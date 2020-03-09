Covid 19. Should we flee into the mountains?

We now know the basics about Covid 19. If it behaves as it did in China, it will burn through the population in three months, vaccinating 80% as it goes. Unless it mutates, once you catch this strain of the virus you cannot be infected with it again.

A greater proportion of older people with serious conditions will die, ordinary flu seizes 0.1% , Covid 19 about 7% or above. Then, like a fire in a stubble field, the epidemic will flicker out, although a dying spark might start the fire again this winter .

Washing your hands, keeping out of crowds, avoiding the underground or football matches help, there is no evidence that drinking organic tea, rain dancing, voting for Rebecca ‘Wrong’ Bailey, or doing penitential exercises for leaving the EU are of use.

Could this have been avoided ? Our insane compulsion to fly around in aluminum cigar cases with closed air circulation systems, flying Petrie dishes, cannot have helped.

There is an apocalyptic whiff about Covid 19, a viral John the Baptist as it were, come to warn us that we have gone too far in converting nature into toys for our amusement. The earth, like any living organism, has its own immune systems like Covid 19, for dealing with the likes of us.

Be warned!

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine