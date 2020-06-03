How Lyndon Johnson’s positive discrimination enslaved America’s blacks

“As one of my intellectual heroes, the great black American economist Thomas Sowell, has been pointing out for decades, the lives of American blacks were improving in every single measurable way before President Lyndon Johnson decided to create The Great Society by introducing positive discrimination, forming government agencies to deal with “the black problem” and power-hosing billions of dollars at black communities.

The result? In every single measurable way – employment, income, crime, education, family stability – the gap between blacks and whites widened.

The answer to this, according to white liberals? More of the same, with bells on. Hence these regular festivals of destructive lawlessness, now egged on and even organised by the unemployed children and grandchildren of the brainless white liberals whose policies exacerbated inequality in the first place. Interestingly, the people who tend to understand all this are black American conservatives, who refuse to accept the traditional victimhood narrative, and who – despite their courage, good sense, and direct experience of the problems involved – are routinely howled down by the left and ignored by wet conservatives.”

Scott Gronmark, an ex BBC producer, was been a valuable and gifted contributor to the Salisbury Review for many years. He is ill and the Editor and Staff of the Review send him their best wishes

