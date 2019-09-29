Brexit: Never again let the servants’ hall have a say.

Apparently, Boris Johnson is to blame for the ugly scenes in Parliament the other day, and for the ugly atmosphere in the country at large, because he uses the terms ‘surrender’ and ‘betrayal’ to describe those who would thwart Brexit. There is anguished discussion in the mainstream media of whether the Prime Minister should not be ‘setting the tone for public discourse’.

But the tone, which is inevitably getting more heated as the campaign to stop Brexit gathers pace, was set within days of the referendum result by the establishment’s tarnishing of the seventeen million who voted Leave with the epithet ‘populist’, a straightforward euphemism – ‘dog whistle’ language in the Left’s favoured lexicon – for ‘racist’, ‘xenophobic’, ‘uneducated’, ‘working class’ and ‘stupid’. Or, to put it in a nutshell, ‘fascist’. And the tone for the Brexit referendum result was set by the liberal establishment’s pursuit over decades of its own self-interest under the guise of multiculturalism and mass immigration, policies which have wreaked havoc on the lives of ordinary people, but which have furnished the privileged with a bottomless reservoir of cheap labour and a cosmopolitan lifestyle – with domestic servants and easy access to continental villas.

What language or behaviour are people supposed to adopt when they can no longer afford to buy a house or rent a flat; when their neighbourhoods are transformed beyond recognition; when real communities are destroyed and tax-funded multicultural community projects take their place; when English is no longer spoken; when their history and their traditions, indeed when ‘England’ and ‘the English’, are declared institutionally racist, and ‘deconstructed’; when their freedom of expression is shut down and their language censored for fear of causing offence; and, the final indignity, they are written off as ‘populists’ whose democratically expressed opinions no longer count?

What do these self-righteous liberals expect them to do. Go die in a ditch?

