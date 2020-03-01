Immigration, the subject every politician lies about

Address by Catherine Blaiklock to the newly formed Hearts of Oak movement in Westminster 28.2.20

Who are Hearts of Oak ?

Ladies and Gentleman

In the last two decades, hundreds of thousands of people have entered this country every year. Often we have no idea who these people are. We have never been given a vote on the issue of mass migration and still none of the main political parties are remotely interested in talking about it. The population of Britain has increased by 10 to 15 million in the last two decades.

Anyone who voices their anxiety about this is likely to lose their job, forfeit their good name or even be prosecuted.Anyone who comments that Bradford looks like Islamabad, Southall looks like India or Chinatown looks like China is called a racist – in other words, a very bad person.



It is the left that calls everyone racists while discriminating against the native and working-class population. What if not skin colour is a black, Asian and minority ethnic program supposed to be based on? It is pure racial discrimination.



Even commercial advertising has become a form of racial engineering. Advertisers are pressured to show the typical British family are of mixed race. In reality just 3.5% of all children born in Britain are from such families as are my own children.

Why is this happening?



There are many causes: votes, money, profits or the Marxist destruction of the nation. Our society is being racially engineered. Tony Blair said he wanted to rub the right’s nose in diversity and how he has succeeded. In places like Birmingham the minority has become the majority.



As in last week’s Question Time, nobody, save one brave member of the audience (and she paid for it in subsequent vicious attacks on her on social media) dared say, ‘We are full up.’ We are not allowed to say ‘Health tourism is a massive problem.’ We are not allowed to say ‘We want our country back,’ and we certainly are not allowed to say that certain groups commit crime at a far higher rate than others. We see fraud, acid attacks, rape and murder but we are not allowed to comment where the perpetrators come from.



Furthermore, every single statistic relating to immigration attracts abuse or is viciously disputed.



If you say houses prices are massively higher because ten million new migrants need a home, you are told not to be silly, that you are talking rubbish.



Schools and hospitals are full, council house lists are without end, roads and trains are choked, public sector services are failing, social security and housing benefit rocket ever upwards – but of course it has nothing to do with the number of people.



If we say, migration lowers wages, we are shouted down. We are told by the left that this is not true – but we all know that if you have three people who want to buy a house, the price will go up, and if eighty people who want a job, the pay will go down. As a result, we have had to force income levels up by minimum wage controls, tax credits and in-work benefits, billions of pounds of which leave our shores every year through money laundering operations by little shops in Harrow and Blackburn.



And refugees?



Only 6% of illegals who set foot on this soil are sent back: This is an open-door invitation. As we saw last week with the Jamaican deportation flight, if you were not given a mobile phone chip by the state and even if you were a foreign national who has murdered a child, judges will try to stop you from being deported because your rights might have been infringed. Refugees have been given the right to vote in Scotland.



Who are these refugees? The politically persecuted, the destitute, the sick?

Not exactly. Here is a typical example of an economic migrant.

Hassan, 28, is earning a reasonable living in a paint shop in Ogadou. He has managed to save $5000.

His family decides that Hassan should try to get to England. He has been told that if you set just one foot on English soil, their judges, who fear being called racist, will not deport you and you will be given lots of free stuff.

Once Hassan has a British passport, his family tells him that he must bring over a wife and start a family immediately. Each child brings a British passport and the benefits which come with it. Entire villages have ended up in Britain by this type of chain migration.

The government and the righteous left would rather the public did not know about Hassan, or his fellow migrants from all over the world, the majority of whom fit this description. True, there are genuine refugees from war, displacement or famine, but as we know from Syria and the Christian Barnabus Trust, few actually make it here. Only those with money get here.

Both migrants and the majority of refugees are here for economic benefit.

Boris Johnson thinks that he can solve this problem by introducing a points system based on a job offer, the ability to speak English, a minimum salary and sufficient funds for the migrant to keep himself without claiming social security.



This idea is fatally flawed because of the way migrants regard this country. They regard it as a honey pot. Job offers, bank accounts, documents and the ability to speak English are all subject to fraud and there is a huge industry out there ready to service them.



How difficult is it for one of the six million small businesses in Britain to write a bogus letter offering a job to a migrant? How will papers produced by Asian document factories be checked? If a potential immigrant needs adequate funds to obtain the necessary points, he gets a friend to transfer money into a bank account for a few weeks. We already know from the Home Office itself that English language testing is subject to rampant fraud.

Many of these applicants, will, after a period of five years be given a British passport and become full British citizens with exactly the same rights as those whose families have lived here for millenia.



This entire problem is about citizenship. If we had not given out passports like confetti, decades ago, the problems that we are now facing in Bradford and Luton would not now exist.



Why? Because ‘Indefinite leave to remain’ or the award of a British passport, however corruptly obtained, means you are unchuckoutable.



We cannot continue to offer free housing, health care, social security, transport, food and water, education and old age care, to the whole world. If we do this then in a decade, we face a total collapse of our entire society.



Boris should instead consider the following:



Stop issuing passports to people born abroad.



Stop social security payments to anyone new entering this country.



Remove people with dual nationality if they commit criminal offences.



Deport anybody who tries to enter this country illegally, using false papers, or making unfounded claims of persecution.



Replace the full British passport for immigrants including spouses with a 3 year renewal visa. This is what happens in most Asian countries such as Vietnam who understand sovereignty

Even if the mainstream media and the BBC will not report this event here today, we must keep on talking about immigration. We will not be shut up.



To stop uncontrolled mass immigration of all kinds is a moral duty, not just toward our citizens but to the migrants themselves. Thousands of people, including children have drowned in the Mediterranean because the left have urged them to come and do everything possible to make it seem as if it would be easy. It is perhaps the most wicked and irresponsible thing ever done in our history.



Mass immigration even under a points system causes tremendous cultural and social dislocation, for both the migrants themselves and the native population. It also causes hardship and poverty for the sending nations by depriving them of their nurses, doctors and skilled labour.



“History does not repeat itself, but the music is the same’.



In The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, Gibbon describes how in 410 AD when Alaric the Goth invested Rome, ‘The trembling senate were unable to guard against the secret conspiracy of their slaves and domestics, who either from birth or interest were attached to the cause of the enemy. At the hour of midnight, the Salarian gate was silently opened, and the inhabitants were awakened by the tremendous sound of the Gothic trumpet. 1163 years after the foundation of Rome, the Imperial city, which had subdued and civilised so considerable a part of mankind, was delivered to the licentious fury of the tribes of Germany and Scythia.’



Replace ‘trembling senate’ with our cowardly, appeasing, political class, biased media, blind civil service and those who would prefer to virtue signal or make money rather than directly address the monumental issues facing this country.



We must stand up for what is right.

Thank you.

