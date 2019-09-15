“If you want to succeed in politics, you must keep your conscience firmly under control.” Liberal Leader Lloyd George

I’ve always wondered what “liberal” means in connection with the Liberal Party. I know what they’d like us to understand by it, because it’s their perpetual boast that they are the tolerant party which stands for democracy. Well, today we know what the liberals mean by “tolerance” and “democracy” – for they have given us one very definite, practical example. They have decided that, if by some satanic miracle, they were ever to form the government, they would revoke Article 50 and so keep us in the EU everlastingly. So by “democracy” they mean: ask the people what they want and then when they tell you – as we did in the Referendum – refuse to give it to us. “Liberal” also means “liar” – because the leaders of the Liberal Party promised that they would honour the result of the Referendum. They should take note of their own patriarch William Gladstone who said, “Nothing that is morally wrong can ever be politically right.” Well, isn’t it morally wrong to break one’s word?

Liberals have never been much good, not even in the 18th century when they were known as Whigs. Dr Johnson defined them as “a faction.” Quite: factions have factional interests such as the minority view that we should stay in the EU.

Politicians of all parties have committed crimes and misdemeanours but such imperfections are rather more shocking when perpetrated by members of the Liberal Party: on account of their insufferable, pretended higher righteousness and their persistent claim to the moral high ground. Take insider trading for example. Lloyd George and his cronies Rufus Isaacs, Lord Murray and Postmaster General Herbert Samuel were guilty of this in the scandal that became known as the Marconi Affair. Lloyd George was at it all the time, so to speak, and it was especially for him that the 1925 Prevention of Abuses Act was proclaimed.

Towards the end of the 19th century, “the Liberal idealist” Jabez Balfour MP made vast profits from running fraudulent companies. He absconded to Argentina where he was captured, brought back to Britain and jailed. But when it comes to the scandalous big time there’s no one better than Liberal leader Jeremy Thorpe who allegedly conspired to murder his – homosexual, of course – lover. This scandal ended Thorpe’s political career.

But let me end by returning to “the greatest Liberal of them all” – David Lloyd George. He not only practised shady dealings but actually took a pride in such shiftiness, saying, “If you want to succeed in politics, you must keep your conscience firmly under control.” Lloyd George, the great Liberal democrat who claimed to believe in the sovereignty of the people, also said during the Great War: “If the people really knew the truth, the war could be stopped tomorrow. But, of course, they don’t know and they can’t know.”

That’s exactly the rank anti-democracy presently being practised by those Liberal Party leaders who have told us they mean to ignore the will of the people as expressed in the Referendum.

