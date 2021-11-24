Immigration. The left’s death certificate for Britain

What the left has in store for us over migration was made clear today (24.11.21) on Channel 4 evening news when an interviewer asked various cringing, evasive politicians why, in the light of the drownings in the channel, why Conservative or Labour were not prepared to establish a safe route to Britain for all asylum seekers where their claims for asylum could be assessed and, if merited, granted.

No politician on the programme would answer this perfectly straightforward question. The reason ? If it were allowed millions of people from all over the world would buy tickets to London, knowing that once you get here your chances of being deported are vanishingly small.

The politicians mouthed on about ‘the evil business model of the smuggling gangs’ but failed to mention, ‘the evil business model of our lawyers and judges’ who use the law to their profit at the expense of their country. It costs up to £200,000 in legal fees and other expenses to deport a migrant and it can take 10 years. Why didn’t they answer ? Is it because there are a lot of lawyers in the House of Commons ?

These House of Commons placemen, quango servers and back bench sleepers, also know that the Human Rights Act, enacted in Soviet times for a handful of of people fleeing the Soviets, is as out of date as the witch drowning rules drafted in the times of the Witchfinder General.

No free country, in a world where you can travel from a paddy field in Bangladesh to Heathrow in half a day, on money raised if the family clubs together to buy the ticket, can keep this law on its statute books and remain a free country. Simply put the Human Rights Act does away with borders and countries replacing them with a right to settle anywhere, even in your front room when things get too crowded on the streets, as they will if Channel 4 and the left have their way.

