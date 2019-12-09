Editorial: This was our country once. Where will we go when we have lost it?

Most teachers don’t pay much attention to Pol Pot these days. If a pupil asks about the Cambodian dictator they will explain that he was an inevitable complication of the struggle to create a classless society. It is true, they will say, that Pol Pot killed two million of his subjects, Stalin twenty million, and Mao Zedong, seventy million, but there are bound to be mistakes on the way to perfect equality. You cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs. Pupils would be much better studying the evil Nazis, who believed in the coming of the master race and not the dictatorship of the proletariat where all will be equal and live in harmony.
Pol Pot was the son of a wealthy Cambodian farmer, an ex-Catholic schoolboy (many Marxist killers were) who thought up the idea, long before computers were part of the furniture, of a ‘clean install’ of society. In modern terms, the old hard disk, as it were, of Cambodian society, corrupted by centuries of class privilege, would be wiped clean and a new operating system called ‘Year Zero’ installed.
Year Zero involved the killing of all intellectuals, farmers, doctors, nurses, business men, tradesmen, property owners of any kind – even a grass hut, while anybody who had the tiniest advantage in society, people who wore glasses or spoke a foreign language, were butchered. Cambodia’s cities were emptied and their inhabitant driven into the country to work as lowly agricultural labourers. Life meant nothing. A party slogan read: To spare you is no profit, to destroy you is no loss.
Jeremy Corbyn, the allotment holder of Islington, is not Pol Pot, nor will he ever be. He is a mild and peaceful man, but for years, until like Cinderella he was suddenly elevated to the leadership of Her Majesty’s Opposition, he has dreamt of a classless Britain. It is why you can see, whenever he looks directly at the camera, the bright gleam of revolution in his eyes that spells the end of the British middle class. Unlike Pol Pot he will try to achieve it not by violence but by ramping up migration. Which is why Dianne Abbott, his shadow Home Secretary, has promised that if Labour wins she will shut our immigration centres and open our borders.
Like all Marxist idealists, Corbyn believes in a world without frontiers, passports, voting, property, religion, patriotism, monarchy, rank or class. Workers of the World Unite is his first commandment, which means the working class does not end at Dover, it is worldwide. It explains his ambivalence toward the EU. He wants us to leave because it is a tool of international capital, but will still allow its workers to pass freely in and out of a frontierless Britain. The same goes for the working classes from the rest of the world. Muhammed from Somalia has as much right to live here as Jim Smith from Oldham and the same claim on our property.
Will there be room? The savage taxes on wealth and property planned by Corbyn, by driving middle-class people from their homes, as well as capital from the country, will ensure an adequate supply of empty houses for the new wave of migrants. The latter will never own those houses – all property is held in common. ‘Ah,’ but his enemies will say, ‘He will go bust before he achieves it, look at his ridiculous spending plans.’ But Corbyn does not believe in money, except for purchasing the week’s shopping or tiny items for domestic use. People do not need savings in a communist state or titles to land or property. The state owns everything.
Is this ever likely to happen? Not this time around, but if we keep our borders open yes; Boris is keen on it as well. Net migration is increasing the population by one million every four years. With pull migration, bringing in the relatives of migrants already here, it is likely that by 2025 the population will have passed the 100 million mark. We don’t have enough farmland, water or power to support such a number. This is fertile ground for revolutionaries of both left and right. Street fighting brought the Nazis to power in thirties’ Germany, famine and war put the mass killer Lenin in power in Russia
We are however not allowed to speak about these matters; all the competing parties in the coming elections as well as the media, churches, mosques, universities have nothing to say and the police are now actively looking for people who do open their mouths. This was our country once. Where will we go when we have lost it?
This editorial is in the current, Winter December 6th Edition, of The Salisbury Review
Nowhere to hide. It’s not quite the same scenario we could face with a Corbyn government but Constantine Fitzgibbon’s novel ‘When the Kissing Had to Stop’ is a chilling glimpse of how Britain could be lost forever. We have within our grasp the only means to rescue Britain from the clutches of the E.U. which I hope will not be stolen by Quisling politicians in Westminster.
Welcome back Andy. I overheard two elderly ladies of a leftish persuasion this morning describing how the election result was ‘a failure of democracy’.
They have already started to give away our country without asking us, Tony Blair increased immigration enormously in the late 1990s’, and it wasn’t insignificant before then. The wealthy globalists would happily sell their grandmothers down the river, so what chance us and our own counties? Corbyn and his henchmen will give away the rest of the UK quickly, Boris won’t have the heart or the understanding to stop immigration or reverse it. The good Britons from Stornoway to Scunthorpe, and from Dungannon to Devizes will feel an angry resentment toward the greedy , and ideologically driven who care so little for our islands, then shrug and ruefully continue to try to behave well, and keep to their own values and traditions, in spite of the globalists of the government and the BBC.
Michel Houellebecq in his novel ‘Submission’ deals with this question from a French perspective, as the main character Francois says goodbye to his girlfriend who is leaving for Israel because France (it is set in the 2020s) is by then run by an Islamist/Socialist alliance, he says “There is no Israel for me”.
We Britons may ask ourselves a related question, if the wealthy globalists give our Kingdom away, and invite the rest of the world here…where will we go, or will we take action to prevent that happening, and if so what?
Excellent comment raven. Impotence in the face of tragedy is my feeling.
All empires have ended in decadence and trying to buy ‘extra-time’ from their competitors and the coup de grace was delivered to the British Empire and its power by the United States in 1919. We may be witnessing the final humiliation and demise of the ‘English’ – whomever occupies 10 downing St. after 12th December 2019 – and reconcile ourselves to the fate that italy must endure.
“Where will we go when we have lost it?”
Eastern Europe, maybe Russia – that’s where I’m going.
I made a film about this, from my guts. The Nazis spoiled it for everyone (didn’t they just!). White, western man was tarred with the same brush and we must all pay. ‘Nazis!’ they shout. ‘Who, me?’ At the end we’re going under and there is only one force to take our place. Religion abhors a vacuum.
I will write JE Powell and ask how deep does a river of blood have to be before you do something about it?
Sounds melodramatic but I am an ordinary Englishman from north London.
I was on the Tube on 7/7 (away from the bombs) but my wife thought I was dead for an hour.
A friend was murdered by Muslim terrorists a decade ago. My waiter in Borough Market was murdered 3 days after serving me during the last terror attack.
An ex-flatmate is now a senior trauma surgeon in London and he has been very busy recently.
Lastly, I pedalled past Police guarding the corpse of a man shot outside the Fiddler’s Elbow pub in Kentish Town a few weeks ago.
None of the candidates in my constituency have any ideas about fixing this, but lecture me on accepting diversity as an unequivocal good.
Europeans had their Saviour …
All of the former Empires are no more, and we lost ours a long while ago. A prominent American politicians said in 1963 that we had lost our Empire and were in search of a role. We never found one, and through being lied to by nonentities and just plain nut cases as leaders of both Labour and the Tories we allowed ourselves to be dragged into Europe. Here our new role is to act as cash cow for the EU’s ever open maw, and dumping ground for the world’s very growing band of merry migrants. Why and how? Because men and women of great ability and integrity don’t go into politics as they did in 1945, so were have been served (sic) by the inept and the narcissistic. Talk about sleep walking into oblivion!
It’s very sad to witness the swift decline of a once-great nation much admired here in Asia.
Your destiny is Fahrenheit 451 at the fringes of the British Isles – unless you head for Worth Matravers and Canterbury for re-education.
The Falkland Islands.
Alternatively, all those newcomers to our country who wish ‘to contribute’ could be sent to the Falkland Islands, and we could stay put.
Much easier to relocate the libearti and guardianista set there;smaller outlay, huge profit.
Peter Hitchens, in his Mail on Sunday column this morning, strips away the euphoria of a Tory victory at the polls and Johnson’s promise of “get Brexit done” and rightly points out that the Blair project continues uninterrupted. Despite Johnson’s promise ‘for change’ and a small readjustment to our servility to the E.U. the Conservative Party will carry on fooling most conservatives – of all political persuasions – that their wishes for a return to conservative ways and values in Britain will be met.