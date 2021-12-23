Enforcing the vaccine without enforcing the vaccine

I give up; I resign. Having resisted the vaccine thus far, I am no longer in a position to do so. Tomorrow morning, along with all the other mugs queuing meekly at the gallows, I shall allow the authorities to inject me with the Covid vaccine – you know, the one so effective you have to take it three times a day between meals?

Let me briefly outline my situation: I am a middle-aged Brit living and working in South Korea, where I have been for the past decade. As of February 2022, no one over the age of 11 will be allowed to attend private schools, visit restaurants, or do much besides exist without being double-jabbed. As I run a small private school, as well as major inconvenience, this means closure unless I surrender to the needle.

So what? Your problem, right? Sure, except that with two daughters under the age of five, unemployment is inconceivable, as is a panicked return to Blighty. The cost of relocating my family (assuming one doesn’t take the Priti Patel 5-star dinghy option) would be prohibitive. The visa charge and proof of considerable funds, quite apart from the UK’s vaccine passes and interminable lockdowns make this a no-no.

The choice then, as the Damocletian syringe sways precariously above me, is a simple one: have the clot shot, and hope to survive it; refuse it, and watch my girls starve – a no-brainer, as they say.

And yet, every fibre of my being tells me I am making a grave error. I am no conspiracy theorist (if such pejorative tags can be used honestly). I am an utter pansy when it comes to pain, and will willingly submit to every injection under the sun, on the proviso that a) the vaccine actually works, and b) doesn’t kill me in the process. What keeps me awake at night, is that absolutely no aspect of this entire Covid fiasco makes logical sense. Please allow me to highlight just a few of the inconsistencies.

Facemasks are known not to work, but are insisted upon regardless. Lockdowns don’t work either, unless ‘work’ in this case means bankrupting those paying for the furlough, by preventing them from earning a living. The vaccines themselves don’t work: you can still catch Covid, pass it on, and die from it, no matter how many pricks you’ve had – indeed, we’re constantly told not to trust negative test results nor the absence of symptoms, but to keep testing until we come up with something.

We have become numb to the absurd dichotomies we are expected to stomach: SAGE openly admits only reporting worst case scenarios, which we are expected to take as gospel. We are no longer allowed to call it the ‘Wuhan virus’ because WHO is on the take from China – who by the way recovered just a little too quickly, didn’t they?

And then there’s the virus itself, which has to have its figures artificially ramped up to get into the exclusive Pandemic Club. A little odd that no one dies of flu any more, wouldn’t you say? Or, that any death in the presence of Covid, is attributed to Covid – a bit like assigning cancer fatalities to the occasional presence of an ingrowing toenail.

The NHS meanwhile (the envy of the world), is always just one TikTok video away from being prepared – but really, really cannot treat any cancer patients just now, sorry about that. Is it ‘Covid snobbery’ which prevents coroners from entering less exotic diseases on death certificates?

Perhaps most telling of all, is how reluctant politicians are to follow their own rules, or wear the damned face rags (except when the cameras roll). If Covid is as serious as they claim, this behaviour is hard to understand.

It should bother us more that the British government has reneged on every single promise it made (no further lockdowns, cancelled Christmases, Covid passes, or more boosters), and indeed that the incoming medical apartheid is not facing stiffer resistance.

I can’t help finding it almost laudably sadistic to observe how every nation’s government has exposed its citizens’ Achilles heel, enforcing the vaccine without enforcing the vaccine. Austrians are perfectly at liberty not to get the jab, provided they pay a nugatory 3,600 Euros a quarter. Germans similarly are free to choose, provided they don’t wish to go anywhere other than the supermarket.

The UK government clearly thinks that nightclubs ought to push most of us over the edge, while the French unsurprisingly have opted for cafes. So for South Korea to take aim at private education is no surprise – as any good South Korean parent will tell you, children falling behind at school is far, far worse than death!

While I cannot say for certain how our masters are benefitting from this nonsense, I am as certain as I can ever be that something profoundly evil is playing out: just look at what they are doing to children.

The next generation have already paid an extortionate price for Covid. University experiences have been ruined, while normal education was suspended. Children are not learning to integrate, develop natural immunity, read nonverbal cues, or otherwise experience a world without facemasks, being as they are kept in a permanent state of fear.

It is upon the shoulders of these children (for whom the virus represents about as much threat as putting on a hat), that experts wish to lay responsibility for protecting the elderly – an outrageous demand which no adult with a shred of decency would ever demand.

This, I fear, is where governments are going with this. I believe acquiescence to the jab, the second jab, the booster, the pass, are the incremental nudges they need to make the vaccine mandatory for children – and that is where I draw the line. On pain of death, I forbid the forcing of this vaccine on my daughters.

It is almost certain that I will experience nothing other than mild inconvenience tomorrow, and that I will recover fully. In the unlikely event that I do not make it, I would like my wishes made public.

I hereby charge Prime Minister Symonds (and her lapdog Bojo), Chairman Xi, SAGE, WHO, and everyone else involved in this scam: you are demanding impossible and unreasonable choices from the citizenry, and there will be a price to pay for it.

With love to my girls, apologies if daddy let you down.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine