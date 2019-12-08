For the few not the many

Remainers waiting on South Western rail platforms shivering for hours for a strike bound train should think twice about voting for Mr Corbyn. If he becomes PM he wants to repeal previous Tory legislation making membership ballots compulsory before a strike and outlawing secondary picketing.

Not only might there be no trains ; under Corbyn bus drivers, school teachers and council workers will be able to go on strike in sympathy. There will be considerable suffering.

Take your average Remain voting banker and his family.

Tarquin is three. August, his sixteen year old sister, relates how her brother will not be able to go to play school because Nanny always comes to collect him on the bus. ‘……..and you know how Mummy hates driving the Bentley because of her migraines. They have got worse recently now the family can’t go skiing at Aspen with the pound at 75 pence to the Euro and 50 cents to the dollar and everybody is stuck in the house together.’

‘It was ok’, August continues, ‘when we had the town house in Chelsea, (remember how Mummy and Daddy used to canvas for Remain?) you could at least get out to Covent Garden for £230 a ticket, but since Corbyn raised the rates on homes worth over £5 million to £50,000 a year they decided to sell and move to a rented farm here in Surrey, while Daddy – he in banking – arranges to ship funds from the family’s blind trust from Luxembourg to Beijing; the Chinese government is very sympathetic over offshore funds and as you know dear Jeremy simply worshipped Mao. Thank God the Heliport at Battersea is open so at least Daddy can get to work.’

‘My older step sister Fatima, is ok. She is working for the Home Office’s new Department of Accelerated Settlement, speeding migrants into Britain. She has an overseas currency allowance of £1050 a month. The rest of us have to do with just £250 since the run on the pound. She is going to take Jocasta, our second, to Magaluf. They should be just able to manage.’

‘All in a good cause. Mumsy says she has never regretted helping to get Corbyn made PM and she is really excited at the thought of canvassing for another referendum and then one on Scotland. ‘