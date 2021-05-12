Covid Enquiry: Government puts out lawyers’ trough

The Bloody Sunday Enquiry cost £68 million in lawyers fees. It went on for 12 years. The Covid 19 enquiry will go on for years, cost more, and by the time it is published, will be less relevant than an enquiry into the average temperature of bathwater in people’s homes.

Sir Humphrey was a strong advocate of official enquiries. They delay action, and bury the truth with the passing of the years. The Grenfell enquiry opened in 2017. Is there an end of it in sight?

A group of independent public health experts, virologists, and infectious disease specialists, the sort of people decent enough to only take their loss of salary in compensation, and none with any connection with the outbreak, could produce a reliable set of conclusions and suggestions on action over Covid in a month, for about £25,000.

I would guess that lawyers’ fees for this charade will be in the region of £70 million and the report will not be available until 2026. By which time an effective multi strain vaccine and treatment for Covid 19 and other variants will in be common use.

