Is there an alternative to Boris?

The incomparable Jewish-American comedian Jackie Mason once commended Nixon over Watergate. He told lies but at least he sweated when he told them. The man had a conscience. But no sweat for Boris and his friends. Is it narcissism, Eton entitlement syndrome, or megalopsychia – the classical belief that one is a higher order ‘great souled man’? Whatever it is, the upshot is the belief that normal rules, decencies and values do not apply to oneself or one’s caste. That is what sticks in people’s craw. The contrast between our supremely dutiful Queen sat alone at her husband’s funeral service, and tanked-up revellers at Number 10 the very same day, fills most of us with disgust.

Is there any alternative to Boris? The mainstream conservative press is veering toward the view that since Boris’s persona now repels more than it appeals, he is now a liability to the party. But Boris or no Boris, they argue that if the Conservatives are to stand any chance of winning the next election, they need to adopt some conservative policies – in other words, cut taxes and cut spending. The Telegraph and the Spectator talk of little else.

Liz Truss, the rising star of the party and current favourite to succeed Boris spoke of little else at a ‘rising stars’ event I attended just before the last election. Her hero was Margaret Thatcher, and her ambition was to create a low tax enterprise economy in which the entrepreneurial spirit would flourish. That was her philosophy – nothing else.

That’s fine, except that Truss assumes that the rest of us are ambitious entrepreneurs, go-getters, and supercharged risk-takers like herself, fired up by the competitive instinct and the desire to reach the top. Whereas most of us prefer stability and security to risk, privacy to the public arena, a quiet life to fame and fortune. Never mind the enterprise economy, casino capitalism, zero-hour contracts, and asset stripping private equity firms. We just want a fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work. Our rewards are home, family, friends, holidays, and leisure time to pursue our interests.

Libertarians and classical liberals, like Hayek, consider any move away from laissez-faire as the first step on the slippery road to a collectivist state, and totalitarianism. Richard Cobden, the nineteenth-century liberal and free trade evangelist, considered global markets to be a moral imperative. But in the post-war period, the most successful economies, judged by productivity and by overall quality of life, have been those which have operated ‘social market’ economies, with considerable elements of state intervention or corporatism to ensure long-term investment and stability in the private sector, along with extensive public services. Germany, the Netherlands, the Scandinavian countries, Japan, South Korea, and even Singapore have all done this. Private affluence has served the public good, and that requires a strong state which intervenes when needed.

But when the late Roger Scruton, our greatest modern-day conservative philosopher, wrote ‘there is no logical identity between conservatism and capitalism’ (incomprehensible to the likes of Truss and modern-day Thatcherite Conservatives), he was alluding to a more profound truth about the great tradition of Burke, Tocqueville, and Disraeli. Which is that society can never be reduced, as liberals imagine, to a collection of atomistic individuals pursuing their happiness, guided by the ‘invisible hand’. Of course, we are individuals and desire the freedom to exercise our preferences. But we are also social beings – culturally, morally, linguistically. We are born into a society. And civilized life (including our personal liberties) is only possible because of the complex network of customs, traditions, attachments, local loyalties, laws, property rights, obligations, hierarchies, and sources of authority that have evolved, and continue to evolve, to give society its form.

The problem is that when global markets call the tune, and capital and labour move freely across open borders to ensure costs are minimised and profits are maximised, the complex fabric of society is destroyed – families, communities, the nation itself. Politics and government are conducted in managerial systems speak, with all human endeavour reduced to a process of minimising inputs, maximising outputs, and delivering on performance targets. When Truss called earlier this year for Britain to be a ‘global hub for trade and investment’, and ‘open to the best and brightest’, she meant open borders, free movement, and cheap labour.

The tragedy for true conservatives – for Tories and for social conservatives, whether ‘Blue Labour’ or ‘Red Tory’ – is that there is no longer any mainstream political party to represent them. They may get lower taxes under the Conservatives if Boris goes, but the project of cultural deconstruction, with statue smashers in the vanguard, will continue apace, given perverse impetus by global markets, open borders, mass immigration, cheap labour, the cult of untrammelled individual freedom, and an official orthodoxy of multiculturalism, inclusion, and diversity. The alliance between neo-liberals, liberals and the post-Marxist New Left is uncanny as it is unholy.

Does the future lie with the radical centre? The manifestos of both the English Democrats and the SDP are infinitely more socially conservative, and potentially appealing to the mass of our compatriots, than the vacuous global markets visions of the modern-day Conservative Party. Yet there is no sign of an electoral breakthrough.

Any ideas?

