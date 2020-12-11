Do you suffer from migratism ? Will there be clinics for it ?

Six years ago, in a lovely part of Tuscany, there was some tension between my married friends, an English solicitor and his Albanian wife. She was obviously miffed about something but every time she started telling me about it he hoved into view. They united as a couple, against me, during a conversation about mushrooms. We’d picked some for tea and I mentioned raids on English woods by foreign gangs and similar depredations on Kent oyster beds.
He dismissed the stories as racist poppycock and I couldn’t have been more unpopular if I’d mentioned Rochdale grooming gangs or foreign criminals avoiding deportation. When they saw me off at the ferry, I knew I wouldn’t be invited back.
Their objection to any mention of fungi theft was explained, well almost, in the latest Private Eye Pseud’s Corner, in an extract from a lecture at Loughborough University: ‘Othering Mushrooms; Migratism & its racist entanglements in the Brexit Campaign. Deploying the ambivalence of mushrooms in the cultural imagination as an analytical lens, and drawing from Sarah Ahmed’s (2010) theorization (sic) of ‘othering’ as an embodied process, the presentation examines the Brexit campaign’s migratism and its racist entanglements.’
Their suspicions about me were correct; I worry about mushroom theft aka I am a racist, a Brexiteer and other words I’ve not read before:
‘Dr Lenka Vrablikova argues that research on how forests, mushrooms and their foragers have figured in the formation of white hetereopatriarchy is vital for contesting the re-emergence of right-wing populism that, in Europe, is exemplified by events such as Brexit.’
Since 2014 the Guardian and the Daily Express have reported on the destruction of our mushroom crops. Two years ago, there was a report that the City of London Corporation, which manages Epping Forest where there are 1,600 fungi species across six thousand acres, is greatly concerned that the area’s biodiversity is threatened by foreign foraging gangs which regularly harvest huge numbers of fungi on an industrial scale. These are sold illegally to London restaurants for high prices. According to Graeme Doshi-Smith, chairman of the corporation’s Commons Committee, ‘Hoovering up fungi on a large scale is ecologically damaging and is simply unsustainable.’
In her online CV Dr Lenka Vrablikova described her work: ‘During this Postdoctoral fellowship, I focused on developing existing scholarship as well as initiating new collaborative research projects in feminist thought and practice, connecting research conducted at the School of Fine Art, History of Art & Cultural Studies with other spaces of feminist scholarship around the world. In particular, this includes research projects by ن سوي ةال قرائ ات ش ب كة /Sdružení feministických čtení/Feminist Readings Network and ‘A feminist Space at Leeds’, a research collective initiated at the School of Fine Art, History of Art & Cultural Studies in 2017, as well as a research project with Dr Elspeth Mitchell (Louborough University), which interrogates feminist academic work through the practice of feminist reading and mushroom hunting.’
(Amid this display of brilliance she might have spelled Loughborough correctly) Her theory on the ‘cultural significance of mushrooms’ is based on previous work by Rd. Sara Ahmed, from the University of Surrey.
Ahmed, who wears a Niqab, is Assistant Professor in Organisational ‘Behaviours,’ (sic) and HRM, PhD, MSc. BA, FHEA, MCIPD. She was the worthy winner of the 2015, ‘Remarkable Brunel Women Award,’ and a British Academy/Leverhulme research grant award worth £10k.
This doesn’t seem to be a hoax, on the lines of Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay in the US who submitted twenty absurd academic papers to journals of Sociology and got almost all of them published. Success in academia does now partly rest on inventing clumsy, sententious neologisms such as ‘migratism,’ and ‘othering,’ to form a new language of woke discourse. This provides both group identity for believers, and ironically, ‘others,’ outsiders.
The pervasive attitude behind this new tongue is not so laughable. Ethnic minorities and groups are now not just legally ‘protected,’ by the 2010 Equalities Act, but cannot be criticised. Those that do might be guilty of ‘migratism,’ ‘othering,’ and worst of all ‘Brexiteering.’
Certain groups now seem to be above the law even if their crimes have been largely against women, such as the Pakistani grooming gangs, who were ignored for years, and the convicted Jamaican rapists who have just escaped deportation.
This week eighty-two black public figures, including Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo, historian David Olusoga, lawyers, broadcasters, and Windrush campaigners contacted airlines urging them not to carry fifty-seven convicted Jamaican rapists and murderers, due to be deported in early December. Only thirteen have now gone. Scores were hauled off the plane at the last minute after legal challenges by what the Home Office said were human rights solicitors, ‘on the phones to judges in their pyjamas.’
In our country of mushrooming idiocy, rape and murder are seen by many in our state institutions as far less heinous than the sin of, ‘white hetereopatriarchy,’ whatsoever that may be.
That, nett nett, per capita, per group, non-whites (incl Muslims from anywhere) benefit from the general productivity and law-abidingness of whites, and not the other way ’round.
Include in your assessments the obvious fact that not all whites are productive or law-abiding.
Also discuss the implications that the truths involved in this discussion are now all but entirely banned from public expression.
I suppose it should be asked: why do we reward, with academic positions, prizes and even honours, these charlatans who openly mock and spite us?
There are so many in the Humanities forging careers by emitting an unending stream of poorly written, neologism riddled and tendentious publications. These people are no scholars; they need not research for they already know the answers: their modus is to cherry-pick confirmatory data to ‘critique’.
The whole field is made rotten by these imposters, not to mention the damage they do in perpetuating their nonsense upon the young. At some point in a bleak future, I suppose, they will become insupportable, along with many other a luxury we presently deem indispensable. But in their case: roll on that day!
Why do we reward our mockers, our destroyers?
Answer:
We do not have power, or the skills, or the will, to look after our own interests.
The academic mockers/destroyers are the tools of those who have enslaved us, if they are not enslavers themselves.
Yes.
It’s bad alright.
And just think:
The situation will worsen, markedly, as days proceed.
Extreme Terror -that’s our lot.
And whenever anyone says: Well, it cannot become more terrible -it will.
Throughout this entire process of anti-white cultural critique big-C conservatives have been looking steadfastly in the wrong direction while the cultural left has assimilated them. Hence, in 2010 David Cameron’s first act as Prime Minister of the coalition government was to homosexualise marriage. It is, he said in his memoirs, his proudest achievement.
Now, after ten years of Conservatives in government, it is crystal clear that the failure to address Neo- or Cultural Marxist dogma and authoritarianism (aka, the cult of political correctness) in the public institutions has only encouraged the beast to radicalise (as it has this last summer, thereby facilitating a paradigm shift in wider Establishment attitudes). In particular, the race dicta has moved within a hair’s breadth of the general judgement that “white” equals “racist”. It certainly equals “unconsciously biased” – a novel pathological condition that can, apparently, be “trained out”. For now this is the Establishment position. But the possibility of “training” alone holds back the judgement that white lives don’t matter. This is where we now stand, even as we are being replaced in our towns and cities by populations which have been taught to hate us.
Something truly terrifying is being prepared, and the forces driving this do not have a moral stopping point.
A book (c1970) by one Prof. Andreski – “Social Science as Sorcery”. Mysterious language is a means of convincing the credulous that they know something the rest of us don’t, to get power and make money.
Dear Jane, a beautifully written piece, about one of the many madnesses afflicting those who have taken over the our organisations.
I Have recently watched the HR director of the organisation which I work for, speak about the importance of Black Lives Matter in engineering, I fear that the corrosion is wide spread.
R
How to destroy a country in a few simple moves .
The only way to defeat this nonsense is to go into the cultural war jungle like the Chindits, accept it and exploit its advantages. Build a cross party coalition like the Brexit referendum, bringing in people like Paul Embury from the left. Sanity From Lunacy to paraphrase Slim.