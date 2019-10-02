Going to bed with off the shelf Genes

“A lack of belief in transgenderism and conscientious objection to transgenderism in our judgment are incompatible with human dignity and conflict with the fundamental rights of others.” Employment Tribunal Ruling on a doctor who refused to address a male transgender patient as ‘Mrs’ or ‘Ms’

And the actress Helen Mirren (whom we should believe because famous actresses know everything) dismisses ‘binary sexuality.’ According to her, we are all somewhere ‘In the middle.’ Are we?

Anyone who has ever been to bed with someone of the opposite sex will know that, a bit of ‘In the middle’, is not attractive to either sex. It is the differences that make for sexual frisson. How many heterosexual men want to bed a muscular, hairy woman? How many women want a weak, feeble, effeminate man?

Aside from the obvious physical differences, we are also certainly not ‘in the middle’ genetically. The chromosomes are quite distinct. DNA shows that all humans are genetically 99.9% the same but humans are also genetically 99.9% the same as their nearest genetic ancestor, the chimpanzee. That 0.1% is really important.

The percentage genetic difference between a woman and a man is the same percentage genetic difference as between a human and a chimp. Men are 99.9% the same as women. Women are 99.9% the same as a chimpanzee. Men are 99.9% the same as a chimpanzee. Perhaps we should all go to bed with a chimp since they are roughly the same as us genetically; a bit of ‘in the middle’.You can see how important that 0.1% is.

Indeed, when studying cell biology for diseases, we always ask the question, ‘Is this a human cell?’ but we do not always ask the question, ‘Is this a male or female cell?’ We should be and often we do not.

Also many diseases are predominantly ‘male’ or predominately ‘female.’ (Even without the obvious ones like breast cancer 99% female, or prostate disease,100% male).

Autism is four times more likely in men than women. Anorexia and Bulimia are ten times more likely in women than men. Postural orthostatic tachycardia (Victorian Damsel fainting Syndrome) is five times more likely in women than men.

Diseases of X-linked recessive inheritance, such as colour blindness occur more frequently in men, and haemophilia A and B occur almost exclusively in men.

Men and women are clearly different and this includes diseases of the mind. Most people with psychogenic non-epileptic seizures (PNES) (75%) are women.And so on.

At the same time today, we had a doctor fired for refusing to call a transgender patient by the correct pronoun because ‘it was incompatible with human dignity.’

A certain Dr Mackereth who said he would refuse to refer to “any 6ft-tall bearded man” as “madam” thirty years of medical experience was removed from our health service for ideological purposes at a time of an acute shortage of doctors.

The ideologues need to remember that when you are dying and need a doctor, it does not matter what pronoun they use.

Without male and female, the species does not survive.

