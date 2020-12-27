Born to Fail

It will take about 6 weeks to vaccinate all those over 80 and that is not fast enough. Doctors and nurses should be employed training (45) minutes lay people how to vaccinate and who not to. A procedure about as difficult as making a cup of coffee. Reinforcing lessons should be given hourly on TV and the net.

Once the Oxford Vaccine is available it should be available in GP surgeries, hospitals, chemists, supermarkets, markets, railway stations, churches, police stations, anywhere safe.

For a few weeks queues stretching out of thousands of buildings should be a common sight. If not we will know that Whitehall and the Department of Health has failed yet again.