‘global Britain’, continued mass immigration – for Johnson appears to support open borders? Again, we cannot tell.

Nevertheless, there is something essentially English about Boris. If May was the puritan Liberal (her last act was to tax milkshakes), Boris is the rumbustious fun-loving cavalier. If nothing else, Boris will be on the side of free speech, of causing offence, of uttering heresies – how could he not be? If he could follow through on the curse of ‘hate crime,’ then that would be one thing for which we would be eternally grateful.

