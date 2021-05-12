Covid Enquiry: Government puts out lawyers’ trough

The Bloody Sunday Enquiry cost £68 million in lawyers fees. It went on for 12 years. The Covid 19 enquiry will go on for years, cost more, and by the time it is published, will be less relevant than an enquiry into the average temperature of bathwater in people’s homes.
Sir Humphrey was a strong advocate of official enquiries. They delay action, and bury the truth with the passing of the years. The Grenfell enquiry opened in 2017. Is there an end of it in sight?
A group of independent public health experts, virologists, and infectious disease specialists, the sort of people decent enough to only take their loss of salary in compensation, and none with any connection with the outbreak, could produce a reliable set of conclusions and suggestions on action over Covid in a month, for about £25,000.
I would guess that lawyers’ fees for this charade will be in the region of £70 million and the report will not be available until 2026. By which time an effective multi strain vaccine and treatment for Covid 19 and other variants will in be common use.
Sainted Editor,
If it’s possible to vaccinate against Covid-19 and all its variants, why isn’t it possible to vaccinate against the common cold and all its variants? The answer is that it isn’t possible in either case, because these closely related viruses mutate constantly and cleverly.
So we have to choose between living with a slightly lower average annual life expectancy than is ideally desirable for at least a few years, or leading the lives of flagellants and hermits amid economic catastrophe.
I prefer the former. Don’t you?
What this snippet says is really quite enough to enlighten us all not only on the current “crisis” but on just about every crisis since 1066. A bargain at around £ 5 an issue.
Well said.