Covid 19 a strain on the NHS? Forget it! Seven million new GP registrations from overseas in the last decade.

Migration Watch UK reported today that there have been nearly 7 million new GP registrations from those overseas in the past decade (2000 registrations per day in 2017).

It’s not just the ‘strain’ on the NHS. “By 2024 an additional 370,000 school places will be needed,” says Migration Watch, “We are losing more and more of our countryside due to the construction of roads, housing and other facilities needed to accommodate rapid population growth 80% of which is driven by immigration.”

When was the last time you heard a politician, civil servant, or one of those grovelling reporters on the BBC or ITV mention this subject? Then think about it carefully and ask yourself, have I ever made any sort of protest over this other than talk about it behind my hand ? Why not ? Why isn’t everybody talking about it ?

Uncontrolled immigration is at the heart of almost every problem in this country. We are like dinner party guests in a house on fire yet nobody dare call the fire brigade. Funny thing that!

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine