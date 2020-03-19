Most dear, worried friends and colleagues. For those puzzled and fearful about what’s going on, I will explain the government’s policy in precise detail
This policy is in two parts, so listen attentively:
Part One: Manufacture a crisis
Part Two: Mishandle it
Is it manufactured like the Spanish flu pandemic was? I think trying to mitigate the effects of a disease that nobody has immunity to is reasonable.
Part two, 100% correct.
Part 3 ?
Put those tiresome mouthy citizens who think they are living in a free country into even tighter boxes, all under the guise of “we are doing it for your own good suckers”
I’m sorry, doing what? There was a case for closing pubs and restaurants for a short period in order to slow the spread of the virus, but he DIDN’T DO IT, did he? He actually left everybody free to make up their own minds whether or not to go. Obviously his own father thinks it’s ridiculous advice and is going to do as he pleases. So can you.
Can you tell us what actual freedom you have lost so far? The only bid you are in is your own oppression fantasy. I’m going to the pub tomorrow.
Box, not bid.