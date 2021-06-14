G7 Exorcising the People’s’ Choice, Donald Trump.

G7 was really about about exorcising the people’s choice, Donald Trump. With the nasty, low class Donald removed from the public gaze things will get back to normal. The climate change boondoggle can resume, the murderous clerics in Teheran can carry on building their nuclear bombs, and China will expand its network of concentration camps. Oh, and any taxes on the big traders Amazon, Google, Facebook etc, will be been postponed far into a watered down future.

Tomorrow Biden (is he really the President or should it be Trump?) will be shaking hands with the man whose secret service launched a nerve gas attack in Salisbury, which if it had got out of hand would have killed thousands.

It doesn’t matter who you vote for the same government gets elected.

