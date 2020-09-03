Double Espresso – or is it the New World Order ?

While attending the anti-lockdown protest at Trafalgar Square last Saturday, I crossed the road to the Caffe Nero. In a queue I chatted to a pleasant couple in their 60s behind me. When it was my turn, I ordered a double espresso and produced a fiver. The young European guy serving told me that I must pay by card.
Now, if I’m ever going to challenge the impositions of the New World Order it’s when I’m at a rally against Covid tyranny. So I said ‘this is British money, in a British cafe’. The couple behind were angered on my behalf and demanded to speak to the manager.
A ‘Karen’ came out and told me that no cash is allowed due to coronavirus. Looking at me as if I’m stupid. Then a bearded older bloke further back in the queue got involved, asserting that my fiver is legal tender. I asked the young man ‘why can’t you just open the till?’ ‘No, it’s locked’.
Then two white middle-class women in their late twenties, in the adjacent toilet queue, intervened. ‘Stop getting at them, they’re on the minimum wage’. This provoked the beard, who suggested: ‘you’re exactly the kind of people who would have us walking into the gas chambers’.
With the row escalating (I said nothing to these women), I turned back to the guy behind the perspex screen. Feeling that my point had been made, I got my card out. .His response was to suddenly raise his arms in the air and let out a howl. He stepped back and then shuffled into the back area, where he found a nice soft landing of cardboard boxes to land on, repeating his arm-waving and howl in his backwards fall. It was clearly histrionic.
Having seen enough amateur dramatics, I left without my coffee.
Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine
Merely another wee example of the nazification of our country.
To not comply. Defy this tyranny. And start by boycotting establishments that do not take cash.
Surely a white person drinking coffee is a case of misappropriation of the natural endowments of non-whites?
This must be so even if the white person pays for the coffee in whatever tender.
Because, according to neo-marxism as mixed with naive idealism, whites can never pay for all the destruction they have put upon non-whites and Muslims from everywhere.
But even so, massive reparations must be paid by whites to non-whites and Muslims from everywhere, in perpetuity-
-again this is according to the marxist-inspired people who are winning the war for control over all resources and who will soon have destroyed all freedoms once taken for granted in the Anglosphere by productive, if plain, whites.
Rip off Britain plunges to ever greater depths with ‘nueveau Jaques Cousteaus’ everywhere.
Even when they permit you to buy it Costa coffee is truly awful.
What a shame that you weren’t able to negotiate a @4% discount for cash-and then pay in pence.
Really Niall this is unworthy of a person of your intellect. You mean you don’t use the Nero app? Dear oh dear. And think of the occasional free cup of coffee you’re missing.