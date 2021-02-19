Hearts of Oak – A guided tour of hotels for illegal migrants versus those for Covid 19 arrivals.

Over the last week I have been reading a lot about empty Immigration centres, four star hotels been used to house immigrants and the quarantine hotel fiasco. So I thought I would get out and check them out and do some filming. On Monday I went to the Crowne Plaza by Heathrow which is housing hundreds of immigrants who are free to come and go as they please. They are here illegally yet they have no restrictions on their movements. Hotel rooms in the Crowne Plaza are normally £100 but these individuals who have entered our country illegally are given free accomodation for months and months and free food. No wonder thousands of people come to Britain illegally. Round the corner are two Immigration detention centres. One is closed temporarily while the other one has 100 immigrants staying which is 15% of capacity. Between them they have over 1000 beds. I then went to see the quarantine hotels where passengers who return from a red country are imprisoned in for 10 days at a cost of £1750. While I was out I also came across a very large NHS Covid testing centre that was empty. It had 15 plus testing booths and had space for at least 300 cars to park and wait yet I only saw 3 cars. Something does not add up. Check out the short 12 minute video on YouTube, VK, Facebook, Rumble and Bitchute. Watch it here at:
Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine
One can only ask what is Priti Patel doing about it? She should organise a no-holds-barred investigation to the whole question of illegal immigration. Mass deportation of those illegally in this country should follow.
Why the beef? We were illegal immigrants for centuries, and armed at that.
Times have changed Bert. So have the stakes. It’s only in the past half-century that the enforced wealth transfers from producers (many of whose forebears sacrificed mightily to save the shop and build it up) to incoming parasites have made it all so unfair. Then there’s the costs of the incomers’ extreme violence and other criminality -that the politicians and do-gooders insist we must accept, otherwise, we are racist. It’s all very unfair, most unjust, see.
Why the change? Because we are the native people of this land, and the Africans, south Asians and all the rest are in our home without our consent. They are colonisers; and the native people which does not hold its land against the coloniser is going to lose it and its life along with it. The change is our fight for life.
Don’t you even understand that?
I’m a native, and they have my, and millions of others’ consent. You fucking vile individual. Let’s see if the idiot editor condemns your disgusting words or somebody who points out how utterly odious they are to any decent, civilised person, never mind somebody who isn’t so obviously completely deranged.
Bert: because they are unhinged racists. Read anything here by harry black or guest worker.
Good work, Peter. My prediction is that the immigrant hostels will be used for lockdown / vaccine sceptics. The immigrants will be the guards.
But there is little evidence that such “immigrants” would agree to work. And there is evidence that if they did take on any significant role, they would not be able to follow any protocol that would make them minimally effective. Anyway, they are here to become wards of the Big State and to consume healthcare, clothing, food, a house of their own with nice furniture and appliances, and walking-around money -all as transferred by said Big State from the fast-declining white productive classes. And in time, to vote for the Labour Party and enjoy celebrity on the BBC, when not pulling down statues of white men.
And, at the next national election, it will be a Conservative or Labour Party government elected as usual to continue this madness. The supine English, who are now fully compliant and accepting of Marxist social doctrine, have only themselves to blame for losing their liberty to authoritarians; glad to be in France despite its own authoritarian shortcomings and higher cost of living but at least I can still own my guns, drive my car on good roads without too much intimidation from revenue hungry cameras, and live amongst people who refuse to have their culture eclipsed.
The politicians, the civil servants, the denizens of the law industry, the mainstream media, the education industry -the vast majority of ’em all against the ordinary, nett-productive people? Yes, it’s been so since 1945, and it will not end. Not until the ordinary nett-producers arouse themselves, organise themselves, resource themselves, accept the necessity for sacrifice, and head to The Front.