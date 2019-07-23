Boris will be on the side of free speech, of causing offence, of uttering heresies: Thank God!

This morning’s Telegraph headline ‘New Prime Minister to be announced as further resignations expected,’ captures neatly the immediate political dilemma of the new prime minister.
One’s immediate reaction is ‘good riddance!’ The advent of Boris may finish off the Tory Party, but then a ‘continuity May’ Prime Minister is just as likely to finish off the Tory party, only in a different way.
There are so many imponderables, ‘Will we leave on 31st October?’ ‘How will we leave?’ ‘Can we leave at all given the parliamentary arithmetic?’ etc – that speculation concerning the result of a forthcoming general election, which, depending on the former, may or may not see the vote split four ways, seems pointless.
For Tory Brexiteers, he is the only hope. Will he ‘deliver’ on his promises? No-one can tell. And even if he does ‘deliver’ Brexit, will it usher in a golden age that true conservatives could welcome – the rebirth of our nation state; or will it usher in global liberalism in an even more virulent form, the continued selling off of our national assets under the mantra ‘global Britain’, continued mass immigration – for Johnson appears to support open borders? Again, we cannot tell.
Nevertheless, there is something essentially English about Boris. If May was the puritan Liberal (her last act was to tax milkshakes), Boris is the rumbustious fun-loving cavalier. If nothing else, Boris will be on the side of free speech, of causing offence, of uttering heresies – how could he not be? If he could follow through on the curse of ‘hate crime,’ then that would be one thing for which we would be eternally grateful.
Liked this Blog ? Why not post it to a friend ?
Subscribe To Quarterly Digital Edition
Subscribe To Quarterly Traditional Print Magazine (delivered to your door)
We haven’t seen a Conservative leader in recent years who has been willing to stand firm agains the onslaught of our liberal left media. Much easier to show oneself to be broadly in agreement with the politically correct orthodoxy rapidly being enforced as this nation’s only moral code.
If there is another pro-Brexit rally it should take place outside the offices of the real power in the land: not Parliament but The Guardian and the BBC.
On yawn, change the record. The BBC has at least as much right wing content as left, and against the guardian you have the mail, express, torygraph, sun, all printing lies about the eu and the Labour party.
I’m just stunned. 92000 people can’t see that Boris is a muddle-headed, cloth-brained, proven liar, right down to the kipper nonsense last week.
The country it seems is now to be governed by the terminally stupid.
Muddle-headed perhaps but definitely not cloth-brained. I recommend taking a look at the scholarship papers for Eton. Boris also gained a scholarship to Balliol. Don’t be fooled.
Might I suggest if you are going to grace our comment pages, you check your blood pressure with your local NHS doctor. Oh I forgot, most of my socialist friends have private health care, I believe it’s that awful fear socialists have of accidentally touching a member of the working classes in an NHS waiting room as they turn the pages of their Guardian.
I don’t have private health insurance, and I don’t read the guardian. Sorry if that doesn’t fit your lazy stereotype. Although I am white which should reassure you as you seem to have a deep-seated fear of “non white” people per your other article. You don’t sound like you have a lot of respect for these “friends” either, to be frank.
But you see, there you go again, another unsubstantiated assertion, like the ones littering your article describing Britain as some sort of dangerous battleground. Well, with the possible exception of Millwall F.C. on match days, this is at best a gross exaggeration, and certainly not my experience at all. I’ve never felt afraid of going out after dark – not since I was about 10 anyway. But you just can’t help it can you? Just like all of Boris’s lies about Europe which have led us to the mess we are in today. Smoke me a kipper!
Anyway, I’m going to freely assert my right to free speech on here, and possibly offend if you want to take umbrage like this, as long as Boris encourages it, or I get barred first. Ok? I hope your blood pressure can cope.
Regards
Nobody is stopping you unlike the left we don’t no platform people who have different views to oursevejjj
With that very expensive education and simply attending Eton in the first place that isn’t such a massive achievement. More than a quarter of Eton pupils get to Oxford or Cambridge. And he finished with a 2:2. I know two people from my comprehensive in Sunderland who went to Oxbridge and got firsts, and it didn’t cost a penny.
Which of those places did he learn it was ok to lie constantly?
Apologies, he got a 2:1.