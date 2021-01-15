Each time you pick up your mobile you forge another chain in your manacles.

“Tyranny in democratic republics does not proceed in the same way,

however. It ignores the body and goes straight for the soul. The

master no longer says: You will think as I do or die. He says: You are

free not to think as I do. You may keep your life, your property, and

everything else. But from this day forth you shall be as a stranger

among us.”

– Alexis De Tocqueville, Democracy in America

Imagine a future where a benevolent all-seeing and all-powerful censor

quietly manipulates everything you see, hear and watch; tracks and

limits everyone you communicate with and determines what information

is spread, and what is suppressed. No form of communication exists

which does not pass through the filters of the censors.

So powerful are these censors that they can suppress not only information, but people too. No one is immune from this gentle yet persistent form of

persecution, and even the most senior in government are routinely

‘non-personed’; though they still live, they are rendered voiceless.

This is not the theme of some 20th century dystopian novel, but the

world we inhabit in 2021.



The spotty tech-geeks of Silicon valley have accrued, along with their

billions and our indifference, an overwhelming monopoly over

communications during the past decade. They have now matured from

adolescent cyber-nerds tinkering with their early IT systems into

greying and sinister tyrants who mouth slogans like “Don’t Be Evil” as

they continue to consolidate their domination over the most advanced

tool of social control ever built; the centralised internet.



We have been sacrificing our privacy and free expression in return for

centralised convenience online for some time, but 2021 is already

proving to be the year when the libertarian pretensions that typified

the early internet are finally falling away like dross, leaving behind

the glistening ore of raw power. While the rest of us spent 2020

largely muzzled, in 2021 their mask has slipped.



So complete is their monopoly that they can now silence even the most

powerful man in the world; the President of the United States.

Since protestors broke into the US Capitol Building, Facebook and

Instagram have blamed the President Trump with inciting an

‘insurrection’ and banned the President from communicating with the

public indefinitely. Twitter has permanently banned the President from

their platform. YouTube have introduced a removal policy for accounts

that question the US election results, and regularly bans dissenting

content.

Tiktok have cancelled Trump-related hashtags, claiming that

‘Hateful behavior and violence have no place’ on the Chinese-owned

platform. Reddit has removed Trump-related Subreddits. Shopify has

cancelled Trump’s online stores. Google and Apple have removed

alternative social media competitors from their app-stores, and

Amazon, claiming that they “pose a very real risk to public safety”

has ceased web-hosting such rival platforms as Parler, effectively

removing it from the internet until it can rebuild the site, as

Parler’s CEO John Matze said, “from scratch” with another host.

Why is this happening?



In 2016, the tech-giants were blind-sided by the democratising force

of their social media tools, which allowed an outsider like Donald

Trump to steamroll the traditional candidate selection process, speak

directly to the electorate rather than through mainstream media

channels and, over a few unusual months which are now unlikely to ever

be repeated, attain the presidency itself.



The forces they had unleashed during the 2011 Arab Spring, which

allowed free social media communication between dissidents and crowds

to overthrow many Arab governments, was used in the USA in 2016, and

not in their favour. They didn’t like it, and have worked hard to

ensure it would never happen again.



This final act of censorship, the cancelling of the US President, is

the culmination of Big-Tech’s campaign of vengeance for the events of

2016, and 2021 has already shown itself to be the year of the final

consolidation of their victory. After all, where else are you going to

go?



Yet such blatant and obvious forms of control like directly censoring

the President of the United States are simply the visible tip of a

much larger iceberg, and, because they are detectable, they are less

influential than the more insidious forms of control they have been

busy building into the structure of their platforms for many years

now.



The powerful personalised algorithms which underly these platforms,

and which sort everything we see, hear or read to appeal to our

individual consumer profiles, have now developed well beyond figuring

out which Amazon trinket you are most likely to buy next, to moulding

your political perspectives and correcting your “wrong” opinions.

“Machine Learning Fairness” algorithms now artificially warp objective

reality to match what you consume online with the procrustean

political persuasions of their designers; the Big-Tech giants.



According to Google, using algorithms to give users what they want,

rather than what is good for them, can “impart the wrong lessons”, and

basing their algorithms on objective user data is a form of “Garbage

in, garbage out”, with the Garbage in this case referring to society’s

“wrong” opinions, which they now vet and modify to suit their

ideological definition of “fairness”.



Even more insidious than this gentle and unnoticed yet persistent form

of censorship is the now total surveillance of every aspect of our

lives by Big-Tech, from our political opinions, social networks and

location data to even our heart rate and, soon, blood pressure.



The revelations of Edward Snowden, now forgotten, illuminated the US

government’s (and by extension, the Five Eyes Nation’s) PRISM program,

and the extent to which Big-Tech has actively collaborated with

government institutions to routinely share our most intimate data,

which we, in turn, willingly share with them. Snowden has since

described us as living in a state of “Turn-Key Tyranny”, in which the

structure of totalitarian control is so primed and complete that all

it would take is for those in power to simply decide to turn a key and

we would be powerless to oppose it. In 2021, we can already hear the

melancholy long withdrawing roar of that key turning.



Donald Trump’s attempts to reign in the power of Big-Tech’s censorship

through his anti-trust suit against Google, the Senate hearings with

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey and his other attempts have failed.

With a Democrat president in the Whitehouse, their continued supremacy

is sure to be consolidated over the next four years.



Julian Assange, in his 2012 book Cypherpunks, said that there would be

only two types of free people left in the Brave New World of Big-Tech;

those who can resist the insidious powers of technological control

through their rejection of centralised platforms and use of encrypted

communications, and neo-luddite cave dwellers or Kalihari tribesmen,

whose lack of presence on the internet renders them free, but wholly

without influence.



He has since updated this perspective to say that this will be the

“last free generation” in history.

With Big-Tech taking advantage of our complete reliance on their

services, and with the key of tyranny turning, we can see that the

prospects for a reversal of this consolidation are slim.

In the words of De Tocqueville,



“It is indeed difficult to imagine how men who have entirely renounced

the habit of managing their own affairs could be successful in

choosing those who ought to lead them. It is impossible to believe

that a liberal, energetic, and wise government can ever emerge from

the ballots of a nation of servants.”



By using their services we are now their servants, whether we like it or not.

