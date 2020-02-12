Gaily across the zebra crossing

At last, gay people can cross the road! It took a long time, but a more tolerant and diverse society has embraced LGBT pedestrians, with the help of progressive local authorities. Rainbow crossings are being installed throughout our cities. At Herne Hill in south London, for example, the local community is delighted by this latest investment by Lambeth Council. Some motorists may be confused, but nothing must stand in the way of equality.
Sadly, we are not all moving forward at the same pace. Haringey Council has received a deluge of complaints after it repainted a zebra crossing in rainbow stripes outside a primary school. Over two hundred parents and other deplorable bigots don’t want to see LGBT children crossing the road. They try to mask their prejudices by arguing about the cost (er, seven tins of paint) or whether the new crossing meets road traffic regulations. Some old bores say that the colourful lines are not as clear as the traditional type. Would they prefer to watch a black-and-white television?
One disgruntled cis-gender woman rang the school and asked why the £24 thousand wasn’t spent on a special needs teaching assistant for her autistic son. This is typical narrow-mindedness. Aren’t teaching assistants gay too? Might her son be questioning his identity? Let’s be honest – these people would rather homosexuality was kept in the closet.
The good news is that in 2020 this discrimination is no longer tolerated. The police are conducting forensic investigation into letters and e-mails sent to Haringey Civic Centre. These parents are almost certainly guilty of hate crime. We should fear for their children, growing up in a household of homophobia.
A bigoted boycott campaign, soon erased from Facebook and Twitter, urged people to refuse to cross on the rainbow stripes. However, roadside cameras may be used by police, and anyone suspected of deliberately sidestepping the crossings could find themselves in court on a hate crime charge. We must be intolerant of intolerance. Do we want a modern, diverse society, or a post-Brexit Britain of heteronormative oppression?
Decisions affecting LGBT people should be made by a people’s assembly, with at least half being gay or trans. And why stop at LGBT crossings? Surely we should be encouraging Muslims to cross the road too. Are zebras halal?
Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine
I think Michael you should have a look at “Fearful memories haunt mouse descendants
Genetic imprint from traumatic experiences carries through at least two generations” Nature News 1.12. 2013. Ewen Callaway. Also Bird A Perceptions of Epigenetics Nature 447:396-398
It has been a very embarrassing time for the likes of Dawkins and others who sought to treat Darwin as the current Word of God. Karl Popper Lives !
That’s a startling finding and serves to warn us that nothing is ever certain in science or life for that matter. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Mary Toft, the 1720s lady who gave birth to rabbits after seeing one, turned out not to be a fake after all?!
I live in Jersey – nice! But as I wandered through the main shopping centre what should I see but a police patrol car painted in proud homosexual colours. Maybe it was because……….? Last summer the front of one off the international banking corporations was dressed overall in the same colours with the slogan “Pride on the Beach”. Yes – there was a celebration on the beach about our sexual diversity. You have to laugh – wait – we have lots of crossings. Are we in for crossings of colour too?
£24.000 would have been better spent on filling in a few potholes. No doubt there will be a backlash from reactionary Zebras for discrimination which will go all the way to the Supreme-Court and cost millions. Meanwhile, convicted foreign murderers and rapists get to avoid deportation because they couldn’t reach a Yumin-rights lawyer on their mobile phone whilst in prison. I think that the late Sir Roger Scruton would be holding his head in his hands!
I’ve identified as the Delphic Oracle so can tell you certain that there’s a report in The Guardian for 2045 in which a High Court judge gives permission for a nine year old girl to form a civil partnership with her 54 year old uncle. Obtuse, said the judge, to allow a child to change sex but not allow it to have it.
Perfectly logical.
However, here’s my attempt to bring peace to the trans row on a new young Tory site.
http://mallarduk.com/men-women-sports-and-souls-michael-mcmanus/
Great article, Michael.