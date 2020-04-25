Is Bill Gates the Antichrist foretold?

24 million Americans have lost their jobs in the last 4 weeks.

The British chancellor is going to issue £180 billion (£180,000 million) of new government bonds to cover just a couple of months. In comparison, after a great depression and two world wars, our national debt on an inflation-adjusted basis was £980 billion at the end of world war two.

American hospitals are going bankrupt. This seems counter-intuitive but is due to all normal operations being canceled.

80% of Britain’s paracetamol supplies come from Britain.

80% of all British pharmaceutical supplies come from China or India

Farmers in America are killing millions of chickens as demand from restaurants and fast-food outlets has collapsed and they cannot afford the feed.

50% of Commercial landlords in the UK did not pay their quarterly rent in March. (Telegraph)

50% of residential tenants are not paying their rent.

Results from transactions from property auctions suggest that British house prices are 15-20% lower. (Based on a small number of real transactions taking place)

Hundreds of illegal migrants have arrived across the channel unhindered, close together in boats whilst the rest of us have been imprisoned.

Thousands of people continue to arrive on flights every day and walk into Britain with no testing and no quarantine including my own daughter who came in on a 15-hour flight from Peru.

Whilst we were trying to import meagre amounts of protective equipment from Turkey and China, British companies were exporting thousands of pieces to European countries.

The head of the World Health Organisation is the only head never to have a medical degree or a medical qualification of any description.

Those wearing hats lined with aluminium foil believe Bill Gates is developing a microchip to implant in every human-being so he can become the first dictator of the forthcoming one-world government. George Soros will be his deputy. Angela Merkel and Hilary Clinton will serve as hand-maidens and back scrubbers.

