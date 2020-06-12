Drinking from bone china while London burns

The Conservative Party and many who vote for them, sit around at home in the Shires or their bungalows in suburbia drinking tea, chatting and saying ‘How awful.’ ‘ Did you see what happened in Bristol and London?’

But they do nothing.

When will they realise what is happening and the danger that our country is in?

When will the Conservative party stop talking in nice, clubby platitudes and actually grasp that they need to address the issues of immigration, law and order, Islam, creeping Marxism and Antifa? When will the bone china brigade stop blindly voting conservative and start to realise that not only will the past not come back but the future is dangerous and will directly affect them, both economically and culturally – possibly even violently. Perhaps one day the mob will descend on the roses and garden gnomes of Acacia avenue. Maybe soon the mob will be smashing the windows of new houses with such quaint names as ‘The Burlington’ or ‘The Windsor.’ Perhaps in the near future more than statues will be being thrown into the river.

It feels like the dining room scene from the film ‘Titanic’ where the orchestra keeps playing even as the ship rapidly sinks – only when it is far too late to get into a lifeboat and water is gushing around their feet, do they suddenly panic.

The past is gone. Conservatives must realise that soon there will be nothing to preserve. The time is now because time is rapidly running out.

‘Action this day!’ said Churchill. His statue has been boarded up indefinitely on the orders of Mayor Khan.

Those who would destroy us are among us.

The Fall of Rome. ‘‘The trembling senate were unable to guard against the secret conspiracy of their slaves and domestics, who either from birth or interest were attached to the cause of the enemy. At the hour of midnight, the Salarian gate was silently opened, and the inhabitants were awakened by the tremendous sound of the Gothic trumpet. 1163 years after the foundation of Rome, the Imperial city, which had subdued and civilised so considerable a part of mankind, was delivered to the licentious fury of the tribes of Germany and Scythia.’ Gibbon

