‘Is it cos I white?’

Dear English Heritage,
Thank you for providing your new program for ethnic minorities as described at this web site:
https://historicengland.org.uk/services-skills/training-skills/work-based-training/paid-training-placements/
I wonder how you define ‘ethnic’. I have two daughters, both half Nepalese. Is that ‘ethnic enough’ to fit your definition? They have both English and Nepalese names, so if one applied as Zangmu Llama, I presume her application would be accepted, whereas if she applied as Jane Hawes, may I presume it would be rejected?
One of my daughters looks Asian. She has ‘Mongoloid’ eyes and epicanthic folds. My other daughter doesn’t; she has white skin, dark hair and eyes. She is often told she looks Spanish or Brazilian. If she were to apply, would she need to prove her ethnic mix? How do you determine who is ‘ethnic enough’? Do you ask questions about the sex lives of applicants’ parents, or do you require birth certificates? What happens if a birth certificate does not record the father’s name?
What exactly counts as ‘ethnic’? Does Jewish count as an ethnic minority? Many Jewish people look exactly like my daughter. Does Spanish count as ‘ethnic’? What about my previous husband who was half Singaporean and half British? He and his brother looked completely different: one looked Chinese and the other looked Caucasian. Does 25% ‘ethnic’ count? Does 12.5% count? Where does ‘ethnic’ end?
Would it be accurate to say that if two children of one English mother applied, one with an English father and 10 A stars at GCSE, and the other with an ‘ethnic’ father but 1 grade C at GCSE, you would only accept an application from the latter? Is this fair?
Your offer of training places exclusively to ‘ethnic’ applicants seems to breach anti-discrimination law. Have you ever advertised a similar scheme exclusively for native British people? Is English Heritage being blatantly racist?
Martin Luther King looked forward to a time when people would not judged by the colour of their skin. I wonder what he would have said about English Heritage’s racial discrimination.
With a falling birth rate and native Britons becoming a minority in an increasing number of British cities and towns, does English Heritage have any position on how to conserve the English people?
Yours faithfully, Catherine Blaiklock
Catherine, your reference to the falling birth rate amongst native Britons reminds me how much we have, in the fairly recent past, been warned against overpopulation of not only these islands, but of the world.
It is therefore very ironic that, as we move towards a more sustainable population, we are, by Government policy, being swamped by immigrants from cultures so alien to ours and with birth rates so much higher, that we will be losing our national identities within little more than a couple of generations.
And this goes for the rest of Europe too.
‘native Britons becoming a minority in an increasing number of British cities and towns’
That is true but hardly helped by Ms Blaicklock’s matrimonial choices.
The parasites have taken over.
That outcome was never in doubt.
When this nonsense appeared about 20 years ago during the 1st Blair government the form we had to fill in with regards to ethnicity of Councillors had me stumped, so I went to seek legal advice from the Council solicitor. Locally, it is well known that during the Crusades a group of Turks came to live on Biddulph Moor. I asked whether or not this counted and the reply was,’ It is what you feel’. Seeing that the Council had no ethnics at that time I was able to give them a flying start by ticking, Other, and now on all government forms. As Catherine Blaiklock says, ‘How far back do you go?’
The case of Matthew Furlong is indicative of modern recruitment. Key to this, is that Mr Furlong only found out that he was being refused a position on racial grounds, because his father, who is a member of the Cheshire Constabulary, was able to ask questions about how recruitment was being conducted. Without that inside knowledge he would never have known.
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/man-rejected-police-because-white-16357135
Is English Heritage racist? Yes. Anti-white racist. Antis ethnic British racist. Anything which promotes anyone from another ethnic grouping ahead of a native British person is ani-white racist.
Star calling it out publicly in those terms.
All these sorts of things enacted by various “government” entities are to cover up the massive nett costs to productive, law-abiding white groups that are imposed by certain non-white groups, at levels far, far above the nett costs imposed on productive, law-abiding whites by non-productive, non-law-abiding whites, per capita.
Across the Anglosphere, there is legislation and self-imposed anti-empirical group-think that restrict/prohibit public exposure/discussion of these matters.
These nett costs are in categories direct and shadow, tangible and intangible, material and spiritual, short-term, and in pertpetuity.
“Is English Heritage being blatantly racist?”
Do bears blatantly defecate in the woods? As you know, the National Trust, the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, the Football Association and all other UK institutions are similarly infected.
“Your offer of training places exclusively to ‘ethnic’ applicants seems to breach anti-discrimination law.”
Try arguing your case in Tony Blair’s “Supreme Court”, and see how far you get.
“Martin Luther King looked forward to a time when people would not [be] judged by the colour of their skin.”
As we know from FBI records, what that evil man most eagerly looked forward to was being supplied by his assistants with women for him to rape. Please don’t quote him as if he were admirable.
I recently read an article in Le Figaro which suggested that the UN-endorsed abolition of the Kingdom of Nepal hasn’t ended Socialist terrorism there. Is that right?