Grooming Gangs: The Shameful Reality that Awaits after Covid-19

When Sajid Javid commissioned a study on grooming gangs in 2018, many of us reclined back on our chairs and rejoiced – “finally!”. It felt like a stuffy prep school headmaster came in and shouted “f*ck it” during assembly. People not merely wanted but needed to understand the motivation behind these barbaric acts. But last week, Boris Johnson’s government deprived us of that knowledge.
The Home Office responded to a petition calling for the release of the review: “Tackling child sexual abuse is this Government’s priority. Any insights gained from our internal work will inform our future action to end this devastating abuse, including forthcoming Strategy”. The keyword here is “internal”. In short, they have chosen not to release it.
Jonathan Wong created the petition, which attracted over 120,000 signatures. Why it did not attract millions remains a mystery, given the severity and nature of the issue – perhaps online circulation withered. An identical change.org petition garnered 15,000 extra signatures.
The Independent newspaper reported almost 19,000 child sexual exploitation victims last year. That was up from 3,300 five years before. Lancashire, Birmingham, Surrey and Bradford recorded the highest concentration of cases. Prevalence is not abating.
If this scandal proved anything, it was that self-censorship because of racial sensitivity is a pervading disease that handicaps authorities from doing their job. Operation Linden exposed as much – hate speech purveyors were shown the extremity of their work. And how did our government react? They self-censored. Johnson’s election signalled a turning point in British politics. A new age where government is forthright, transparent, and bombastic – slightly Trumpian even, or so that’s what I thought.
Governmental namby-pamby prose caked the response to Wong’s petition. “We continue to support…”, “we continue to look for ways…”, “we will continue to challenge…” and on and on it went. The only concrete promises came in the way of a £4 million increase for specialist local services dealing with victims of sexual violence and a doubling in funding for related charities.
Refusing to release the review came at a convenient time. Only The Independent, Breitbart and The Spectator covered the news. Everybody else is too busy printing headlines about PPE. Or they dare not touch it.
No one can stamp out sexual assault for good. There will always be a sick minority who commit sexual abuse. But what we require is transparent investigation to better prevent these crimes. Where the police fail, the community succeeds.
With Rochdale, the motive related to race. Asian grooming gangs targeted young white girls. A survivor who goes by the pseudonym Ella Hill admitted there was a religious and a racial element to her targeting. This is not to villanise Asians and their religions. Most sexual abusers in the UK are white. But to understand the phenomenon, we must be free to speak, analyse and debate. And how can we do that if our government disables us from doing so?
Until the government has the temerity to release the review, they will only lend credence to genuine racists motivated by what they see as a coverup. And what message does it send to the perpetrators? Not to mention, what message does it send to the victims who so bravely spoke out?
One can only imagine the review is so damning that the Home Office can’t release it for fear of public outrage. If the government can’t trust us on this, what do they expect in return?
The authorities are cowards. The law is meant to be applied. It is not. So those who do not apply, but whose task is to apply it, have to be outed, condemned and punished. The same goes for the perpetrators. If not, then raw justice will apply.
Jake, you are obviously an intelligent fella. You write well.
I suspect you know full well that 84 % of child rape grooming convictions are committed by Pakistani Muslim men. I suspect you know full well that describing these perpetrators as Asians defames Sikh, Hindu and Christian Asians.
So why belittle an other wise good article with ambiguous untruthful words.
” Asian grooming gangs targeted young white girls. ” More namby-pamby talk. They were Muslim rape gangs. Sikhs don’t do it.
” Most sexual abusers in the UK are white.” Please state your evidence for this.
First of all, the gangs are not Asian, they are almost exclusively Pakistani ancestry Muslims. Sikhs and Hindus are understandably annoyed to be lumped together with these perverts.
The founder of Islam raped a girl of nine (Aisha who he ‘married’ age six as documented in their scripture) and quite likely many others of the same age. He was in his 50s. There are plenty of quotes in the koran and hadith traditions justifying such behaviour. Islamic state, led by scholarly thugs, had the marriage age set at nine in honour of their prophet. Although Islamic countries have formal ages of consent that do not alarm us, the reality is different. Older men marry girls of primary school age in Iran and many of the other 50 plus states. The film Capernaum (set in Lebanon and directed by a Lebanese) has as man of 40 taking a girl of 11 as a wife. Not only that, as payment for rent owed.
The conclusion to draw from the cover-up of the report is that child-rape is worse in Pakistani-heritage groups than imagined, possible endemic. In Yorkshire rumours abound: that one of the accused told the court that God made white girls for him to fuck and use as he wished; that another quoted a shura from the koran justifying the sexual slavery of infidel women. As the author says, failing to make the facts known is bound to provoke such untestable allegations. Worse, it prevents leading Muslims from admitting this crime and forcefully doing something about it. That ‘something’ will include admitting that Islamic teaching and texts need revising and that it is a blasphemous heresy to say that God would choose a man like Mohammed as his messenger.
Well said Michael. I said similar (as N – accident on keyboard) but very brief compared to you.
Your question about most being white – that will be absolute numbers. The prisons are said to be disproportionately stocked by ethnic minorities and, as evidence for that, the Home Office says it doesn’t keep a record of prisoner ethnicity! There’s no doubt that Muslim gangs are a phenomenon in their own right.
I saw on Breibart a report about a Huddersfield case this week, but not a word anywhere else. IPSO evidently has ordered reports that might disrupt community cohesion to be cut. A Bradford Muslim MP has also, according to Guido, supported the view that the girls themselves should ‘shut their mouths’ in the interests of community relations. A singularly ill-chosen phrase given that one of the other rumours I’ve heard is that oral sex, forbidden according to an online Muslim Scholar who advises on these matters, is okay with infidels. No way of checking whether such advice is given of course without swamping oneself with vile stuff and possibly getting a visit from plod.
“A Bradford Muslim MP has also… supported the view that the girls themselves should ‘shut their mouths’ in the interests of community relations.”
Not true.
I don’t really get your comment about oral sex. Ill-chosen or otherwise it may be in the context of the other quote, why wouldn’t it be “okay” with anybody? And why would plod be interested in you if you did search for it in a legitimate context?
Go to Guido and search Naz Shah, Or google her with Rotherham.
Did anyone really expect the Blond Blamange to be any better than Cameron, his fellow Bullingdonian?