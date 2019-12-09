Editorial: This was our country once. Where will we go when we have lost it?

Most teachers don’t pay much attention to Pol Pot these days. If a pupil asks about the Cambodian dictator they will explain that he was an inevitable complication of the struggle to create a classless society. It is true, they will say, that Pol Pot killed two million of his subjects, Stalin twenty million, and Mao Zedong, seventy million, but there are bound to be mistakes on the way to perfect equality. You cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs. Pupils would be much better studying the evil Nazis, who believed in the coming of the master race and not the dictatorship of the proletariat where all will be equal and live in harmony.

Pol Pot was the son of a wealthy Cambodian farmer, an ex-Catholic schoolboy (many Marxist killers were) who thought up the idea, long before computers were part of the furniture, of a ‘clean install’ of society. In modern terms, the old hard disk, as it were, of Cambodian society, corrupted by centuries of class privilege, would be wiped clean and a new operating system called ‘Year Zero’ installed.

Year Zero involved the killing of all intellectuals, farmers, doctors, nurses, business men, tradesmen, property owners of any kind – even a grass hut, while anybody who had the tiniest advantage in society, people who wore glasses or spoke a foreign language, were butchered. Cambodia’s cities were emptied and their inhabitant driven into the country to work as lowly agricultural labourers. Life meant nothing. A party slogan read: To spare you is no profit, to destroy you is no loss.

Jeremy Corbyn, the allotment holder of Islington, is not Pol Pot, nor will he ever be. He is a mild and peaceful man, but for years, until like Cinderella he was suddenly elevated to the leadership of Her Majesty’s Opposition, he has dreamt of a classless Britain. It is why you can see, whenever he looks directly at the camera, the bright gleam of revolution in his eyes that spells the end of the British middle class. Unlike Pol Pot he will try to achieve it not by violence but by ramping up migration. Which is why Dianne Abbott, his shadow Home Secretary, has promised that if Labour wins she will shut our immigration centres and open our borders.

Like all Marxist idealists, Corbyn believes in a world without frontiers, passports, voting, property, religion, patriotism, monarchy, rank or class. Workers of the World Unite is his first commandment, which means the working class does not end at Dover, it is worldwide. It explains his ambivalence toward the EU. He wants us to leave because it is a tool of international capital, but will still allow its workers to pass freely in and out of a frontierless Britain. The same goes for the working classes from the rest of the world. Muhammed from Somalia has as much right to live here as Jim Smith from Oldham and the same claim on our property.

Will there be room? The savage taxes on wealth and property planned by Corbyn, by driving middle-class people from their homes, as well as capital from the country, will ensure an adequate supply of empty houses for the new wave of migrants. The latter will never own those houses – all property is held in common. ‘Ah,’ but his enemies will say, ‘He will go bust before he achieves it, look at his ridiculous spending plans.’ But Corbyn does not believe in money, except for purchasing the week’s shopping or tiny items for domestic use. People do not need savings in a communist state or titles to land or property. The state owns everything.

Is this ever likely to happen? Not this time around, but if we keep our borders open yes; Boris is keen on it as well. Net migration is increasing the population by one million every four years. With pull migration, bringing in the relatives of migrants already here, it is likely that by 2025 the population will have passed the 100 million mark. We don’t have enough farmland, water or power to support such a number. This is fertile ground for revolutionaries of both left and right. Street fighting brought the Nazis to power in thirties’ Germany, famine and war put the mass killer Lenin in power in Russia

We are however not allowed to speak about these matters; all the competing parties in the coming elections as well as the media, churches, mosques, universities have nothing to say and the police are now actively looking for people who do open their mouths. This was our country once. Where will we go when we have lost it?

This editorial is in the current, Winter December 6th Edition, of The Salisbury Review

Buy the digital or print edition