‘Is it cos I white?’

Dear English Heritage,

Thank you for providing your new program for ethnic minorities as described at this web site:

https://historicengland.org.uk/services-skills/training-skills/work-based-training/paid-training-placements/

I wonder how you define ‘ethnic’. I have two daughters, both half Nepalese. Is that ‘ethnic enough’ to fit your definition? They have both English and Nepalese names, so if one applied as Zangmu Llama, I presume her application would be accepted, whereas if she applied as Jane Hawes, may I presume it would be rejected?

One of my daughters looks Asian. She has ‘Mongoloid’ eyes and epicanthic folds. My other daughter doesn’t; she has white skin, dark hair and eyes. She is often told she looks Spanish or Brazilian. If she were to apply, would she need to prove her ethnic mix? How do you determine who is ‘ethnic enough’? Do you ask questions about the sex lives of applicants’ parents, or do you require birth certificates? What happens if a birth certificate does not record the father’s name?

What exactly counts as ‘ethnic’? Does Jewish count as an ethnic minority? Many Jewish people look exactly like my daughter. Does Spanish count as ‘ethnic’? What about my previous husband who was half Singaporean and half British? He and his brother looked completely different: one looked Chinese and the other looked Caucasian. Does 25% ‘ethnic’ count? Does 12.5% count? Where does ‘ethnic’ end?

Would it be accurate to say that if two children of one English mother applied, one with an English father and 10 A stars at GCSE, and the other with an ‘ethnic’ father but 1 grade C at GCSE, you would only accept an application from the latter? Is this fair?

Your offer of training places exclusively to ‘ethnic’ applicants seems to breach anti-discrimination law. Have you ever advertised a similar scheme exclusively for native British people? Is English Heritage being blatantly racist?

Martin Luther King looked forward to a time when people would not judged by the colour of their skin. I wonder what he would have said about English Heritage’s racial discrimination.

With a falling birth rate and native Britons becoming a minority in an increasing number of British cities and towns, does English Heritage have any position on how to conserve the English people?

Yours faithfully, Catherine Blaiklock