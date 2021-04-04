Now do you think the police are on your side ? This church is just around the corner from my house. Half a mile further up the road is a mosque. Would the police would have burst in there as well if they thought safe distancing was not being practiced?
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/04/04/watch-gestapo-not-welcome-here-canadian-police-thrown-out-easter-service-polish-pastor/
This is how it should have been done.
What happens next:
The pastor will be given words of regret, understanding, and apology from the politicians who sent in the cops.
That’ll be the public show.
And behind the scenes, those politicians and their operatives will exact a price from the vulnerable members of the pastor’s congregation.
The demands on the pastor will quickly become overwhelming.
The anti-Christian forces are totally serious about putting Christianity out of business.
The Islamic places of religious observance are not the only ones being given free rein by the politicians who control the police.
Only Chrisitan institutions are being demonised, dismantled, destroyed.
Who benefits?
https://youtu.be/kDif1gb4Kzc