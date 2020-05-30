Hyde Park Corner gagged

This afternoon at least three free speech demonstrators were arrested on Hyde Park Corner for allegedly breaking lockdown. One was Piers Corbyn, brother of the failed Soviet Dictator of England. (Piers does not share his tattered brother’s views). If he did he probably wouldn’t have been arrested.

The main social media platforms instantly took down a great deal of the footage (some say all of it) just like the brutal Chinese police do in Hong Kong.

Do not fret. Tonight the two state controlled TV channels, ITV and BBC, will show you carefully edited versions of the arrests, that is if they show them at all.

It’s good to know we are being protected from the dangers of free speech and free assembly.

Enjoy your garden centres and beaches barbecues (Britain’s beaches are packed today) free from the influence of these wicked lawbreakers.

How soon before you become one yourself?