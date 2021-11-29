Ducking stools to be reintroduced in UK for Islamophobia. Minister for Phobias praises, ‘This progressive solution.’

I recently received an email saying I’d been accused of violating Twitter rules and German law, via the ‘Network Enforcement Act. It was alarming, especially when followed by a second one. I considered a possible Nuremberg Defence, ‘I was only trying to stop people following orders,’ but to my relief Twitter found me innocent on all charges. The myriad complaints showed how people are now pressured to think and speak according to the rules of Woke.

Immigration barrister Colin Yeo has just published a book, Welcome to Britain, with the blurb; ‘Britain thinks of itself as a welcoming country, but the reality has always been different. Migration is viewed benevolently when hypothetical, but heaven forbid anyone should actually try to migrate here.’ I tweeted that I don’t understand why most Islamic migrants choose Britain rather than any of the fifty Muslim countries, some of them very wealthy. I also asked for his solution to the inflatable boats leaving Calais. His answer was to report me. He later denied it and said he wouldn’t waste his time debating with an ‘Islamophobe.’

I know there are billions of good Muslims. In an art class after forgetting my lunch two Iranian women offered me half theirs. The mostly wealthy English ladies present wouldn’t offer a crisp. I’ve had good experiences with Asians here and in Asia, but that doesn’t affect my question, in fact it compounds it. Wonderful people; why not live among them? According to the rules of Woke such questions are the mark of the witch or as it’s now called, of being a ‘Phobe.’

Another right thinker reported me for saying that we cannot have continuous mass migration and a welfare state. The figures won’t work out. The NHS was designed for a homogenous forty million. The oil rich UEA once explained that they weren’t taking refugees from Syria as they didn’t want extremism or lower living standards. I don’t think they were reported.

The next tackle was over the forbidden theme of what about the white working class? Someone called Naveed had tweeted that Asians in the UK are excluded from higher education including medical schools. I wrote that a friend at the National Hospital for Neurology, told me that most of the young doctors were British Asian men. She’d never encountered a white working- class male or female. Naveed reported me. It may be factual but to write it is somehow racist.



Then there was a bit of a change, coming from a ‘collective’ called Gentle/Radical, shortlisted for the Turner Prize which was advertised with the words: ‘All the nominees work closely and continuously with communities across the breadth of the UK to inspire social change through art. The collaborative practices also reflect the solidarity and community demonstrated in response to the pandemic.’ I suggested that it offered nothing to white working- class people, or what was once called, ‘The general public.’ For many, especially in artists’ collectives, you cannot say that as the word ‘white’ is ‘problematic,’ against orders.



The last complaint followed a piece in the Metro newspaper which reported that 1.5 million Londoners remain unvaccinated. Most of them in Newham, Lambeth, Brent and Ealing. The paper didn’t identify any groups of course. A recent feature on BBCRadio4 about ‘Spiritual abuse,’ managed not to say who they were talking about. The clue was a mention of ‘Headgear being restricted so that women can’t go out.’ We know who is being talked about and that those boroughs are predominantly migrant.



It irked me that they are threatening us all by refusing free treatment unavailable to people in their countries of origin, who are desperate to get it. But even suggesting foreign origins is verboten, indeed, under Woke, the word ‘foreign’ is taboo, sorry not allowed to say that either, even in referring to a ‘foreign body’ in someone’s eye. The next indictment was for saying that I was tired of Britain being traduced by people who’ve chosen to live here. As much a puzzle as why Muslims don’t want to live in Muslim countries, but expressing such conundrums veers too close to ideas which are strictly against orders. Break them and you will find yourself in the dock shamefaced before the court of public opinion, then it’s all down to the Twitter judges and the courage of people around you, whether you get the black cap or walk free.



