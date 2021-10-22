Covid 19 a strain on the NHS? Forget it! Seven million new GP registrations from overseas in the last decade.

Migration Watch UK reported today that there have been nearly 7 million new GP registrations from those overseas in the past decade (2000 registrations per day in 2017).
It’s not just the ‘strain’ on the NHS. “By 2024 an additional 370,000 school places will be needed,” says Migration Watch, “We are losing more and more of our countryside due to the construction of roads, housing and other facilities needed to accommodate rapid population growth 80% of which is driven by immigration.”
When was the last time you heard a politician, civil servant, or one of those grovelling reporters on the BBC or ITV mention this subject? Then think about it carefully and ask yourself, have I ever made any sort of protest over this other than talk about it behind my hand ? Why not ? Why isn’t everybody talking about it ?
Uncontrolled immigration is at the heart of almost every problem in this country. We are like dinner party guests in a house on fire yet nobody dare call the fire brigade. Funny thing that!
Thing is, the forces which have created and now maintain this immigration, let us say invasion, not only of Britain but of the entire Anglosphere, have persuaded whites that it is wrong, bad, immoral, unethical to fight for one’s safety, security, and freedoms.
And these forces have demonised the idea that whites should reproduce, esp not in the context of heterosexual marriage and at-home mothering and homemaking by white women. And they have demonised the the impulses towards self-suffciency and contributory citizenship in the context of free enterprise and personal responsibility to the community.
And the enemies of the West have fully corrupted/destroyed the education and information systems by which whites might otherwise have been guided in the direction of proper human flourishing.
The enemies of the West have persuaded the Forces of Good -the Ordinary People- not to fight for The Good.
It is not only legal but “acceptable” to marginalise, vilify and displace the native English of England, but unacceptable and to often illegal to oppose this process and to criticise non-English communities now in England. “Colonisation” is now “decolonisation”. Migration is welcomed both Government and the TV-“Guardian” axis irrespective of its merely social, medical or economic adverse impacts. Verbal resistance to racial replacement is deemed “racist”.