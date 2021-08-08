Chinese takeaway our Nuclear Power

It seems that the Johnson government is getting cold feet about Chinese involvement in the building of Britain’s new nuclear power stations, whereby China puts up a share of the money for Hinkley Point C and Sizewell (whose reactors are being designed and built by EDF of France), and then build their own (Chinese) reactor at Bradwell in Essex. The deal is the legacy of the Cameron-Osborne ‘golden age’ trade deal with China.
Johnson has no problem with selling strategic national assets to the Chinese or letting them manage our strategic infrastructure. The last significant British manufacturer of microchips, Newport Wafer Fab, has just been sold off to them, and it was only American pressure that forced a U-turn over involving Huawei in Britain’s 5G network. The Chinese are now the major funders of high-tech start-ups in Britain. British steel was acquired by the Chinese last year. Our innovative ideas and cutting-edge technology flow one-way through a virtual pipeline direct to Beijing. No problem at all.
It is just that, according to Whitehall sources last week, the government is concerned that the building of a controlled nuclear bomb (which is essentially what a nuclear reactor is) by the Chinese 30 miles from London might be ‘politically unpalatable’. In other words, it might look bad. The public might just get the idea that Johnson and his friends care nothing for the national interest or our national security; that their sole interest is in the profits, share dividends, consultancy fees and kickbacks that are generated in the City of London – that is, to them and their friends – by the sell-off of our assets, often to private equity firms with anonymous funders. And no-one wants that. The problem is that if the Chinese do not put up the money, the British government may have to instead, and it is already mortgaged to the hilt with record borrowing. We await with interest to see how they square the circle on this one.
Yes, the Chinese have played the long game and played it well, dumping under-priced manufactures on world markets, running huge trade surpluses (which are mirrored in other countries’ deficits), and using their foreign currency earnings to buy up strategic foreign assets via the so-called Belt and Road Initiative. Revenge for the humiliation of the Opium Wars cannot be far off and it will be sweet.
The Australian experience of Chinese investment ought to have been a warning to us. Last year, the CCP’s flagship news daily the Global Times memorably described Australia as ‘chewing gum on China’s boot’, and all because Australia dared call for an independent inquiry into the origin of the pandemic. But Johnson, a declared ‘Sinophile’ – what is there not to like about Chinese money? – is keen for normal trading relations to resume.
Never mind belt and road. It is bondage, and we are the willing victim.
I can recall a time when Britain led the world in atomic power and had more of it than the rest of the world put together. Now, we must import this expertise.
If we can’t succeed in high- tech area like this, what on earth is this country to live on?
We can’t rely on paper shuffling in the City and elsewhere, a lot of it parasitical on industries we no longer have.
The last reactors Britain built (in the 80s) were of its Advanced Gas Cooled (Magnox) design, incorporating major design improvements on the previous generation, and the most advanced in the world. They are still doing good service. Sadly, electricity privatization marked the end of our civilian nuclear power industry.
However, Rolls Royce has expertise through building the pressurized water reactors for our nuclear submarines, and is currently seeking financial backing for the development of a new generation of ‘small modular reactors’.
I wonder which Chinese-funded US private equity firm will step forward with the funding?
Yes, this article sounds the right alarm. The news/opinion media parrot stories about the great military threat from China. But the last thing the CCP wants is a shooting war. To feed its teeming billions, China must control imports of vast quantities of food and other reaw materials and export vast amounts of manufactured goods -for the cash to buy the imports. And all of this requires no shooting wars.
And to secure the right terms of trade, CCP agents have infiltrated all institutions of all of non-China. This is very obvious -esp in the Anglosphere and much of the rest of the West, but also on all continents. (See Africa, Middle Asia and South America.)
And what farce: The West is fast installing solar and wind “renewable” energy infrastructure. Almost all of this is manufactured by use of low-efficiency fossil-fuel-generated electricity in China and India. But such arrangements cause great happiness for naive -that is, supremely ignorant- Western idealists (and their husbands, some of whom are prime ministers) and the many Western middlemen who scoop up subsidies funded by the fast-declining Western striving producer classes, and the Western bankers and lawyers who make the deals.
Large, coal fired power generation is highly efficient and 24/7 continuous power. Wind generators and especially photovoltaic wafers are very inefficient, and not 24/7 continuous power.
PM -yes. Now, extant fossil-fuel systems range from high to low in efficiency. China and India typically use low-efficiency designs. Meanwhile, I am all for fossil fuel systems generally. And yes, it is clear that the “renewable” systems are not only inadequate in reliability, but their full life-cycle costs exceed that of fossil-fuel systems. Proponents claim that new storage technology (batteries of some kind) will fix problems of reliability. But the costs of total life-cycle infrastructive, tangible and intangible, technical and political, of “renewables” are not only ignored, they are deliberately hidden.