Hearts of Oak – A guided tour of hotels for illegal migrants versus those for Covid 19 arrivals.

Over the last week I have been reading a lot about empty Immigration centres, four star hotels been used to house immigrants and the quarantine hotel fiasco. So I thought I would get out and check them out and do some filming. On Monday I went to the Crowne Plaza by Heathrow which is housing hundreds of immigrants who are free to come and go as they please. They are here illegally yet they have no restrictions on their movements. Hotel rooms in the Crowne Plaza are normally £100 but these individuals who have entered our country illegally are given free accomodation for months and months and free food. No wonder thousands of people come to Britain illegally. Round the corner are two Immigration detention centres. One is closed temporarily while the other one has 100 immigrants staying which is 15% of capacity. Between them they have over 1000 beds. I then went to see the quarantine hotels where passengers who return from a red country are imprisoned in for 10 days at a cost of £1750. While I was out I also came across a very large NHS Covid testing centre that was empty. It had 15 plus testing booths and had space for at least 300 cars to park and wait yet I only saw 3 cars. Something does not add up. Check out the short 12 minute video on YouTube, VK, Facebook, Rumble and Bitchute. Watch it here at:

