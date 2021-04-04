Leave a Reply

4 Comments on British police burst into a church on Good Friday to halt prayers

    • What happens next:
      The pastor will be given words of regret, understanding, and apology from the politicians who sent in the cops.
      That’ll be the public show.
      And behind the scenes, those politicians and their operatives will exact a price from the vulnerable members of the pastor’s congregation.
      The demands on the pastor will quickly become overwhelming.
      The anti-Christian forces are totally serious about putting Christianity out of business.

  2. The Islamic places of religious observance are not the only ones being given free rein by the politicians who control the police.
    Only Chrisitan institutions are being demonised, dismantled, destroyed.
    Who benefits?

